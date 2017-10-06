The Top 5 REITs With 5%+ Dividend Yields

By Bob Ciura



Income investors looking for above-average yields tend to favor Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs. These are companies that invest in real estate properties, and generate income by leasing these properties to a wide range of tenants.

REITs come in all shapes and sizes, but investors looking for high income should focus on those with a mix of high dividend yields, and dividend growth as well. All 5 REITs presented are on our list of 397 dividend stocks with a 5%+ yield. You can see Sure Dividend’s full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Even better, 3 of the 5 REITs on this list have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years, and are on the list of Dividend Achievers. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

The following 5 REITs, in no particular order, offer a unique combination of strong business models, a 5%+ dividend yield, and growth potential.

High-Yield REIT #1: Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

Omega is a healthcare REIT. Approximately 85% of Omega’s portfolio consists of skilled-nursing, with the remaining 15% from senior housing. As of March 31st, Omega owned 972 properties, spread across 42 U.S. states, and the U.K.

Omega has long-term growth potential, because the fundamentals of healthcare real estate are strong. The U.S. and the U.K. are aging populations. According to Omega, skilled nursing facilities are expected to see rising demand for many years. Combined with limited supply, the company expects to see a shortage of skilled-nursing facilities.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 12

This allows Omega to generate strong cash flow. Adjusted funds from operation (FFO) increased 9% in 2016, to $3.42 per share. FFO declined 2% over the first half of 2017. Omega’s rental income rose 6% over the first six months, but this was offset by higher expenses and a rising share count. For 2017, Omega expects adjusted FFO-per-share of $3.42-$3.44, which would be roughly flat from 2016.

Omega is not a growth stock. For example, Omega started out 2017 trading at $31.55. On October 4th, it closed at $31.62. But that is not a bad thing; far from it.

Instead, the majority of Omega’s return potential, comes from its 8.1% dividend. This gives investors an advantage—all the stock has to do, is increase 2% per year, and investors receive a 10% annual return. Based on this, it is clear why Omega would appeal to income investors.

The major concern for investors is whether the company can maintain its dividend. High-yield stocks can destroy shareholder value if they cannot sustain the dividend.

Omega has a credit rating of BBB-, which is just one notch above junk status. Omega has a target debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5-5.0, and in recent years its leverage has expanded to 4.7, and is now close to the limit.

Source: June Investor Presentation, page 31

At the present time, the current dividend payout of $2.56 per share, appears to be sustainable. Based on management guidance for 2017, the company should have a dividend payout ratio of approximately 75%.

Omega’s policy is to maintain a payout ratio of below 85%, in terms of adjusted FFO-per-share. As a result, it currently meets its dividend target. That said, FFO cannot decline much, before the payout ratio would rise to 85% or above.

If the company suffers a significant deterioration in FFO, the dividend could be at risk. Omega has a significant amount of debt, with a credit rating that is teetering above junk territory. Omega's dividend appears secure, but this could change going forward, depending on how the company performs. Investors should keep an eye on Omega moving forward, to make sure things stay on track.

High-Yield REIT #2: W.P. Carey (WPC)

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

W.P. Carey invests in commercial real estate. Its portfolio consists of over 900 properties, leased to 214 tenants. It has primarily long-term leases, with an average lease term of 9.6 years. Properties are located in the U.S. and Europe, with approximately two-thirds of properties in the U.S.

W.P. Carey has had 99.3% portfolio occupancy to start 2017. It specializes in sale-leaseback transactions, in which a tenant sells a property to an outside investment firm, which then leases it back to the tenant. W.P. Carey also generates fee income, derived from management of assets.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 11

Approximately 95% of annual FFO comes from owned real estate, while the other 5% is derived from investment management activities. W.P. Carey’s investment management business has assets under management of approximately $13 billion.

W.P. Carey has a strong portfolio, and also possesses an advantage. While it operates in commercial real estate, it has largely avoided owning retail properties. Less than 20% of W.P. Carey’s investment portfolio is comprised of retail store tenants. This has shielded it from the deterioration of retailers and mall-based properties.

This has allowed its fundamentals to hold up well. FFO-per-share increased 3% in 2016, to $5.12. Rents increased by 2% for the year, as approximately 99% of its leases have built-in rent increases. Growth also comes from new property acquisitions. In 2016, W.P. Carey placed over $500 million in acquisitions in North America.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 16

New property investments has led to continued growth in 2017. Adjusted FFO-per-share increased 3% through the first half of 2017. For the full year, management expects adjusted FFO-per-share of $5.20, at the midpoint of guidance. This would represent approximately 2% growth in 2017, which should be enough to increase the dividend by a small amount next year.

W.P. Carey pays an annualized dividend of $4.02 per share. Using 2017 guidance, the company will likely have a payout ratio of 77%. This indicates the current dividend is sustainable. Continued FFO growth will help improve dividend coverage moving forward, and allow for annual dividend increases.

W.P. Carey also has solid credit metrics. It has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4, and a credit rating of BBB from Standard & Poor’s.

High-Yield REIT #3: Welltower (HCN)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Similar to Omega, Welltower is in the healthcare real estate segment. seniors housing, post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties. It has a diversified portfolio, with 1,384 properties in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Welltower bases its portfolio on densely-populated urban areas. Some of its most valuable properties are located in Manhattan, Seattle, Toronto, and Los Angeles. These areas also have high barriers to entry, which serves as a competitive advantage for Welltower.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 16

Welltower’s portfolio did not always look this way. In 2010, 40% of its portfolio was comprised of senior housing. Since then, Welltower has increased its exposure to senior housing, while reducing its post-acute facilities, and completely exiting hospitals. Today, over 90% of the portfolio is based on private-pay sources, compared with just 69% in 2010.

Welltower had FFO-per-share of $4.55 per share in 2016, representing 4% growth from the previous year. Growth was due to higher rents on owned properties, as well as new property additions. It completed $3.0 billion of gross property investments in 2016, which should pave the way for future growth.

Another growth catalyst for Welltower (and Omega) is the aging society. Life expectancies are rising in the U.S. and U.K. Welltower expects the 85+ population will double over the next 20 years.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

In addition to aging demographics, healthcare spending is rising as a percentage of GDP. According to Welltower, per-capita spending in the 85+ age group is expected to exceed $34,000 per year. This is more than double the level of per-capita spending for the 65-84 age group.

These trends are even more significant in the U.K., where Welltower has more than 100 properties. The 75+ population in the U.K. is expected to grow six times faster than the general population, over the next 20 years.

Welltower is a Dividend Achiever. It has increased its dividend for over 10 years, and has paid 185 consecutive quarterly dividends. The company maintained a dividend payout ratio of 82% of FFO over the first six months of 2017.

Importantly, the balance sheet is in good condition. Welltower has a credit rating of BBB+, and an average debt maturity of 7.4 years. It also has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.7, and a manageable debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.2.

High-Yield REIT #4: Kimco Realty (KIM)

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Kimco could be viewed as a “battleground” REIT, in the sense that the company is facing fundamental challenges. It operates in retail properties, which are under pressure as consumers turn to e-commerce. The retail industry as a whole has seen significant store closures over the past year. As of June 30th, Kimco owned an interest in 510 U.S. shopping centers.

That said, Kimco points out that only a small portion of its tenant base has closed stores so far this year. Among tenants that have closed stores, including Sears (SHLD), Kmart, and J.C. Penney (JCP), many of the stores were company-owned.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation, page 10

Kimco’s properties are focused in high-density markets, with high household incomes. Traffic remains robust in these areas. Plus, many of Kimco’s tenants are opening new stores. Its two largest tenants, TJX (TJX) and The Home Depot (HD), are doing very well right now. Kimco states that its portfolio remains in strong position, with an average lease term of 10 years. Portfolio occupancy was 95.5% at the end of last quarter.

This has helped Kimco perform well. Adjusted FFO-per-share rose 1% through the first half of 2017, to $0.75. Going forward, Kimco is allocating investment primarily to industries that are shielded from the challenges facing retail more broadly—areas of focus including health and wellness facilities, and entertainment. Management anticipates $300 million to $400 million of property acquisitions in 2017.

For 2017, management expects FFO-per-share of $1.50 to $1.64. This would represent as much as 9% growth for 2017. The company expects operating income for its U.S. properties to increase by 5% each year, through 2020.

Another objective for the company is to improve its balance sheet. Net-debt-to-EBITDA is near 6.0, which is on the high side for a REIT. However, the company has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.4, and an investment grade credit rating of BBB+ from Standard & Poor’s. By 2020, Kimco expects to improve its credit rating to A-.

Kimco offers a mix of high yield, and dividend growth. It has a 5.6% current dividend yield, and from 2010 to 2017, increased its dividend by 8% each year.

High-Yield REIT #5: STAG Industrial (STAG)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

STAG focuses on single-tenant, industrial real estate properties. It owns 324 properties in 37 U.S. states. It has a diversified portfolio, spread across multiple industry groups. Its portfolio composition, in terms of industry groups, is as follows:

Automotive (14% of Annual Base Rent)

Air Freight & Logistics (12.5% of ABR)

Industrial Equipment & Components (11% of ABR)

Containers & Packaging (10.2% of ABR)

Food & Beverage (8.4% of ABR)

Retail (6.3% of ABR)

Personal Products (5.2% of ABR)

Business Services (5.2% of ABR)

Household Durables (5.2% of ABR)

Building Materials (3.9% of ABR)

Other (18.1% of ABR)

STAG’s portfolio focuses on industrial properties. It believes single-tenant buildings are more prone to bigger pricing inefficiencies, which it can capitalize on through strategic investment. Plus, industrial real estate is a large and stable market, with high tenant retention. Retention held steady at 70% over the past three years.

Industrial real estate also tends to recover more rapidly from recessions. For example, warehouses are an attractive segment, because occupancy and rents have increased significantly since the Great Recession.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation, page 6

This has led to strong growth. In 2016, core FFO increased 13%. FFO-per-share increased 6% from the previous year. Growth has accelerated to start 2017. FFO-per-share grew 7.9% over the first six months. Portfolio occupancy was 94% last quarter. STAG acquired 21 buildings last quarter, for $286. Acquisitions should fuel continued FFO growth moving forward.

The company has sound liquidity. It has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.0, which is a healthy level of debt. It has a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 3.9, and a credit rating of BBB. This helps secure the company’s hefty dividend.

Over the first six months of 2017, STAG held an FFO payout ratio of 86%. This is a fairly high payout ratio, but since FFO continues to grow, STAG should continue to pay the dividend.

In addition to a 5%+ dividend yield, STAG has an added advantage, which is that it pays its dividend each month. The current monthly dividend payout is $0.1175 per share.

Monthly dividends allow investors to receive income more frequently than quarterly payouts. STAG is one of 39 stocks in Sure Dividend’s database that pays monthly dividends. You can see the entire list of monthly dividend stocks here.



Final Thoughts

There are many stocks with 5%+ yields, particularly from REITs. There is no shortage of REITs to choose from. At Sure Dividend, we have identified a list of 171 REITs. You can see all 171 REITs here.

But dividend yield should not be the only consideration for REITs. Not all high-yield REITs are created equal. The 5 REITs on this list are all high-quality businesses, with enough cash flow to sustain their dividends.

There are many REITs on the list of Dividend Achievers, but there is only one REIT on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. Find out if it’s undervalued with our exclusive service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.