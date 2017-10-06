Northern Dynasty Update: Partnership Appears Imminent

On October 5, Tom Collier delivered what likely represents the pinnacle speech of his career, outlining the newly minted mine plans for the Pebble Project, the largest undeveloped copper and gold mine in the world, located in the southern part of Alaska. Mr. Collier began the speech with a reference to a prior speech he offered to the same venue years ago: "I remember the last time I was here I gave a detailed explanation of how we were going to get the EPA off our backs, and as I looked around the room I saw a lot of skeptical faces. And that's where we are."

The statement is a reference to the settlement Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) reached with the EPA on May 12, 2017, in which the EPA will allow the Pebble Mine to go through the normal permitting process.

In essence, the settlement reversed an Obama-era preemptive veto on applying for a permit to develop the Pebble Mine. The significance of Collier's statement is that the EPA is visiting the Pebble Mine next week in anticipation of the conclusion of the public comment period on October 17, after which the EPA is widely expected to formally lift the veto as it agreed to do in the May 12 settlement.

Collier's speech is also emblematic from a more foundational standpoint as he unveils a mine plan that is environmentally sound, with an extremely high probability of achieving permit approval. In fact, the new mine plans contain such rigorous environmental protections that even the staunchest of previous opponents will likely question their continued opposition.

The environmental safeguards include eliminating any mining in the Upper Talarik watershed region in order to reduce the project's footprint, as well as refraining from the use of cyanide in the recovery process. In addition, Collier unveiled a series of proposed economic benefits to the local population including a revenue sharing concept and a business mentoring initiative.

Collier's presentation yesterday followed a noteworthy speech by NAK CEO Ron Thiessen last week at the Denver Gold Forum. Similar to Collier, Thiessen had an early attention grabber: "At this point, we are ready to go into permitting." The importance of this statement is that for months, we have heard NAK state that permitting would only come after a partner is secured. As such, Mr. Thiessen's comment assures the listener that, even as early as Sept 25, the date of the Denver Gold Forum presentation, the partners were already secured in Mr. Thiessen's view.

Another key takeaway from Ron Thiessen's presentation is his statement: "more likely a consortium of developers to share the costs and the risks." Clearly, if the partnership negotiations had already been resolved in Mr. Thiessen's mind, herein he is explaining that the partnership is a consortium rather than an individual partnership.

We further highlight a reference that Mr. Thiessen makes in his speech related to the EPA settlement that took place earlier this year, in which he indicates that this brought former partners Rio Tinto (RIO) and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) back to the table. This reference suggests that either Rio or Anglo could be part of the consortium. Based on our review of its recent capital raise actions, we view Rio as a more likely consortium partner than Anglo.

Finally, and most apropos to the timing of any partner news, Thiessen makes several references to the smaller mine footprint in his Denver Gold Forum speech. Specifically, he notes that mines start off in one place and grow or shrink depending on the circumstances. Thiessen further explains that by proposing a smaller footprint, a company can de-risk permitting.

The proposal to pursue a smaller footprint is something that NAK and the consortium partners were working through at the time of the Denver Gold Forum, and Thiessen clarifies in his speech: "Those discussions are well under way and we put out a news release yesterday, our advisors are working this out and we are confident we will resolve it by year end."

This statement is particularly important in light of Collier's speech yesterday where he unveiled the new mine plan. In essence, the introduction of the new mine plan potentially signifies that the last hold-up in the partner negotiations is complete.

Based on the above, we continue to believe that partnership news is imminent, and the consortium partnership is the most likely outcome. We view the partnership announcement as a near-term event to take place no later than October. Stand tuned.

