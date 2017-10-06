Uniti: Buy This 'Busted IPO' Yielding 15%?

Even though the market has essentially priced in a dividend cut (current yield ~15%), a recent statement and insider purchases seem to indicate that the dividend is safe for now.

Telecom REIT Uniti Group has lost more than half of its value in the past 10 months owing to concerns over its leverage to one distressed customer.

My regular readers know I don't wander very often away from Biotech Land. However, today we do a 'deep dive' on a high yield play that has seen better days.

So why profile a high yield concern today?

This name has been recommended by both Tim Plaehn and Brad Thomas, my go-to guys in the high yield space.

The shares seemed to have bottomed.

Insiders are buying.

This name qualifies as a Busted IPO - Which is why it is on this thread.

Oh yeah, this REIT yields over 15%.

Let's take a look.

Company Overview:

Uniti Group (UNIT) is a Little Rock, Arkansas based REIT concentrated on the acquisition and construction of mission-critical infrastructure in the communications industry. More specifically, Uniti is in the business of acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. The company was formed in September 2014 as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. (CS&L), a wholly owned subsidiary of Windstream Holdings, Inc. Windstream is a provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, including cloud computing and managed services, to businesses nationwide. CS&L was then spun out of Windstream in April 2015 in a transaction that gave one share of CS&L for every five shares of WIN stock (essentially $28.60 per share). The spin-off had the effect of transferring fiber and copper network assets – as well as debt – to CS&L, which were then leased-back to Windstream. In February 2017, CS&L changed its name to Uniti.

Business

Uniti’s revenues are partitioned into four business lines: Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Leasing, and the Consumer CLEC Business.

Leasing: By far and away the largest generator of revenues for Uniti, this division represents the lease payments by Windstream for use of its distribution properties. As part of the master lease, Windstream is responsible for tenant-funded capital improvements (TCIs) that include maintenance, repair, overbuild, and upgrade or replacement to the Uniti’s infrastructure, including the replacement of copper distribution network with fiber that automatically becomes the property of Uniti upon their construction by Windstream. As of June 30, 2017, Windstream had invested $339.3 million in TCIs since the spin-off. Assets include 3.6 million fiber strand miles. Lease payments from Windstream for 1H17 totaled $341.2 million, representing 80.4% of total revenue, down from 92.9% in 1H16. Going forward, annual rent payments from Windstream are $654 million with 0.5% escalators beginning in April 2018.

Fiber Infrastructure: This segment was (until recently) the result of two 2016 acquisitions (PEG Bandwidth LLC and Tower Cloud Inc.) that gave Uniti an extensive fiber network east of the Mississippi. It accounted for ~16% of the company’s 1H17 total revenue, up from ~4% over the same period in 2016. With this unit, the company hopes to take advantage of the inevitable move to 5G that will require ever more fiber capacity. On July 3, 2017, Uniti announced the acquisitions of Southern Light, LLC and Hunt Telecommunications, LLC for $749.5 million in cash and 4.2 million operating partnership units. Because of these acquisitions, Uniti Fiber now has 30,000 route miles of fiber with 3,000 route miles under construction. Total fiber miles owned stand at 1.1 million. The Southern Light purchase connects its fiber network from Texas east to Florida and Georgia and turns Uniti into one of the largest pure-play fiber operators in the United States with revenues a under contract of ~$1.2 billion.

Towers: This revenue stream is the result of four acquisitions. A January 2016 purchase of Summit Wireless Infrastructure LLC and a January 2017 takeover of Network Management Holding LTD gave Uniti a foothold in Latin America. Additionally, the company purchased 81 U.S. based towers from Windstream in May 2016 and picked up 134 towers in the Hunt acquisition. In total, Uniti has 708 towers. For 1H17, Uniti Towers recognized $3.9 million of revenue (1% of total), of which ~80% is from its Latin American operations. Even though it is a small part of the pie currently, management foresees towers as a growth area, taking advantage of synergies with it other communications infrastructure.

Consumer CLEC: Talk America provides local telephone, high-speed Internet and long-distance service to approximately 37,000 customers principally located in 17 states across the eastern and central United States. This business line was responsible for ~$9.6 million (2.3% of total) of 1H17 topline versus ~$11.8 million (3.3%) in 1H16. The decline was due to competition and customer attrition, as customers served dropped ~20% from 41,200 on June 30, 2016, to 33,100 customers as of June 30, 2017.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As part of its spin-off and to finance its diversification from Windstream, Uniti has accumulated ~$4.4 billion in debt. All the maturities – except for a $235 million revolver due in 2020 – range from 2022 to 2024. The company has access to another $515 million under its revolving credit facility. The net leverage ratio has been consistently in the 5.7x – 5.8x range for the past year and a half. The company expects to generate ~$750 million of adjusted EBITDA annually post-Southern Light/Hunt and expects to earn $2.53 per share of Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) in 2017. Uniti’s market cap is ~$2.75 billion based on 175.5 million shares outstanding and September 26, 2017, close of $15.66.

The combination of ~$172 million of cash (post-Southern Light/Hunt) on the books and the deteriorating situation at number one customer Windstream has gotten the rating agencies’ attention. S&P downgraded Uniti’s debt from B+ to B on September 19, 2017, citing deteriorating operating and financial performance at Windstream – whose debt was also downgraded from B+ to B. This underlines for Uniti the importance of diversification from Windstream. More on this dynamic is forthcoming.

Analysts have also grown concerned about the prospects for Uniti with Bank of America and Citigroup recently downgrading the stock from Buy to Hold. Overall, three analysts rate Uniti buy; five outperform; and three a hold. Twelve-month price targets range from $20 to $33 but have been lowered by three analysts in the past three months.

Despite the recent downgrades by S&P and Wall Street, company insiders have been purchasing shares. In mid-August, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 8,500 shares; chief legal counsel Daniel Heard bought 5,400 shares, and director David Solomon added 1,300 shares to his position.

Outlook

For a REIT, shares of UNIT have exhibited extreme volatility, trading as high as $32.73 in 4Q16 and as low as $13.81 recently, all in contrast to its consistent $0.60 quarterly dividend paid since being spun out two plus years ago. At its current price, shares of UNIT yield just over 15% annually.

As stated previously, Uniti is in a race to untether itself from Windstream. With the recent additions of Southern Light and Hunt, the company should receive ~30% of its revenue from non-Windstream sources, deploying $1.5 billion in the capital since its spin off to achieve that end. Management has stated that its diversification goal is 50% of revenues, which means more M&A activity. It then becomes a question of how much time Uniti has left to diversify.

Windstream’s debt situation becomes an issue – and potentially a big one – starting in 2020. That is when $648 million of a revolver and $700 million of 7 ¾% notes come due. However, if the maturity of the revolver is not extended before it comes due, or if the notes are not repaid or refinanced three months prior to maturity, an additional $1.34 billion of loans due in 2021 moves forward to 2020. Windstream is trying to shore up its prospects, recently acquiring Earth Link and Broadview Networks, which should add to its free cash flow. However, bankruptcy in 2020 is a possibility.

Because investors are aware of this potentially looming Windstream crisis, they have stepped away from Uniti’s stock resulting in its current 15+% dividend yield. Owing to this high yield, Wall Street analysts are fearing a negative feedback loop, whereby using stock to purchase additional assets would be counterproductive unless the assets return greater than the dividend yield. In other words, additional acquisitions, even if they generated free cash flow, could hinder Uniti’s ability to pay its dividend, which is most of the reason for owning a REIT. However, Uniti can still tap into its credit revolver to finance further acquisitions – at least up to $515 million.

The other solution is to cut the dividend and use the additional free cash to finance future acquisitions. Uniti could pull this off since it is not profitable from an accounting standpoint – due to the depreciation element – and would not be subject to the 90% payout minimum. At current levels, the market appears to be pricing in a dividend cut. However, a recent statement by CEO Gunderson in an interview with Brad Thomas – “we are not contemplating any dividend policy changes at this time” – and recent purchases by him and another board member – the board ultimately decides the dividend – indicate that the ~15% yield appears safe for now. In 2Q17, Uniti earned $0.60 per share in AFFO, covering its dividend obligation on the number.

Even if the worst-case scenario occurs and Windstream files for bankruptcy in 2020, it would not likely mean a suspension of payments. Including its recent acquisitions, Windstream is projected to have $2.2 billion in operating income before depreciation and amortization to cover its $654 million annual rent obligation to Uniti. For Windstream to emerge from bankruptcy and stiff Uniti, it would have to replace Uniti’s network at a cost of several billion dollars, not to mention the years it would take to accomplish that task – not a very likely scenario. In the event of a default, Uniti can require Windstream to sell its communication assets under the terms of the lease. The shares also appear like they may have bottomed recently.

With solid exposure to the coming 5G era that will require ever greater fiber capacity, it is quite possible that Uniti can “grow” its way out of exposure to Windstream. The management team has done a solid job to date reducing its leverage to Windstream in 2+ years, and with a 15% yield that appears safe for now, follow its lead and purchase shares of UNIT. Finally, here is Brad Thomas's recent take on Uniti.

