ROTY Volume 1 Edition 37: Updates And Establishing 2 New Positions

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Two former ROTY Contenders popped back on my radar and we are initiating pilot positions in both.

Welcome to the 37th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account





Above: Basic View Below: Detailed Versión

Current ROTY Contenders



Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move. The list changes constantly, with new ideas added and old ones dropping off due to negative price action, red flags, or other reasons. In ROTY, we are constantly looking for only the best opportunities to profit - if a Contender is showing bullish price action and relative strength, it is possible that it will be substituted for whichever ROTY idea is underperforming or not playing out as expected.

Current Realized Profits and Losses Along With My Rationale/Thoughts

Spreadsheet Link - I originally wrote this just for myself for reference sake and to constantly improve, but readers requested that I include it. It has been updated with recent trades.

General Commentary

We took profits on Motif Bio (MTFB), with the sell price executed at the day´s close as per our transparency rules. Stay tuned for my blog post this weekend on the importance of having a plan for taking profits on winners and maximizing your gains. In the case of Motif, the early morning spike and failure to follow through was a clear signal to take profits (would have resulted in a 60% to 70% gain as opposed to a 40% gain we recorded).

Updates on Model Account Positions

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)- The ROTY model account is very well positioned to capitalize on the red hot DMD space. Sarepta´s stock continues to trend upward and now has reached the psychologically important $50 level- not to get ahead of ourselves, but new 52 week highs could be in sight soon. As management continues to execute, the price tag for a potential takeover continues to rise. Additionally, there´s always the chance the larger firm decides to take over its smaller partner. While risks shouldn´t be discounted, I am increasingly bullish on this space and positioning of the ROTY model account reflects this.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- It was announced that the TIVO-3 study will continue without modifcation as planned after the results of a futility analysis by an independent statistician. Keep in mind that the analysis did not allow for early stopping due to efficacy to make sure there was enough follow up to measure overall survival. Data is scheduled to readout in the first quarter.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Initiating a pilot position in Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)- See my original article and rationale here. The chart appears to be setting up for a potential run nicely, although the company´s activity on social media is a potential red flag for me. I like the medical marijuana space a lot and think we should give this one a chance. Top-line data from the phase 2a Yale study in TS is expected at the end of the fourth quarter.

TRPX data by YCharts

2. Initiating a pilot position in Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)- See my original article and rationale here. The chart appears to be setting up nicely as well, although we need further signs of strength to confirm the movement. Initial data from an early-stage signal finding study of AEVI-002 in severe pediatric onset Crohn´s disease and top-line data for AEVI-001 in mid 2018 should push the stock price higher.

GNMX data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), feel free to pick and choose from the Contenders List or tickers selected from your own research.



Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.