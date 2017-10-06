Betting Against The Consensus

Taking the opposite side of the consensus will prove profitable in the coming months due to the misunderstanding of the trends in inflation and growth.

"To make money, you have to bet against the consensus and be right" - Ray Dalio.

Overview

"To make money in the market, you have to bet against the consensus and be right" - Ray Dalio

The reason that you have to bet against the consensus in order to make money in the market is because the consensus opinion is already built into the current price. If everyone thinks that stocks are going to go up, then the price of stocks will be high and reflect the consensus opinion. The same goes for beaten down assets. When an asset price falls dramatically, that reality reflects the consensus opinion that the asset will continue to go down. Going against the crowd is a difficult thing to do and many do not simply due to the pressure and fear of being wrong.

A normal human emotion to have looks something similar to "everyone is buying stocks, if I don't buy stocks and they do in fact go up, I feel foolish".

While that feeling is normal and it may work for a period of time, history shows that investing in this manner can be disastrous when the herd is finally wrong, 2001, 2008 etc.

Due to the way human emotion works, many investors and analysts would rather be wrong in the consensus than attempt to be right outside of the consensus.

Being wrong outside of the consensus could mean a loss of a job or embarrassment while being wrong in the consensus has far less emotional consequences (although the money loss is the same).

With all that being said, it is not a rational nor is it a smart investment strategy to simply bet against the consensus at all times without regard for proper analysis.

The best practice is to formulate an opinion based on a proven process and make a decision. If that decision happens to be outside of the consensus, then you have to be confident enough in your analysis to proceed making an investment in which you are in the minority. This is often the best case because if you are right, you stand to make the most money and outperform the rest of the market.

If you formulate and opinion that is in line with the majority, it may in fact be the best decision to not invest at all simply because the money that you stand to make is so dramatically reduced due to the consensus opinion that is already built into the price.

I have long been a bull of long term treasury bonds (TLT), intermediate treasury bonds (IEF) and to a lesser extent municipal bonds (MUB). The analysis that led me to my bullish stance of the overall government bond market (BND) is independent of conventional wisdom and popular opinion. I do not start with that as my baseline but I do in fact check where the consensus lies after my opinion has been made through proper analysis. The market positioning does not change my investment idea but it can certainly impact the position size, timing and way I express the market opinion that I have.

Currently, consensus is extremely short bonds (AGG), therefore it may be an opportune time to increase the size of the already bullish position on bonds (that has been working for a number of years) simply because if the market positioning is so far off-sides, the money that you stand to make by going against the crowd increases dramatically.

Betting Against The Consensus

One of the most consensus positions in the market today is short treasury bonds. This position can be seen in the graph below which details the percent of JPMorgan clients that are short treasury bonds.

Consensus is Short Bonds:

Source: JPMorgan

The graph shows that the percent of JPMorgan clients that are short treasury bonds is the highest since 2006. Not coincidentally, buying treasury bonds in 2006 ended up being a good investment over the next couple of years with fairly high returns. Part of the reason the returns of buying treasury bonds in 2006 was high was due to the financial crisis but another reason was due to the consensus positioning at the time which exacerbated the move and the returns associated with a long treasury bond position.

I am not a huge fan of technical analysis but bonds (TLT) have been trading in a fairly consistent upward channel. Currently, (TLT) is at the bottom end of that upward channel which, coupled with the consensus being positioned the opposite way, could set up for a short squeeze back to the top end of the channel.

Bottom of the Trading Range:

Source: Ycharts

Again, I am not a fan of technical analysis and I believe that the sell off in bonds (TLT) has much more to do with a head fake in inflation which has raised inflation expectations and caused many investors in the bond market to believe that higher inflation is here to stay. Below is a chart of the year over year growth rate in inflation.

Inflation's Head Fake:

Source: BLS

The trending direction in inflation, annotated by the first red arrow, is clearly lower. There has been a short term pop, noted by the small green arrow but as I will show below, inflation will continue to trend lower and prove this rise to be short term in nature and therefore, the sell-off in bonds to be short lived as well.

Below is a chart of (TLT) and the 5-Year 5-Year forward inflation rate or in other words, what the market expectation is for inflation, 5 years from today. This is the best proxy for the markets forward inflation expectations and as the chart shows, the correlation between inflation and bond prices (TLT) is highly correlated.

Inflation Expectations & Bonds:

Source: FRED

I often mention that bonds trade on the trending direction of growth and inflation. Since growth has been nearly flat for the last several years, oscillating around 2%, that has left bonds to trade on the other vector, inflation expectations and since inflation expectations have risen recently, that has caused bonds to sell off.

The following chart is another look at the correlation between inflation and interest rates. Interest rates rise (bond prices fall) as inflation rises; this should come as no surprise but it is important to solidify that correlation so that the analysis on inflation falling in the future can therefore be associated with higher bond prices or lower interest rates.

Inflation & Bonds:

Source: BLS, FRED

The recent rise in inflation will prove to be a head fake as inflation will begin to fall, likely starting in November or December.

Commodities are a large driver of inflation as commodities are inputs for most goods. As commodities rise, the price of most goods must rise thus causing price inflation.

Commodity prices are recorded every day in real time while inflation data is reported with one month lag. We therefore can use current commodity prices to forecast inflation.

As a proxy for a "basket" of commodities I used PowerShares DB Commodity Tracking Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC).

The ETF if comprised of:

Source: Invesco

Below I plotted the year over year price return of DBC and the year over year CPI growth rate. I plotted the year over year price return of DBC with a two month lead to account for the real time prices when comparing to a monthly data series reported with a one month lag and the correlation is very strong and predictive at 90%.

Inflation's Head Fake:

Source: BLS, Ycharts

When using "correlations" across two data series, we are attempting to forecast the direction of the move, not the magnitude. The black line above (inflation) and the red line (DBC price year over year) are highly correlated in terms of direction of movement.

I want to emphasize this point because this analysis shows that the next month may show a tick up in inflation before declining again. All this shows is that the next move in inflation may be slightly up, it does not mean that the black line will reach the height of the red line in the chart above, all it means is that since the red line went up, the black line should move in the same direction. This analysis shows next month's inflation may tick up and then continue to drop the following months as the comparative period analysis below also shows.

When forecasting the direction of year over year growth it is also important to look at the comparative period for the months to come. Half of the equation for year over year growth is last year's data point, a number which you have. You can then plot out these comparative periods to see if the year over year growth has the likelihood of accelerating or decelerating. If the comparative period is high then it is more difficult mathematically to post higher growth, the inverse being true for lower comparative periods.

There are many ways to plot the comparative periods for a data series, some more involved than others. Below is the year over year CPI growth rate (black line) and each bar (grey bar) represents an average growth rate of the CPI reading from that month one year ago. The CPI bar from one year ago tells you what the upcoming CPI reading will be comparing against. If last year had a low growth rate, this year's number will likely be higher. A smaller denominator increases the result of that equation as a larger denominator reduces the result of that equation.

Not surprisingly, inflation peaked at the lowest comp (grey bar) in the beginning of 2017.

Periods in which the CPI 'comp' bars are increasing or getting harder to compare against or decreasing and therefore easier to compare against. The important distinction is getting harder or getting easier as opposed to the individual comparative bar. You'll note in this example, the year over year growth rate falls during periods of increasing comparisons and rises during periods of decreasing comparative periods.

Inflation Will Roll-Over In November:

Source: BLS

We are now in a period of increasing comps (grey bars). That means that the likely scenario is to experience decreasing inflation (aside from the next month due to the rise in commodity prices) until the comparative periods (grey bars) get easier, which will not happen until 2018, in which inflation will likely start to pick up. By the time we get to December 2017 and into 2018, based on how difficult the comparative periods get, inflation could be well below 1%.

This head fake in inflation will not last and by the time we reach December, fears of deflation will re-emerge and likely cause interest rates to fall.

Conclusion

Consensus is positioned highly short treasury bonds. I believe that investors are short treasury bonds because many believe that inflation is rising and will continue to rise. As I outlined, I believe that inflation will tick up slightly this month, which is already built into the price and why treasury bonds have sold off, but once this next month is over, inflation will fall sharply due to the increasingly difficult comparisons.

If this call is correct, the gains will be larger than normal because betting against the consensus is where the money is to be made. Those investors will have to re-position all at once, causing a sharp rise in treasury bonds.

It is not enough to simply bet against the consensus, but betting against the consensus when the proper analysis supports that view always makes the most profitable investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SPY, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SHORT JNK