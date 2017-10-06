Why ETFs Don't Work For Sustainable Investors

ETFs are immensely popular these days and for good reason. With the continued rise of passive investing as a viable alternative to active managers, ETF companies like Vanguard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have ballooned to historic AUM figures. Also in vogue today are socially responsible and ESG investing. Socially responsible investing generally refers to the act of excluding companies that violate personal ethics, while ESG investing refers to including companies based on their adherence to stronger environmental stewardship, social justice and governance standards. Often times, the combination of the two along with a few ancillary factors refers to “sustainable” investing.

Socially responsible indices have been around for almost three decades with the first being the Domini Social Index created in 1990. ETFs and mutual funds based on these indices have been critical to improving the accessibility and costs of socially responsible strategies. These funds are widely available from major ETF and mutual fund providers albeit with significantly higher fees than traditional funds. Tickers DSI and SUSA are two of the most prominent examples.

Unlike ETFs and mutual funds used in traditional investing approaches, these instruments are inherently ill suited to satisfying ethically minded investors. Why? The main problem is customizability. It’s obvious that no two individuals are exactly alike. Some are passionate about mitigating climate change while others might be averse to high CEO pay. Some might despise vices such as alcohol, guns, gambling, and tobacco while others believe that vice stocks provide stronger long-term return potential. The only way ETFs and mutual funds can serve socially conscious investors is to exclude everything potentially contentious and to strongly support all ESG factors. This isn’t ideal for a couple of reasons:

Research has shown that excluding categories of “unethical” investments might lead to lower risk-adjusted returns or at the very least, contribute to benchmark tracking error. Thus, a client may desire to only exclude certain unethical investments that violate their code of ethics. (I discuss this issue on our blog.)

Clients may want to show stronger support for specific causes within the ESG framework, whether for personal or performance reasons. An example could be a social justice advocate concerned about diversity in the workplace, but without a care in the world about accounting standards.

Other roadblocks center around common criteria that ETFs and mutual funds use to screen investments:

Clients are subject to standards of quality that don’t meet their expectations or are not disclosed. For example, the Domini Social Index (now called the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index) includes over 400 stocks, however the nature of ESG ratings implies that the 400th best ESG choice in the portfolio is significantly worse than the 1st choice. This is one example where simply adding more stocks to improve market tracking may not necessarily be in the best interest of the client;

ETFs and mutual funds will often avoid divestment from a stock even if it moves outside the initial minimum criteria for inclusion. This is mainly to avoid trading costs, taxable events and front running, however the result is that the portfolio does not necessarily uphold the principles set forth by the client;

But wait, what about combining various funds that screen for distinct issues? This strategy also falls short for the following reason:

Consider a client that says they want both a carbon free portfolio and a portfolio that doesn’t invest in companies that test on animals. The advisor recommends two ETFs: the first is carbon free, the second doesn’t test on animals, combines them into one portfolio and says “job done”. Right? Wrong. The carbon free ETF includes animal testing companies and the animal testing ETF is not carbon free. By combining the two funds into one portfolio, the client is still significantly exposed to both contentious issues. Several robo advisors, which shall remain nameless, are guilty of doing this and marketing their portfolios as “sustainable” or “responsible”.

Finally, voting rights in ETFs and mutual funds are designated to the fund manager by default. Managers will often vote their shares in accordance with a pre-arranged set of guidelines that are loosely defined, not disclosed and often against the principles of many of their investors. Such managers may also be at the mercy of their governing corporation to abstain or vote in accordance with the wishes of the owners or investors of the company.

So what is an investor with ethical constraints to do? My advice is to fund an investment manager that deals directly in socially responsible or sustainable separately managed account [SMA] strategies. Such a manager can holistically screen the universe of equities and bonds for your specific ethical constraints. Of course, these managers charge high fees and only serve clients with certain asset minimums (usually $1+ million). A perhaps better alternative is to find a robo advisor that offers SMA account strategies. Wealthfront’s Direct Indexing and Earthly’s EarthlyDNA are the only ones I’m aware of that offer an automated, sustainable SMA account strategy. Wealthfront requires $100,000 for their direct indexing service while Earthly has no minimum. Instead of being subject to an ETF expense ratio, the fees for such products are usually included in the company’s wrap fee which is another bonus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.