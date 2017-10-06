Roadrunner: Time To Speed Things Up

It's now time to find a path back to the top of the logistics "food chain"

Since its 2010 IPO, Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) has barreled to the top of the asset-light transportation market through a series of acquisitions. By 2013, the Illinois-based company was the fastest growing LTT carrier in the top 50 and expanding into truckload, logistics, and intermodal services.

Roadrunner’s ability to create operating efficiencies across its new and old businesses has not kept pace with its acquisition spree. So when the industrial/manufacturing sector slumped in 2016, one would think that Roadrunner’s growth story would slow.

But is trucker actually coasting through the slowdown?

Only insiders know the answer. Roadrunner has had a virtual blackout on company financial information since it stopped filing financial reports, as required by the SEC, in the third quarter of 2016. The blackout coincided with the announcement Roadrunner was revising its financial statements over the last three years due to misrepresentations.

Recently, Roadrunner’s stock has perked up. After significantly underperforming the S&P 500 over the year with a return of 7.9% versus 17.7% for the broader index, Roadrunner has a three-month return of 25%.

What do the insiders know that we cannot with the lack of financial reporting? The veil on its financial operations is about to be lifted as the SEC puts more pressure on the company to clean up this financial overhang.

Its last financial report was in 3Q 2016 and depicted a company with low cash flow and working capital whose financing options were drying up. From 2013–2015, revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate of 21% to $2 billion. Over the same time period, operating income grew at a more modest 6.8% to $97 million. The company’s operating margin narrowed 29% to 4.85% as operating expenses climbed. As the industrial sector slumped, it became harder to turn the corner to profitability. For the first nine months of 2016, revenues slid 2% to $1.4 billion while operating income slid 89 percent to $38 million over the prior year period.

The Roadrunner metric to watch was financial leverage, which increased 24% to 2.16. Outstanding debt was $409.4 million and the company was in compliance with all debt covenants. Its leverage ratio, however, at 3.99 was at the limit allowed under its bank covenants.

A Vulture Swoops In

Adding to its 8.6% position in Roadrunner, in May, Elliott Management invested $540 million in redeemable preferred stock. Roadrunner has used the proceeds to pay off its senior credit facility and boost its working capital. Elliott has two seats on the board and now acts as an advisor to Roadrunner.

Elliott is not afraid of companies with accounting problems. The vulture investor invests in companies with financial and operational difficulties. It was an investor in WorldCom and Enron before their financial wrongdoings were exposed—two of America’s largest accounting scandals. According to Bloomberg’s tally, the hedge fund has been involved in $93 billion worth of asset sales and share buybacks in efforts to unlock shareholder value.

Elliott is likely behind the recent $95 million sales of Roadrunner’s Unitrans division, a temperature-controlled transportation unit, which allowed it to lower outstanding debt and interest expense. The buyer was New York’s Quick International Courier.

As Elliott swooped in, some investment funds, including conservative pension and mutual funds, starting selling out of Roadrunner in May. Investment funds typically sell investments if the risk profile no longer meets their investment objectives. One of those funds is the Mississippi Public Employees Pension System, the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit accusing Roadrunner of misrepresenting its financial results.

Industrial Slowdown

Roadrunner faces low demand and excess capacity across its core businesses. This trucker proved it was built for rugged times when it rode out the 2008 recession while maintaining margins and cash flow. But the aggressive acquisition strategy left it with very low cash flow and working capital to ride out the 2016 slowdown in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The company’s asset-light business model has been weighed down by expenses. Roadrunner’s underperformance relative to its peers underscores its operational weaknesses.

As a result of the 2016 revenue decline, Roadrunner lost its ranking in the top four LTT carriers in the $500 million-to-$1 billion range. This mid-tier group grew revenue by 2.5 percent in 2016. Smaller carriers under $500 million saw a comparable revenue increase while large carriers experienced a 0.13% decline.

2016 Snapshot and Future Growth Prospects

In its 3Q 2016 report, the main transportation businesses were struggling with lower margins.

EBITDA declined 42% to $66.9 million in the first nine months of 2016, over the prior year period. In Trucking and Logistics, Roadrunner was adding new business in expedite and air expedite services ahead of the higher fourth-quarter seasonal demand. However, pricing had decreased 10-15% over the prior year period.

Looking ahead, Roadrunner has sold its temperature-controlled business, Unitrans, which was weighing down margins. Transportation pricing is increasing in 2017. E-commerce will continue to drive demand for expedite services.

In 2016, Less-than-truckload carriers were suffering from low freight demand and fuel surcharges. Roadrunner’s EBITDA fell to zero. With an increase in industrial output in 2017, industry analysts expected LTT demand, fuel prices and fuel surcharges to rise as the LTT market enters an expansion phase.

Global Solutions was profitable with operating income improving across freight consolidation, inventory management, intermodal and brokerage operations. Industrywide, revenues across these sectors and the core transportation businesses are improving with the economy. In the short-term, though, rising shipping costs and bottlenecks arising from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are expected to affect trucking and intermodal services growth in the fourth quarter. On the upside, LTT shipping demand is experiencing strong increases in hurricane-hit areas.

How much Roadrunner benefits from these economic and industry headwinds will depend on its making operating improvements. Until Roadrunner releases its financial statements, we can only deduce its progress.

Recent financing activity indicates Roadrunner has improved top line revenue growth. In July, the company secured a five-year $292 million asset-based lending facility from a consortium of banks, $200 million of which is secured by accounts receivable and inventory. The company used part of the proceeds to redeem some of the preferred stock issued to Elliott in May. The facility is evidence the banks deem Roadrunner to have solid long-term revenue growth prospects. One can further deduce the banks are satisfied Roadrunner is improving operating margins and has sufficient operating capacity to profitably operate its business over the medium term. Elliott has a strong track record rightsizing businesses and that should add further confidence to investors looking at Road Runner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.