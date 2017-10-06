Strattec Security Is Cheaper Than It Looks, And Not Cheap Enough

If you dig a bit, there's an interesting story at Strattec Security Corporation (STRT). The auto parts supplier, which is diversifying away from its lock and key business into "access control" products like trunk, hood, and sliding door latches, looks exceedingly expensive at first glance. Thursday's close of $42.48 suggest a nearly 22x multiple to trailing twelve-month EPS - despite the fact that those earnings have declined 65% in two years, and are at their lowest levels since fiscal 2011 (STRT fiscal years end in early July).

Strattec's legacy business in keys and locks likely is in secular decline, as more vehicles adopt non-key-based entry systems. An effort to develop biometric solutions to compensate for that pressure has failed, and will be shut down in FY18. 60% of business still comes from Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), all of whom are priced (at least in the equity markets) for long-term decline, even with the impressive run in GM stock over the past five weeks.

If anything, STRT looks like it should be valued more in line with smaller, struggling auto parts suppliers, many of whom are trading at low-double-digit, and in some cases, single-digit, P/E multiples. That multiple compression alone would suggest 40-50% downside from the current price, just off an eight-month high.

But if you look close, there are some factors here that suggest that type of valuation might be too conservative. EPS is set to grow in FY18, and possibly FY19 as well. And this was a company growing nicely until the last few years, and one with decent exposure to overseas growth markets (albeit through joint ventures). In theory, if Strattec can get back to its early-decade growth profile, and accounting for what looks like 'true' earnings power at the moment, $42+ probably is too cheap.

Even accounting for those factors, however, STRT doesn't look like it's worth the risk. STRT was a reasonably popular small-cap short in 2014-2015, as traders correctly bet that the boost from a GM recall would be short-lived. I'm not close to calling for that trade to be put back on again, and I'm interested to see how FY18 plays out. But at the moment, STRT's valuation looks far too high.

The Strattec Business

Strattec was spun out of Briggs & Stratton (BGG) back in 1995 as a lock and key provider to automotive OEMs, including the U.S. Big Three. The company has evolved with the times, now offering electronic key fobs, ignition lock housing, latches, and powered devices like trunks lids and side doors. (The latter group came via a 2009 acquisition of Delphi's (DLPH) Power Products Group.)

Strattec also has developed a number of joint ventures for international sales, which creates a somewhat complex corporate structure:

STRT owns one-third of VAST LLC, which has operations internationally (including $128 million in revenue from the China subsidiary in FY17, per the annual report). Contribution from that business nearly doubled last year, excluding an impairment charge taken in India the year before, to $2.6 million. VAST essentially includes the international operations here, and profits have grown, as have revenue, based on detail given by the company. In China, for instance, VAST revenue in FY17 was $128 million, up from $120 million two years.

In India, revenue appears to have disappointed, with the company guiding for ~$40M after VAST consolidated the JV in FY15, only to see the number come in at $34 million. Both GM and Ford have retrenched in that market, as Strattec itself pointed out in the 2017 annual report. Still, VAST does give Strattec exposure to growth overseas, particularly in the key Asia-Pacific markets.

ADAC-Strattec in consolidated (STRT owns 51%), and its activities are driven through a Mexican subsidiary, referred to as ASdM. The legacy plant creates components for door handles and exterior trim; a new plant to be built in Leon, Mexico, will add custom paint capabilities. Growth here has been solid: FY14 revenue for ASdM was $48 million in FY14, increasing to $68 million last year. Per the 2017 annual report, that figure is expected to rise to $110 million - an incremental 60%+ growth - over the next two years as the Leon plant comes online.

Strattec Power Access also operates out of Mexico, providing devices for sliding doors, trunks, and rear hatches. Growth was just 1% in FY17, decelerating after a strong couple of years of late.

And, finally, there's Strattec Advanced Logic, the company's effort to develop biometric technology. Simply put, it hasn't worked. Revenue was under $400K in FY17, and STRT will spend ~$250K in Q1 to wind the business down. The good news is that the effort will take a substantial loss off the P&L: Strattec booked almost $2 million in losses from the JV, a $0.39 impact. The removal alone, backing out Q1 costs, should increase FY18 EPS by 20%+.

Meanwhile, the core business was doing nicely until the last few years. Sales to Korean manufacturers Hyundai and Kia jumped in FY15, thanks to adding the Kia Sedona minivan. GM sales are up over 50% since 2013, even with the bump from the 2015 recall having faded. Indeed, with the exception of Fiat Chrysler, sales have risen pretty steadily since 2013 - which means three-quarters of FY17 revenue still is coming from customers from whom Strattec sales are increasing:

And while the last few years are choppy, much of that comes from the ~$34 million in incremental sales from the GM recall. Adjusting for that impact, revenue growth has decelerated somewhat, but still looks rather solid: 4% in FY17, for instance, and nearly 6% excluding the benefit of a 53rd week in FY16. The new Leon plant, based on guidance, will add another 10% to sales itself over the next two years. So there is a case that STRT can grow into what, at least relative to its industry and recent growth trends, looks like a high valuation.

Concerns For FY18 and Beyond

FY18 earnings should rise - and potentially rise quite a bit. FY17 EPS was $1.96, but the closure of Advanced Logic (including the Q1 costs) should add ~$0.35 alone. Assuming 40% of the ramped revenue from the Leon plant hits in FY18 (the facility was supposed to be operational starting in Q1), even at current EBIT margins it would add another ~$0.12 or so. (Note that $0.12 figure is after the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest are deducted.)

The combination gets FY18 EPS to $2.40, with another $0.20+ coming in FY19 (~$.04 from losing the Q1 costs for SAL, ~$0.18 or more from Leon). Strattec management, in limited commentary in news releases and the annual report, has cited start-up costs as an issue looking backward, and cost containment measures looking forward. Back of the envelope, there's a case for something close to $3 in EPS by FY19 - which makes the current price seemingly much more reasonable.

I'm simply not sure it's reasonable enough. Margins are a major concern here, for one. Gross margin has compressed 450 bps over the past three years. Negotiated price reductions have been an issue, as has higher overhead. And the GM boost helped margins as well, between the incremental capacity utilization and higher margins in those products. Still, the trend clearly is negative on the COGS line. Meanwhile, Strattec has driven some SG&A leverage, but not enough: EBIT margins have compressed from 7.6% in FY14 and FY15 to 3.3% last year. EBITDA margins have dropped from 10% in FY14 to 6% last year.

The thin nature of EBIT margins, in particular, does highlight an opportunity. If Strattec can reverse some of that compression, while growing sales mid-single digits the next two years (just from the Leon expansion), then there's room for a major rebound in operating and net income. But there's another concern: the Mexican peso. At the same time margins have been compressing, the peso has been falling - which has been a pretty substantial tailwind to margins. Figures from the 2017 annual report suggest a 140 bps benefit in FY17 and a 200+ bps boost the year before.

That tailwind is fading (though the peso has weakened over the past month) - and in fact, the peso should be a headwind in 1H FY18. Add to that the fact that other income spiked last year - again, due to currency gains - and that hedges still appear to be out of the money, and fX looks like a pretty significant potential issue. Other income alone was a $0.46 benefit to EPS in FY17; the $5.8 million currency benefit cited is over $1 per share after-tax.

There's also the problem of potentially declining sales at key customers, particularly the Big Three. Recall and 53rd week aside, sales to those customers have been reasonably steady the past two years. But sales to FCAU, in particular, seem likely to come down this year, and Strattec's strategy to expand content to grow revenue clearly has come at a cost on the margin front.

From here, given valuations in the space, and given the 60% reliance on the Big Three, I still think STRT needs a path to $4 by FY19 or FY20 to justify reasonably significant upside from current levels. (Think mid- to mid-high-teen P/E, discounted back - 16x $4 in FY20 EPS values the stock now at about $51.) I just don't see that happening. The wind-down of SAL will help, and so will Leon; but there's a reasonable chance currency could offset most or all of those benefits.

Margins should improve, but Strattec seems to have been talking up margin expansion for a while, with little success, and negotiated price reductions and start-up costs aren't going to go away. Add to that potential volume declines from some key customers, and it's tough to see margins expanding all that much. I'm just not ready to call a bottom in STRT earnings just yet - but the market appears to be doing so.

Valuation

It's admittedly tough to pin down a valuation for STRT, given a relative lack of disclosure (no conference calls), the JV structure, and the impact of overall auto sales on STRT revenue. But at 22x P/E, and ~9x EBITDA (excluding income attributable to non-controlling interest), the market is pricing in growth from an earnings standpoint that I'm not convinced is coming.

I'd add to that another fundamental concern: the company simply isn't generating any free cash flow. Strattec has burned $30 million the last two years and generated $7 million total the previous three. Capex has been elevated the last three years, and is coming down somewhat to a guided $27 million in FY18. That number still suggests another year of negative free cash flow, however, and it is well above D&A (under $9 million in FY17).

All told, there is a case here if you look close - but that case also looks just too tough. If STRT can do something with margins this year, the stock may look very different. But right now, there are a lot of reasons to believe that the recent bounce is simply way too optimistic.

