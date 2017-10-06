Under Armour: China Beckons

Introduction

The share price of Under Armour (UAA)(UA) has retreated 68% from its record high established in the second half of 2015. Sure, the company has been plagued with disappointing earnings growth however, by looking at the strong share price recovery in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) post its quarterly results announcement on September 1, perhaps the same could happen to Under Armour?

UAA data by YCharts

Opportunity in China for Under Armour

As has been demonstrated in the case of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhones, where the Chinese are said to highly value exclusivity, the increasing prevalence of Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) could turn out to be working against the two companies. Clearly, Nike and Adidas have performed well in China (see the chart below). Announcing its second-quarter results on August 3, Adidas said sales grew 28 percent in China. For Nike, its first-quarter results released on September 26 showed that sales in China rose 9 percent year-on-year. This is impressive considering that North America sales actually dropped 3 percent. The coveted swoosh on the shirts, pants, bags, shoes, etc, has served Nike incredibly well as it feeds into the desire of the Chinese for ostentatious status symbols. However, Nike could be turning into a victim of its success. As its products become worn or used by an increasing segment of the population, the perceived exclusivity that those products accord to the wearer or user would diminish. This is when it becomes Under Armour’s turn to shine.

(Source: Atlas/Euromonitor International)

The sales growth in Asia-Pacific at Under Armour has been terrific, rising 89% in the latest reported quarter (Q2 2017). However, the region only accounts for 5.6% of Under Armour's total revenue (FY 2016). Contrast this with Adidas and Nike where Greater China alone constituted 15.6% and 12.4% of their total revenue respectively. Adidas made $3 billion in revenue in Greater China while Nike managed to sell $3.8 billion. Under Armour's $269 million for the entire Asia-Pacific is a small drop in the ocean. This has been cited by the bear camp that Under Armour is unable to translate its popularity in the North America to Asia. However, this is far from the truth. Under Armour has been growing its revenue in Asia rapidly (look at the year-on-year comparable sales). The region's relatively small contribution size could be due to Under Armour's complacency to grow its international revenue when the North American sales had been fantastic. Now that it has become obvious that its key market has failed to provide it with the growth that it ought to deliver to justify the high P/E, surely the management must make greater effort to tap the international market.

The Chinese market has some uniqueness as keen observers in the international consumer market would know. Nike has a regional headquarters based in Shanghai where the company says it implements its wholesale, direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), and merchandising strategies in the region, among other functions. The other functions include sales and marketing, of course, with strategies specific to the Chinese market. It's important to note that while the GDP per capita of China is a fraction of the U.S., and the sports wear companies do not always sell its products at the same price in China as it does in the North America, the profit margin in China is still good. Nike doesn't break down into regional operating margins but its EBIT margin for Greater China was 36.2%, not far from its North American EBIT margin at 40.5%. Adidas reported a gross margin in Greater China at 57.5% (FY 2016) and an operating margin at 35.2%. Contrast this with its North American results where its gross margin came in at 37.7% and its operating margin was only 6.3%.

To the favor of Under Armour, its relative scarcity is actually luring the Asian population to its products. The Chinese have a saying loosely translated to mean “just like the worshippers put on a coat of gold on the Buddha statues to impress, regular beings need to pay attention to their clothing”. Asians, in general, share the same belief. The conspicuous Under Armour logo emblazoned on its shirts and other products have Asians clamoring for more. If the company does not take advantage of this phenomenon, then it would be fair for the market to deem the management incompetent. The enterprising Chinese would then increasingly capitalize on the unfulfilled gap by churning out pirated versions of Under Armour products. This looks unlikely to be the case as the company has recently won a trademark suit in China.

The positive development is an indication that the management has indeed turned their attention to the Chinese market, demonstrated by its effort to enforce its intellectual property rights. Under Armour could follow in the footsteps of Lululemon, which has seen very positive results from its Tmall selling channel. Tmall is the business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail arm of Alibaba (BABA). CEO Laurent Potdevin noted in the Q2 2017 earnings call that Lululemon's Tmall business "increased 175% fueled by more than doubling" of its traffic coupled with a higher conversion.

Downside Risks

In the past month, Under Armour’s peers, Nike and Adidas, have seen their share prices slumped on negative news. Nike lost investors’ favor after its announcement of its first-quarter results on September 26. Adidas suffered a knee-jerk price correction following the news of its executive's involvement in a college basketball scandal. These price actions reflect the fragility of the sentiment towards the footwear and apparel industry. Subjected to the same scrutiny, Under Armour will not be immune to such whims of the market and the share price could react on the downside based on the news flow. Specific to the company, there is growing skepticism over whether the smartwatch investments would eventually bear fruits for Under Armour. The monetization of the move into smartwatches has been touted by the bull camp as a key revenue growth catalyst. If sales from wearables continue to be insignificant, the bears would claim that is the proof that the company’s allure has faded.

Conclusion

There remains downside risk from a worsening industry slowdown. The investments into wearables could turn sour and result in impairment charges in the subsequent quarters. However, the uglier consequence would be the realization that an oft-mentioned growth catalyst has failed to materialize. Nevertheless, I am of the opinion that the vast underperformance of the share price of Under Armour has largely priced in these negatives. It is not like the shares have been behaving like Teflon, resisting the bad news that has been plaguing the company. In the past two years, the share price has clearly reflected each disappointment.

The successive steep downward adjustments in the analysts’ consensus price target imply that perhaps the market has changed from treating Under Armour as the poster boy of the athleisure phenomenon to a brand that has fallen victim to the retail malaise. Hence, there is the potential for an attractive rebound in the event that the company can beat, even just slightly, the consensus earnings estimates in the next quarterly announcement. Finally, the alluring high-growth Asian countries have yet to be well covered by Under Armour. Signs of a meaningful expansion in the international markets beyond the high double-digit growth due to a low base would be the catalyst needed to reverse its fortunes, and the share price slide.

UAA data by YCharts

Do you agree? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community!

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. If you wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title.

If you like this article, please let me know by leaving a comment. Otherwise, kindly provide constructive feedback to help me craft better articles to aid in your analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.