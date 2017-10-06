Coca-Cola Needs A Diet

Focus on costs and premium products might increase the value of this cash cow and are more useful than pushing versions with less sugar.

Warren Buffett is probably not happy with Coke's performance and a takeover with the help of 3G Capital is likely if the price would not be so high.

Coca-Cola has one of the most powerful brands in the world but revenue has been in decline.

Summary

Coca-Cola (KO) has seen revenue decline from $48B in 2012 to $38.8B in the last twelve months. This decline in revenue is accompanied by a decline in earnings per share from $1.97 to $0.95. True, some of this decline is temporarily due to the reorganization of American bottlers, currency headwinds and structural headwinds but even taking those into account, performance has been mediocre at best.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is a long time shareholder and due to enormous tax consequences is married to the stock. An acquisition by 3G Capital to implement cost cutting could benefit all shareholders and would probably have the blessings of Warren Buffett. Even without an acquisition, a stronger focus on cost and premium drinks could help reinvigorate this world-class company.

Source: Coca-Cola

Health issues at Coca-Cola

Sugary drinks and Coke in particular are being attacked as being unhealthy and this has led to some volume declines. Coke is using various strategies to fight this threat, some better for shareholders than others:

Smaller can sizes are a way to give consumers the possibility to consume smaller amounts of Coke. While this might look as a bad strategy since it can put pressure on volumes, it creates the possibility to increase margins and allows for a more premium experience.

Changing the formula. While Coca-Cola has not been so stupid to try New Coke again they have been tinkering with their successful formulas of Sprite and Fanta. While lowering the sugar dose in their drinks might make their drinks healthier, I don't really see the benefits for shareholders. Nobody is ever thinking that Coke's products are healthy and that is okay. Most packaged foods are unhealthy but there is still a healthy demand for those products.

Focusing on Zeros, while having a zero sugar line makes perfect sense, the new strategy of almost blending the traditional Coke packaging with the Coke Zero package is confusing to me.

Source: Coca-Cola advertisement

Personally I think Coca-Cola should not try to merge the two because it potentially threatens the Coca-Cola brand and puts more emphasize on the unhealthiness of Coke.

Expansion and distraction

Focusing on other categories can be good if done well and if it's not distracting management's attention too much from the core brand. Coke's management should primarily focus on their carbonated sugary drink business because this is their most important business. The deal with Monster Beverage (MNST) while expensive has some logic to it and enables Coke to expand in the growing energy drink business.

Still when the decision was made to expand into this area, Coke should have aimed for a higher share of ownership than the 16.7% it currently holds. The deal with Keurig Green Mountain (GMCR) was a defensive waste of money on a company trading at a sky-high valuation with an unproven product. Management should focus more on their core product and not trying to grow what is not a growth business anymore.

Unhealthy can be very healthy

Coke should accept that it is producing goods that are not healthy for consumers. While their product is as harmful as tobacco, Coke management should accept that nobody is going to view them as healthy ever and that this is fine. Tobacco companies like Altria (MO), Philip Morris (PM) and British American Tobacco (BTI) have all delivered great shareholder returns while dealing with an unhealthy product with declining demand. A problem with this scenario though is that tobacco stocks delivered such high returns because of their rich dividends.

Valuation

Coke is currently trading at extreme valuations because of a steadily increasing stock price coupled with decreasing revenues and profits. Even optimistically assuming Coke would earn $1.97 again like in 2012, it would still trade at a P/E of 23. Since Coke profits have been in decline and it is refranchising its bottling operations, earnings per share are likely to be significantly lower pushing the P/E ratio even higher. These high valuations for Coke combined with market optimism have similarities with the high valuations seen during the dotcom bubble.

Investors should be aware that while Coke is currently yielding 3.24%, it is paying out most of its earnings and profits have been in decline in the last couple of years. Coke has become fat and needs a diet. Cutting cost and focusing on premium products can increase profits even when volumes decline. If management is not able to initiate such a program, it is only a question of when before someone like 3G Capital will offer to do it for them.

Conclusion

Coke is one of the strongest and most durable brands on this planet. Management should maximise value by focusing on small package sizes and premium products while not trying to transform Coke into a healthy drink which it is not. Coke should focus on cutting costs which is a clear way to grow profits and possibly justify its lofty current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.