Retail Holdings Shares Remain A Strong Buy, At A 27% Discount To Value, Returning ~47% To Investors By January 2018

A conservative downside case intrinsic value estimate of ~US $24.50 per share likely provides a substantial margin of safety.

REHO will return $10 per share to investors by January,2018 which represents ~47% of REHO’s share price on 9/30/2017.

REHO shares are trading at ~27% discount (excluding hedging costs) to my estimate of their probability weighted intrinsic value of US $29.00.

1. Executive Summary:

2. Recent Updates:

On October 2nd, 2017, Retail Holdings (“REHO”) announced that its Board of Directors had approved a mid-January US $9.00 per share distribution to shareholders of record on January 4th, 2018. The US $9.00 per share dividend is incremental to the previously approved late November US $1.00 per share dividend payable to shareholders of record on November 17th, 2017. Combined, these distributions represent close to 47% of REHO’s current market capitalization and stand testament to management’s commitment to return capital to shareholders from the liquidation of the company’s assets. These distributions have been funded by REHO’s recent divestitures, including REHO’s sale of substantially all of its shares in Singer Sri Lanka to Hayleys, PLC in September 2017. Please see the tables below for an illustration of REHO’s recent divestitures and its reported NAV as of 9/30/2017.

Based on REHO’s shares outstanding as of September 30th, 2017, REHO ‘s reported NAV is US $27.62 per share

3. REHO's Intrinsic Value Estimate at 9/30/2017:

This note updates in part my initial REHO write up which can be found here: Retail Holdings Shares Are A Strong Buy For Patient, Long Term Investors, Trading At A 36% Discount To Intrinsic Value

In line with my prior report, I continue to believe that REHO’s reported NAV does not appropriately reflect REHO’s intrinsic value on September 30th, 2017, which I estimate to be US $29.35 per share vs. REHO’s reported NAV of US $27.62.

This divergence is explained by the following:

Firstly, REHO’s reported NAV does not consider the present value of REHO’s sublicensed Singer trademark earnings that will continue to accrue to REHO post-liquidation. In aggregate, these earnings represent ~ US$ 4.00 per share in incremental value over REHO’s reported NAV on a probability weighted basis.

Secondly, REHO’s reported NAV does not reflect the reduced value from REHO’s ownership of non-remittance shares in Singer Bangladesh or, conversely, the incremental value represented by the undistributed dividends associated with these shares. In aggregate, the reduced value from REHO’s ownership of non-remittance shares in Singer Bangladesh is, in my opinion, largely offset by the incremental value represented by the undistributed dividends and taken together they represent a reduction in value from REHO’s reported NAV of US $0.13 per share on a probability weighted basis.

Thirdly, REHO’s reported NAV does not reflect intrinsic value because it does not contemplate any future transaction costs or the substantial bonuses due to Mr. Goodman post-liquidation, which together, based on my assumptions, reduce REHO’s adjusted NAV by~ US $2.20 on a probability weighted basis.

Finally, contrary to the base and upside case scenario in my initial write up, REHO will not benefit from any recovery from the SVP Notes. To wit, according to REHO’s October 2nd press release, “in order to help facilitate the financial restructuring of SVP Worldwide, the owner and licensor of the Singer Trademark, and to accelerate the resolution of issues related to the license and the company’s divestiture program, Retail Holdings sold the SVP Notes it owned to SVP for $1.00 in September 2017”.

However, while REHO does not immediately appear to receive any value for the SVP Note sale, the logic behind the sale that includes a resolution of issues surrounding the license agreement between Singer Asia and SVP Worldwide strengthens my belief that REHO intends to extract value from its sublicense agreement with historical and present subsidiaries as in the next section of this update.

4. The Hidden Value of Singer Asia’s Sublicense Agreement:

Singer Asia, in which REHO has a 54.1% ownership through its ownership in Sewko, has a royalty bearing license from SVP, the owner of the Singer trademark, that allows Singer Asia to use the Singer name in its company name and in the name of subsidiaries where it owns 50% or more of the voting equity. In addition, the license, this time without regard to ownership percentage, also allows Singer Asia to use the trademark on its stores, on existing and new products and services that Singer Asia manufactures, assembles or provides or which it sources from third parties (except for sewing products and iron presses). Singer Asia can sub-license third-parties in the following countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Pacific Islands. Singer Asia is also the exclusive distributor of Singer sewing machines in all the markets where the company operates.

The importance of the ownership threshold distinction as detailed above is conveniently explained by the events that took place after REHO divested its ownership in Singer Thailand as illustrated by disclosures in Singer Thailand’s 2015 and 2016 annual reports.

As is evident through this chronology, Singer Thailand ended up negotiating 2 separate trademark license agreements by year end 2016, one with SVP Worldwide for the rights to use Singer in its company name, for which it agreed to pay US $250,000 per year and another with Singer Asia for which it agreed to pay 0.5% of “consideration” revenue. This is down from the 0.7% rate initially agreed with Singer Asia per the 2015 Annual Report.

Now, in its October 2nd, 2017 press release, REHO makes the following commentary when discussing the sale of the SVP Notes to SVP Worldwide for $1.00:

Based on the issues at Singer Thailand, I conclude that the issue “related to the license agreement and the company divestiture program” for which REHO wants to accelerate resolution is the ability for controlled subsidiaries to continue using the Singer name at the corporate level once divested without the need for a parallel agreement with SVP Worldwide. Any amendment in this regard, especially as consideration for REHO facilitating “the financial restructuring of SVP Worldwide”, would allow Singer Asia to charge a higher licensing fees- like that originally agreed with Singer Thailand in 2015 – to controlled subsidiaries that it will dispose of over the course of the liquidation process. Notwithstanding, these negotiations clearly demonstrate the value and importance of the license and sublicenses to REHO, a value that is not recognized in REHO’s reported NAV.

Thus, given the potential hidden value of these sublicenses, it is important to review the September 13th, 2017 press release that accompanied REHO’s announcement that SEWKO had sold 61.7% of Singer Sri Lanka to Hayleys PLC as it appears at first glance that Singer Asia, for the first time since implementing the liquidation process, would not benefit from a royalty bearing license with a divested subsidiary. The press release states:

Clearly, as is the case with too many REHO announcements, the press release lacks clarity. Certainly, Singer Sri Lanka has negotiated a trademark licensing agreement with SVP Worldwide to “use Singer in the company name”. Conversely, however, SVP Worldwide would not have been able to grant a license to Singer Sri Lanka for the use of the “Singer brand on its stores, products and services” since that license was granted to Singer Asia. Several potential explanations exist:

The first possibility is that Singer Asia transferred the license agreement for Singer Sri Lanka to Hayleys, PLC as part of the consideration for the transaction. This seems somewhat unlikely as Singer Asia received over US $3,000,000 in royalties from Singer Sri Lanka in FY 2016, and thus, by implication, Sewko would have sold its shares in Singer Sri Lanka to Hayleys, PLC at a discount to the announced transaction price as well as at a discount to all other non-related Singer Sri Lanka public shareholders.

The second possibility, is that the press release is misleading and that Singer Sri Lanka, in similar fashion to Singer Thailand, had to negotiate one license agreement with SVP worldwide to continue using Singer in its company name in addition to another license agreement with Singer Asia to use the Singer brand on its stores and products.

Thirdly, as per the original agreement with Singer Thailand below, the sublicense and related royalty payments could have been transformed into a consultancy agreement which would explain why a) REHO maintained a stake in Singer Sri Lanka going-forward, b) Mr. Goodman, Mr. Walker and Mr. Pieris remained directors of the company and c) the emphasis in the press release that “Singer Asia will continue to provide certain technical assistance as required”.

Given the value of these license agreements, management should provide immediate clarity to investors on this topic.

a) Licensing Revenues:

Conservatively assuming that Singer Sri Lanka transferred its rights to Hayleys, PLC as part of the consideration received for its shares, and growing Singer Malaysia and Blessington’s trademark license revenue by their respective GDP growth rates, REHO would have earned between US $ 1.4 million and US $1.6 million from royalties on a stand-alone basis in FY 2016.

b) Average Multiple for the Base and Upside Case:

I have updated the following table to reflect the weighting of a representative composite regional index P/E of 17X in the base case combined with subsidiary specific market multiples for the upside case. On a weighted basis, this calculation results in a 17X multiple of 2016 earnings for the base case and a 21X multiple of 2016 earnings for the upside case.

c) Impact on REHO’s Intrinsic Value:

Based on the FY 2016 stand-alone earnings and applicable weighted multiples calculated above, the net contribution to REHO’s intrinsic value from the present value of REHO’s future trademark license fees is as follows:

Downside Case: ~US $0 million net contribution (+US $0.00 per share).

Base Case: ~US $23.4 million net contribution (+US $5.12 per share).

Upside Case: ~US $32.9 million net contribution (+US $7.07 per share).

5. The Intrinsic Value of REHO’s Singer Bangladesh Ownership:

The purchase of Singer Sri Lanka by Hayleys, PLC reaffirms the growing ability, both financially and operationally, of domestic firms to successfully execute complex investments / M&A transactions. This shift is particularly important to the analysis of Singer Bangladesh’s impact on REHO’s intrinsic value because REHO owns close to 8.3 million non-traded, non-remittance shares in the company in addition to over US $6.6 million in non-distributed dividends attached to these shares.

As previously discussed, the difference between remittance shares and non-remittance shares is that non-remittance shares are not eligible for remittance in foreign exchange outside of Bangladesh as either divided or capital. As such proceeds from the sale of these shares or associated dividends are not eligible for remittance outside of Bangladesh. Furthermore, non-remittance shares are not publicly traded.

Given the above, non-remittance shares are clearly less valuable than remittance shares because they are a) illiquid and b) hampered by restrictions that prevent a foreign owner, such as REHO, from repatriating its capital. Conversely, while the discount for illiquidity remains, the remittance restriction would not apply to a Bangladeshi owner, which is why non-remittance shares are more valuable to a local buyer. Interestingly, as detailed in the October 2nd, 2017 press release, REHO is “seeking to eliminate or modify” the non-remittance restriction” which, according to my own research, is contrary to current legislation in Bangladesh.

Changes to Intrinsic Value Calculation

Downside Case: ~US $49.5 million net contribution (+US $10.64 per share). This downside case assumes that the value of non-remittance shares is 50% less than remittance shares due to illiquidity and the inability of a foreign owner to remit capital outside of Bangladesh.

Base Case: ~US $56.3 million net contribution (+US $12.11 per share). This base case assumes that the value of non-remittance shares is 30% less than remittance shares due to illiquidity and the inability of a foreign owner to remit capital outside of Bangladesh.

Upside Case: ~US $58.2 million net contribution (+US $12.52 per share). This upside case assumes that the value of non-remittance shares is 20% less than remittance shares due to illiquidity but no longer assumes a discount for the non-remittance nature of the shares either because REHO is able to eliminate the non-remittance features or because the shares are ultimately sold to a domestic buyer, which is increasingly more likely as illustrated by the recent Singer Sri Lanka transaction.

6. Transaction Costs and Bonus to Mr. Goodman:

As mentioned in my initial report, REHO’s intrinsic value also diverges from REHO’s reported NAV because it does not consider transaction costs for future asset sales nor does it consider the 3.5% bonus that has been accruing to Mr. Goodman on all dispositions since the beginning of FY 2016.

7. Summary Downside, Base and Upside Case:

