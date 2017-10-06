Inefficient Market Launches Premium Service: Undiscovered Opportunities

Subscribers get exclusive access to all of my trading ideas, and in-depth analysis to my highest conviction ideas.

Why am I doing this?

Let me start by saying that I’ve never been a big fan of subscription services. I’ve always felt that investors who are worth their salt and are successful at making money don’t need to sell their advice. So when Seeking Alpha first approached me about starting a service on Marketplace, I was a little undecided. But I'm now excited to offer Undiscovered Opportunities, my new service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. Because at the end of the day, I love what I do. And I really love talking about it. This service will allow me to share a lot more of my trading ideas than was previously possible on the standard SA platform.

I also trade for a living. I’m not working a 9-to-5 and moonlighting as an investment expert. I trade for myself with my own capital on the line. I eat what I kill. So when I recommend an idea, it’s something I have a vested interest in seeing succeed. I’ve never understood how anyone can recommend buying a stock when they haven’t even put their own money into it. And I’ve had a good run doing it too. Since I started doing this full-time in 2011 my portfolio has been up on average over 50% per year, or roughly 1,800% from 2011-present, pre-tax. (Disclaimer: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.)

The goal of my service is to identify opportunities where I believe the market is acting inefficiently. The service will principally focus on companies trading below $500 million in market capitalization, where market inefficiencies are more easily exploitable due to lack of analyst coverage, low institutional ownership, and general market unawareness. Targeted companies will typically present a compelling asymmetric risk/reward profile with a strong emphasis on finding companies trading significantly below average industry ratios (price-to-sales, EV/EBITDA, etc.). The selected companies will ideally be at an intersection of growth and value, where the inflection point has yet to be seen by market participants. The service will also aim to find actionable short-term trading ideas in the nano/micro/small-cap space. These trading opportunities will generally encompass material news events (earnings, contract wins, sector developments, etc.) where the market has not accurately priced the stock. Ideas will also be presented on a technical analysis basis, with an emphasis on finding companies that may immediately show stock price improvement and minimize opportunity cost.

Who is this service for?

I want subscribers to come away from this endeavor thinking they got an exceptional value, but I’ll also be the first to admit this service is not for everyone. If you’re not comfortable investing in small companies, or managing your own trades, then this service is probably not for you. I’m certainly an aggressive investor, but I manage my bets carefully with an emphasis on minimizing downside risk and maximizing potential reward. The bottom line is I want people to make money with actionable ideas. I’m a stock picker. I’m not going to give you analysis about where I think the S&P will be in 6 months. As Peter Lynch used to say, “If you spend 13 minutes analyzing economic and market forecasts, you've wasted 10 minutes.”

I will of course continue to provide a lower volume of quality ideas for free on the regular Seeking Alpha platform. Some of these ideas that played out include:

Astrotech (ASTC) +373%

Payment Data Systems (PYDS) +299%

Multiband (NASDAQ:MBND) +97% (Acquired by Goodman Networks)

LML Payment Systems (LMLP) +86% (Acquired by Digital River)

Planet Payment (PLPM) +72%

Lantronix (LTRX) +59%

Scotts Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) +45%

Continental Materials (CUO) +32%

Command Security (MOC) +22%

*Percentage calculated from recommendation date to peak return within 1 year.

What do subscribers get?

If you decide to subscribe, here is what you can expect to receive:

Actionable trading ideas in the microcap space, principally focused on value and exploiting market inefficiencies

Daily monitoring of underfollowed stocks for material news events (earnings, contract wins, sector developments, etc.)

Daily/weekly trading ideas focused on underfollowed stocks at the intersection of value and growth

Daily updates to real time trades and major portfolio changes, and reasons why

Direct access to me through live chat features, with questions answered promptly

Daily/weekly short term trading ideas based on technical analysis and sector momentum.

Detailed analysis on my portfolio’s largest positions and highest-conviction ideas

Filtered analysis from thousands of nano/micro/small cap earnings reports to find the best results/value.

Ideas based on stocks trading significantly below industry/competitor multiples of price-to-sales, EV/EBITDA, etc.

Launch Promotion

Thank You!

