Verizon: Steady Income With 3% Dividend Growth

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for each of the last ten years, has a present yield of 4.85%( well above average), and 3% dividend growth.

This article is about Verizon Communications (VZ), one of the largest communications companies, and why it's a hold for the conservative income investor. When I scanned its five-year chart, Verizon has a dull chart, and has been fairly flat over the 5-year period.

I have had questions on previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Verizon Communications is the 15th company I've looked at. This study has come up with two great companies - 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH); now we review VZ. Four others, which have fair potential, include Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), and Pfizer (PFE), and now we add Verizon, which is a hold for the income investor. The other companies were poor investments for me, based on my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Verizon Communications passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a poor score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Verizon Communications does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for at the last eleven years. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 4.85%. The dividend growth rate is low, about 3%/year and is, therefore, a buy for the conservative income investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 66%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. VZ easily passes that. Verizon Communications is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $190 Billion. The size of Verizon Communications plus its cash flow of $11 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 1.0% does not meet my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. VZ fails this guideline with poor total return of 35.29%, less than the Dow's total return of 70.98% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,600 today. This poor total return makes Verizon Communications a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has a good steady dividend yield with 3% dividend growth. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. VZ 's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $52.0, passing the guideline. VZ 's price is presently 5% below the target. VZ is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making VZ a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady income in a quality company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The dividend stream has a good yield but the poor total return makes it a poor company to own for the average investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes VZ interesting is the steady dividend yield.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. VZ 's total return underperformed the Dow baseline in my 57.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 34.69% makes Verizon Communications a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an above average dividend yield for the income investor. Verizon Communications presently has a yield of 4.85%, which is well above average for the income investor and does have a fair growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.591/quarter, or a 3% increase in September 2018.

DOW's 57.0 month total return baseline is 70.98%

Company Name 57.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Verizon Communications +34.69% -36.29% 4.85%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 9, 2017, Verizon Communications reported earnings of $0.96 that was in line compared to last year of $0.92. Total revenue was lower at $30.5 Billion less than a year ago by 0.1% year over year and beat expected by $590 Million. This was a fair report with bottom line increasing and top line decreasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $.97 compared to last year at $1.01 a small decrease.

Source: VZ earnings call slides

Business Overview

Verizon Communications is one of the largest communications companies in the United States.

As per Reuters:

Verizon Communications Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wire line. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States. The Wire line segment offers voice, data and video communications products and services, such as broadband video, data center and cloud services, security and managed network services, and local and long distance voice services. The Company has combined Yahoo! Inc.’s operating assets with its existing AOL Inc. business to create a new subsidiary, Oath Inc., owns a diverse house of more than 50 media and technology brands. The Oath portfolio includes Huff Post, Yahoo Sports, AOL.com, MAKERS, Tumblr, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail. "

Overall Verizon Communications is a business with a poor forward CAGR projected growth that performs lower than the market long term. If you want an above average growing dividend stream but with poor total return in the communications business, then VZ may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 9, 2017, earnings call, Matthew D. Ellis (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) said:

We had a strong quarter of execution. First, we invested in our 4G network leadership position, resulting in a sweep of third-party network performance surveys for the first half of 2017, while prepositioning for 5G services. Second, we delivered solid wireless operational performance and financial results in a competitive environment with an increase in both postpaid and prepaid accounts. Third, we successfully completed the acquisition of Yahoo's operating assets to scale our media business. Network leadership is the central element of our strategy, and we are continually investing in our network to extend our leadership in 4G capacity growth with densification using small cells, which includes expanding our fiber capabilities. As we prepare for the network of the future, we announced the acquisition of Straight Path for $3.1 billion, which we expect will close by the end of first quarter 2018. Straight Path complements our spectrum portfolio and positions us to lead and further drive 5G technology and its ecosystem. We have begun the precommercial fixed wireless trials in eight out of the 11 markets and have our first batch of customers on this technology. As we have previously highlighted, we will have trial results later in the year, and I look forward to sharing them with you. We had a strong quarter, adding and retaining wireless customers as the momentum from the launch of our unlimited plans was sustained throughout the quarter. We delivered a strong wireless operational performance that reflects customer demand for our high-quality network in a highly competitive market. Finally, we completed the acquisition of Yahoo's operating assets and immediately began executing on integration plans that we've been working on for over a year. We are confident in the execution of our strategy, which we expect to drive profitable growth, generate strong cash flows, and return long-term value to our shareholders. "

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Verizon Communications and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Source: VZ earnings call slides

Takeaways

Verizon Communications is an investment choice for the conservative income investor with its high yield, growing dividend and low PE. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider VZ as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio because of the poor total return. Right now the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain on the money near exercise time they will be moved up and out.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

