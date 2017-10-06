CETX Exchange Offer - A Comic Interlude

For those interested in taking a closer look, the article provides filing dates for some of the filings Cemtrex has made with the SEC in recent years.

The number and nature of the Cemtrex’s filings with the SEC over the past few years should act as a red flag for Key Tronic shareholders.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), via a press release dated Sept. 5. 2017, offered to exchange each outstanding share of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) common stock (trading at $6.93 on 10/5/17) for one share of Cemtrex common stock (trading at $2.98 on 10/5/17). Key Tronic Corporation, with principal executive offices in Washington, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions to OEM's for a broad range of products. It had net sales of $467.8m for FY ended July 1, 2017.

Cemtrex Inc. has its principal executive offices in New York. Its most recent 10-K states that the company provides electronic manufacturing services of advanced electric system assemblies, provides instruments & emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration & environmental control systems. The 10-K also shows total revenues of $93.704m for the year ended Sept. 30 2016. A research report about Cemtrex and its future prospects by John Nobile of Taglich Brothers can be found here.

Before delving too deeply into a company's financials I take a quick look at the nature and number of its filings in the Edgar database. As a general rule I stay clear of companies that have multiple amendments of the same filing and those whose filings are frequently challenged by the SEC. Based on these criteria Cemtrex Inc. would not merit more than a passing glance, if that. However, I do have an interest in Key Tronic Corp. The exchange offer motivated me to take a closer look at Cemtrex's filings. The filings paint a picture of the company in its own words, and should be instructive to any current Key Tronic stakeholder even considering this offer.

In the paragraphs below I briefly touch on Cemtrex's financials, its recent acquisitions, voting rights that current Keytronic shareholders can expect if this offer goes through and a few interesting related party transactions.

Selected Financial Data

The company was uplisted to the NASDAQ in June of 2015. Prior to that the company was listed on the OTC marketplace. In preparation for the uplisting the company effected a 1:6 reverse stock split (8-K/A filed 2015-04-15) and appointed 2 new independent directors (8-K filed on 2015-04-23). The two gentlemen, Mr. Raju Panjwani (Banking Expert) and Mr. Sunny Patel (Creative financing expert) were also appointed to the Company's Audit Committee. Based on the proxy statement filed on Jan. 30, 2017, they continue to hold these positions.

Selected financial data for the company for the past five years has been tabulated below, attribution shown in the table. This information does not show up in the company's 10-K since it is not required for smaller reporting companies.

FY ended Sept. 30 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 10-K filed on 12/28/2016 8/25/2016 1/30/2015 9/26/2014 9/26/2014 Amendment # 1 1 2 2 Total revenue 93,704,560 56,887,389 47,653,114 13,673,531 12,162,046 Gross Profit 29,213,670 16,322,570 15,595,268 1,144,982 1,376,128 Income from operations 5,063,898 2,501,024 3,013,196 346,847 692,756 Net income 4,994,045 2,838,116 2,668,886 288,497 648,199 Net income per common share (basic) 0.59 0.41 0.07 0.01 0.02 Net income per common share (diluted) 0.58 0.40 0.07 0.01 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,441,620 6,843,666 40,599,129 40,599,129 39,823,129 Diluted 8,581,607 7,058,562 40,599,129 40,599,129 39,823,129

The huge jump in revenue from FY 2013 to FY 2014 is explained in the 10-K/A (amendment 1) for FY ending Sept. 30 2014 as follows - Environmental products and systems revenues for year ended Sept. 30, 2014, increased by $3,969,300 or 29%, to $17,642,831 from $13,673,531 for the year ended Sept. 30, 2013. The increase was primarily due to an increased demand for environmental control equipment in foreign markets. Electronics manufacturing services revenues for year ended Sept. 30, 2014, was $30,010,283 as compared to $0 for the year ended Sept. 30, 2013. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of ROB Cemtrex GmbH.

The jump in revenue from FY 2015 to FY 2016 is explained in the 10-K for FY ending Sept. 30, 2016, as follows: Industrial Products and Services segment's revenues for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016, increased by $17,621,667 or 56%, to $49,224,011 from $31,622,344 for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015. The acquisition of Advanced Industrial Services on Dec. 15, 2015, provided an additional $16,751,330 in revenues while existing companies had an increase in revenues of $870,337. EMS segment's revenues for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016, increased by $19,195,504 or 76% to $44,460,549 from $25,265,045 for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015. The acquisition of Periscope on May 31, 2016, provided an additional $18,688,287 in revenues while existing companies had an increase in revenues of $507,217.

Acquisitions

As is clear from the company's statements, its rapid increase in revenue from FY 2013 to FY 2014 and again from FY 2015 to FY 2016 is primarily driven by acquisitions. The number of amendments to the initial 8-K announcing these acquisitions is of note. In stark contrast the 8-K announcing Key Tronic's acquisition of CDR Manufacturing (filed on Sept. 9, 2014) is followed by just 1 amendment filed on Nov. 18, 2014, and no challenges by the SEC. Here are some more details regarding Cemtrex's acquisitions.

ROB Group acquisition

The company announced its acquisition of the ROB group, a leader in electronic manufacturing solutions located in Neulingen, Germany, in an initial 8-K filed on 2013-11-06. ROB Group had revenues of $33,376,917 for the 12 months ended Oct. 30, 2013, based on the 8-K/A filed on Feb. 3, 2015. The initial 8-K states that the company financed the purchase price of € 4.1m through a €2.0 m loan from Ducon Technologies Inc. and the balance with a loan from Sparkasse Bank of Germany.

In the 10K filed on Jan. 16, 2014, the purchase price for ROB Group is € 4.2m (US$ 5,609,100) with additional acquisition expenses of € 495,000 (US$ 661,073). The purchase was financed through a € 2,010,868.00 (US$ 2,685,514) long term loan from Ducon Technologies Inc., and a € 3.0 m (US$4,006,500) loan from Sparkasse Bank of Germany and another € 1.0m ( US$1,335,500) overdraft credit facility from Sparkasse Bank of Germany. No new common stock or preferred shares were issued to anyone in this acquisition. All dollar to Euro conversions based upon exchange rate on Oct. 3, 2013.

8-K/A's related to this acquisition filed on Aug. 5, 2014, and 2014-09-26, in response to a SEC letter filed on July 22, 2014, state that the loan from the bank was for $3,133,286, loans from related party financing was $3,136,887, and the total purchase price was $6,270,173. This is consistent with the numbers in the 10-K filed on Jan. 16, 2014, if the additional acquisition expense is added to the purchase price. However 10-Ks filed on Dec. 29, 2014, and Dec. 21, 2015, show the purchase price as being $5,936,298 and the loan from related party as being $ 2,803,012.

The third amendment to the 8-K filed on Feb. 3, 2015, (following a letter from the SEC filed on Jan. 20, 2015) tells us that the total purchase price was $5,936,298. This amendment informs us that the purchase was funded in part by a loan from Sparkasse Bank of Germany in the amount of $4,006,500 (based upon exchange rate on Oct. 31, 2013). $2,799,411 of the proceeds went to direct purchase of ROB Cemtrex GmbH and $1,207,089 funded beginning operations. Loans from related party for $3,136,887 accounted for the rest of the purchase price. The last 8-K/A (4th amendment) related to this acquisition, showing the Term Loan Agreement and Working Capital Credit Line Agreement, between Cemtrex and Sparkasse Bank, was filed as recently as Nov. 9, 2016, more than three years after the acquisition was first announced.

Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) Acquisition

The company announced its acquisition of AIS in an initial 8-K filed on Dec. 17, 2015. The company stated that AIS averaged approximately $23 million in annual revenue and $2.4 million in annual normalized EBITDA over the two calendar years 2013 and 2014.

The initial 8-K tells us that the total consideration given by Cemtrex to the shareholders of AIS was approximately $7,500,000 with $5,000,000 in cash, $1,500,000 (2 promissory notes for $750,000 each) in a seller's note, and $1,000,000 in the form of 315,458 shares of Cemtrex restricted Common Stock. The cash consideration and working capital part of the transaction was financed by Fulton Bank N.A. The initial 8-K is followed by 2 amended 8-K's. The 2nd amendment filed on June 27, 2016, was in response to 5 comments from the SEC (letter filed on May 9, 2016) in response to the first amended 8-K filed on March 11, 2016. There are 2 further amendments (8-K/A's) related to this acquisition filed on Aug. 22, 2016, and Sept. 26, 2016, though both say Amendment 3.

Periscope Acquisition and Paderborn Plant Closure

On May 31, 2016, Cemtrex acquired a machinery and equipment business, an electronics manufacturing business and a logistics business from a German company, Periscope, GmbH (Periscope) and placed them in three newly formed entities: ROB Cemtrex Assets UG, ROB Cemtrex Automotive GmbH and ROB Cemtrex Logistics GmbH respectively. The initial 8-K filed on June 7, 2016, projected that Periscope would generate annual revenue of about € 30m for the next twelve months and also add 140 new employees to Cemtrex, thus bringing its total worldwide employees to over 515.

The Periscope acquisition was completed through the use of $4,902,670 of cash, $717,936 in a Seller note and $3,298,600 in proceeds from the issuance of a note to Ducon Technologies Inc., according to the 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2017.

Of note is the number of amendments to the original 8-K. The company filed the first amended 8-K/A, related to this acquisition on Aug. 17, 2016 -- this in and of itself is not an unusual occurrence. However the SEC (filed on Aug. 31, 2016) asks for clarification of the amended 8-K on 9 different points. The 4th amended 8-K/A related to this acquisition was filed on Nov. 4, 2016. The SEC challenges this amended 8-K/A in a letter dated Nov. 14, 2016. A 5th amendment is filed on Nov. 17, 2016. The company follows up this amendment with a letter (dated Nov. 17) explaining the amendment to the SEC. This letter was filed on Nov. 17, 2016. A second letter (dated Nov. 23 and filed on Nov. 23, 2016) follows in rapid succession. In this letter, the company responds to 2 comments made by the SEC (in a phone conversation on Nov. 22) regarding the 5th amended 8-K/A. The last 8-K/A that could be found (amendment No.6), related to this acquisition, was filed on Nov. 29, 2016.

The company now expects to close the Periscope facility in Paderborn, by the end of October 2017. A news article regarding the closure can be found here. No company filings regarding this event could be found. The reason for the decision is given as a strong decline in sales and, above all, a lack of new orders for the Paderborn plant.

Voting Control and Related Party Transactions

Form S-4 filed on May 9, 2017, states that Saagar Govil (the current CEO) and his father Aron Govil (founder of Cemtrex) with their combined continuing voting interest of 61.8% of Cemtrex's voting shares, are able to effectively control the outcome of certain matters requiring a stockholder vote This control was amply demonstrated when the company executed its 1:6 stock split in 2015. In response to a SEC query as to how shareholders were solicited to approve this resolution, the company responded as follows (from correspondence filed by the company on Aug. 22, 2016):

Since at the time, Aron Govil and Saagar Govil owned more than 60% of the outstanding shares of the Company common stock a quorum and majority of shareholders approval was available to take the appropriate action. A subsequent Notice was mailed to shareholders in compliance with Regulation 14C of the Exchange Act.

The S-4 filed on 2017-09-05 also estimates that if all Key Tronic shares are exchanged pursuant to the exchange offer, former Key Tronic stockholders would own, in the aggregate, approximately 51.2% of the outstanding shares of Cemtrex common stock and, on a voting basis together with holders of Cemtrex's common stock, series A preferred stock and series 1 preferred stock, approximately 23.5% of the total voting shares of Cemtrex. Current Keytronic shareholders are thus likely to have limited say on any Related Party Transactions that Cemtrex enters into. Related parties play a significant role in financing the company's acquisitions as illustrated below.

Cemtrex leases its principal office at Farmingdale, New York, on a month to month lease from Ducon Technologies Inc., at a monthly rental of $4,000. Ducon Technologies is controlled by Aron Govil, Executive Director of Cemtrex.

Cemtrex made an investment in Pluto Technologies, Inc. in the amount of $225,048 as of June 30, 2013 and $80,000 as of Sept. 30, 2012. CEO Sagar Govil was also the CEO of Pluto Technologies, Inc. (10-Q filed on Aug. 12, 2013). The company's response (filed on April 10, 2014) to a SEC comment regarding this transaction states that the investment was made in order to potentially expand Pluto's product lines. Pluto is engaged in the business of developing applications for mobile devices and is fully owned and operated by Saagar Govil CEO of Cemtrex, Inc. The company also states that notes were issued in the amounts of $80,000 and $274,150 both with terms of 5% per annum, payable in full on Oct. 1, 2015, and appear on CETX's Consolidated Balance Sheets under "Prepaid and other current assets." The discrepancy in the amount of the notes between the 10-Q and the company's response to SEC is noteworthy.

Some of the more significant filings related to the acquisition of ROB group have been detailed above. The change in the amount of financing provided by the related party is troubling, particularly since there is every reason to believe that the related party is Ducon Technologies. This is explicitly mentioned in only one of the filings.

The Periscope acquisition was also partially financed by a loan from Ducon for $3,298,600, as mentioned above. In an 8-K filed on Feb. 10, 2017, Cemtrex states that in exchange for cancellation of the aggregate of $3,339,833 of principal and interest owed by the company to Ducon, the company issued 333,983 shares of Series I Preferred Stock and 667,967 Series I Warrants to Ducon.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

As a result of looking into this company, some players clearly stand out.

The Good

Going through Cemtrex's filings leaves investors with a much better appreciation of the work done by the SEC. One of the first things that struck me while looking at the company's filings was the frequent letters it received from the SEC. These letters generally ask the company to clarify one or more points in a given filing. Most of these letters have multiple specific and detailed comments referring to various aspects of different filings.

From the beginning of 2014 to date there have been no less than 17 filings of letters from the SEC to the company. Of these 9 were filed in 2016 alone. As a point of comparison it appears that Key Tronic has not received any letters from SEC since 2012. The last SEC generated letter to Key Tronic was filed on May 29, 2012.

Curiously, there have been no SEC generated letters to CETX filed to date in 2017. There could be a couple of reasons for this. One reason could be that the company has really cleaned up its act and the SEC is satisfied with the quality of the company's filings. The other could be that the post-election changes at the SEC has left it with insufficient bandwidth to maintain the quality and timeliness of its oversight. I lean towards the latter for the following reasons. Based on the DEF 14A's filed on Feb. 8, 2016, and Jan. 30, 2017, there has been no change in the directors or executive officers of the company. The auditors, Bharat Parikh & Associates based in India, have not changed either. The voting control insiders have precludes other shareholders from exerting any influence on the company. There is thus no compelling reason for the company to change its behavior.

The tone of SEC's last letter to the company filed on Dec. 5, 2016, also offers some indication as to the lack of recent communication. In general, when satisfied, the SEC concludes a line of inquiry with a template response reminding the company that its management is responsible for the accuracy and the adequacy of their disclosures. The last letter to the company from the SEC is open-ended and asks the company to contact the SEC with any further questions. If resource related issues are indeed impacting the SEC's work, this does not bode well for retail investors in general.

The Bad

Institutions hold approximately 6.5 % of CETX shares whereas it is approximately 41.6% for KTCC. It is surprising to see institutions including Vanguard, Morgan Stanley, Blackrock and Goldman Sachs holding any of this company's shares. One of the advantages that institutional investors have over retail investors is the ability to use their combined holdings to change a company's practices for the better. Given how the voting rights are structured, that is not possible in this case. Apparently the experts at these institutions do not see anything untoward in the company's filings and are invested in it.

The Ugly

The company's filings paint a picture that is not pretty. It gives one the impression of an organization that is at best sloppy or at worst continually probing the watchdog (SEC) to see what it can get away with. There are numerous examples of this in the correspondences that the SEC has had with the company. The SEC correspondence filed on May 9, 2016, here, in response to a shelf registration filed by the company on April 12, 2016, has 36 comments on the filing and is a particularly interesting example. The registration was subsequently withdrawn (filing on May 17, 2016) and the company responded with a filing on June 15, 2016. The initial filing was signed off by the company's auditors who are cited as experts. It is interesting to note that the company evaluated several national and international accounting firms before deciding on this particular firm (8-K filed on Feb. 13, 2014).

Conclusion

Evaluating a company's future prospects implicitly assumes that the company's statements and filings can be relied upon. A review of Cemtrex's filings with the SEC over the last few years serve to confuse rather than clarify. The filings also serve to illustrate the work done by the SEC in safeguarding the interests of individual investors. As things stand, there is no reason for Keytronic shareholders to even consider this offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short puts KTCC - disclosure above is the closest to my actual position.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.