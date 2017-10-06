Is WWE Ready For A Big Push?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stands alone as the largest professional wrestling organization in the world. The company has been run by Vince McMahon since 1983, when he purchased the parent company of the World Wrestling Federation, as it was then named, from his father.

WWE has enjoyed two primary boom times, the first occurring in the 1980s, when the "Rock 'n Wrestling" era of Hulk Hogan was at its peak. In the 1980s, professional wrestling was a child-friendly product, as Hogan urged children to say their prayers and eat their vitamins. Then in the 1990s, challenged by Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling, Vince McMahon achieved success taking the product in an edgier direction, led by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the 1990s, WWE also launched its flagship television program, WWE Raw, which currently airs on Monday evenings on USA Network in the United States.

Today, WWE is by far the largest professional wrestling organization in the world, and has legions of devoted fans. WWE derives its revenues from three primary sources: the WWE Network, live events, and television revenues from WWE Raw, Smackdown Live, Total Bellas, and other television shows. These three sources accounted for approximately 76% of the company's revenue over the past twelve months, according to SEC filings.

The WWE Network

The WWE Network was launched on February 24, 2014, and has dramatically changed WWE's revenues. Generally, WWE holds a number of annual special events, the most important being Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania has been held in late March or early April since 1985, and is the single biggest event on WWE's calendar. The most recent Wrestlemania was Wrestlemania 33, held in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando and attracting over 75,000 fans. WWE special events were previously distributed via pay-per-view, much like UFC events and important boxing matches. However, with the advent of the WWE Network, that model has significantly transformed, with the WWE Network largely supplanting pay-per-view revenue.

The WWE Network is available to subscribers for only $9.99 per month, rather than pay-per-views which often cost up to $60, and includes all WWE special events, shown live. The Network also airs a number of other programs, including live weekly shows such as 205 Live and WWE NXT. Further, the Network includes a vast video-on-demand library, including thousands of hours of WWE programming from the past thirty years, in addition to video libraries obtained from a number of defunct pro wrestling organizations, including Ted Turner's former World Championship Wrestling. Like Netflix (NFLX) and other streaming platforms, the WWE Network is available online as well as using a specialized app on all types of gaming, video streaming, mobile, and other platforms. The WWE Network is available in almost all international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the Middle East, and Australia, among others.

The WWE Network has largely been successful since its 2014 launch, with subscriber numbers exceeding 1.6 million, as of the last quarterly filing. The revenues from the WWE Network exceed the revenues that were previously generated by pay-per-view events and tend to be more stable, since it is a subscription service rather than individual purchases by consumers for each special event.

In 2013, the last year prior to the introduction of the WWE Network, pay-per-view events generated $82.5 million in revenue, compared to $168.3 million in revenue generated by subscriptions to the WWE Network in 2016. Over the past twelve months, WWE Network subscriber revenue represents 23% of WWE's revenue, and TTM subscriber revenue has increased 12% over the previous year. WWE Network subscriptions numbers are cyclical, and tend to peak at Wrestlemania in late March or early April, since it is the WWE's largest and most important event each yeah.

Live Events

Each WWE special event and in-ring television show is filmed in an arena or stadium, in front of a paying audience. Additionally, WWE holds a number of other live events each years ("house shows") which are held for the live audience only, and are not part of any television show. Ticket sales from live events continues to make up a substantial portion of WWE revenue, contributing approximately 19% over the past twelve months to WWE's revenue. At live events, a significant amount of merchandise such at T-shirts and other clothing is also sold, and the revenue from this merchandise accounted for 4% of WWE's revenue in 2016.

As shown, live event attendance has risen slowly over the past few years, rising 7% in the trailing twelve months, year-over-year. Revenue from live events has risen 12% over the same period of time, due to higher average ticket prices. Like WWE Network subscriber numbers, live event attendance and revenue is cyclical, with attendance being slightly higher during the run-up to Wrestlemania (the "Road to Wrestlemania"), and with revenues being highest for Wrestlemania itself.

Television

The largest portion of WWE's revenues comes from television rights. Television revenue made up 33% of WWE's revenues over the past twelve months, and rose 33% over the same period one year ago. Television revenues are primarily driven by the contracts to televise WWE Raw and Smackdown Live on USA Network. However, WWE Raw television ratings, after peaking in 1999 and 2000, have been in a slow decline since 2006.

Source: Author, based on data from Gerweck

This decline in ratings is problematic for WWE since television revenues make up a significant portion of WWE's revenues, and declining ratings could lead to reduced television revenues when it comes time to renew and renegotiate the television rights contracts for WWE Raw, Smackdown Live, and other WWE television programming. Further, declining television ratings may hurt the ability of WWE to attract new fans to the product, since they may lead to less word-of-mouth about the product, fewer fans attending live events, fewer Network subscribers, and so on. It is also possible that social media and other avenues could replace these functions of television, although ratings declines are still potentially problematic when the company attempts to increase the value of its television deals.

I believe that declining television ratings are problematic, as it may indicate declining interest from fans, and a dwindling number of fans. This may be due in part to over-saturation of professional wrestling products (the WWE alone produces seven hours per week of live wrestling, plus an additional three-hour special every two to four weeks). Another factor contributing to these declines may be a lack of star-power in general, as there is no Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin-level superstar in WWE at present, and fan frustration with certain storylines and creative decisions. I believe that declines in television viewership will eventually slow or stop WWE Network subscriber growth and limit the revenue growth of the company as a whole.

Valuation

Based on my analysis of WWE's business, I believe that WWE is overpriced. The company currently trades at a price/earnings ratio of over 70, which is not sustainable without significant earnings growth.

Over the past twelve months, WWE has been operating at profit margins of only 6%, and I have not seen indications that these margins will improve significantly in the future. I project that revenues will grow by approximately 3% per year, based on revenue growth of 4% for live events, and slowing growth in both WWE Network subscriptions and in WWE television revenue. In my view, the former is nearing market saturation, and the latter will be difficult to increase in light of declining ratings for WWE Raw and other WWE programs. Based on these projections, I value WWE shares at approximately $20, which is 15% lower than their current trading price. Therefore, at this current price, I do not recommend purchasing WWE shares until the company demonstrates an ability to increase their television ratings or to increase profit margins.

