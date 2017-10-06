Here's Why 3M Is Poised To Outperform

Dow Jones Industrial Average component 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is an interesting stock to look closely in the industrial goods manufacturing space. The company continues to witness sustainable growth in earnings and free cash flows, owing to its long-term strategy of accelerating investment in infrastructure and commercialization capabilities. On the top of that, 3M’s ability to translate high research & development spends into up-cycle market share gains and strong pricing powers result in strong top-line success.

Despite potential risks, 3M has been able to remain ahead of the curve by concentrating largely on the materials used by manufacturers to make advances in their own sphere. For example, innovative high-end materials used in the solar energy, healthcare and industrial sectors as well as a Post-It line of office products. With core business focus, 3M has outperformed General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and even the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) with an average year-to-date return of 21.6% (see the below chart). 3M’s stock recorded a 52-week high of $214.65 with a market capitalization of $128.3bn this week and has a price target of $227.35. If the $227.35 price target is achieved, the company will be worth $6.46bn more.

Source: Morningstar

Now, let’s dig a little deeper to find out how 3M is gearing up to improve its overall performance and why investors should care for it.

3M plans to focus on the three major areas namely business transformation, portfolio management and investment in innovation. Quite recently, the company completed the divestiture of its electronic monitoring business to private equity advisory firm Apax Partners for $200m. The management decided to sell off the electronic monitoring business to focus on the evolving requirements of the transportation safety and mobility businesses. Over the years, 3M has switched to a leaner operating structure by trimming its non-core assets to improve customer relevance, productivity and speed.

In addition, 3M is standardizing its global business processes through a new ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, which is expected to result in $500m to $700m in annual operational savings by 2020, and an additional $500m decline in working capital. At the same time, the company continues to make significant investments in capital expenditures and research & development to develop new innovative products and solutions as 3M aims to embrace a prudent capital structure and increased capital deployment strategy. Such focused actions are expected to maintain growth momentum.

3M's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and market penetration capabilities render strong edge against its industry peers. For the five-year period 2016-2020, the company expects 8% to 11% growth in earnings per share driven by an organic sales growth of 2% to 5%. 3M also expects about 20% return on capital investment with a free cash flow conversion rate of 100% during this period. If we look at the financial position, the company currently has $2.7bn of cash on the books against $213m of current liabilities.

On the flip side, 3M’s forecasted sales and earnings growth rates are likely to be affected by adverse foreign currency translations. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may cause instability in cash flows from its foreign subsidiaries. In addition to this, the sustained strength in U.S. dollar and increased pension costs arising from retiring workforce will continue to impact the 3M's bottom line.

The Bottom Line

3M has been able to share profits with its shareholders through dividends, and the industrial goods manufacturer boasts one of the most impressive track records of dividend growth in the market. The company is most likely to mark the 60th straight year of a dividend increase in February next year. With a current dividend yield of 2.14%, which is relatively higher than the market average, 3M looks like a low-risk, dividend-paying stock for conservative shareholders who want a solid blue-chip business to pay for their living expenses. Wall Street expects 3M to report $2.18 earnings per share in Q3'17, up 1.40 % or $0.03 from last year’s $2.15 per share. This combination of income and earnings growth coupled with the company’s A-rated balance sheet should result in market-beating returns over the long term.

Source: Morningstar

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.