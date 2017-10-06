The Model 3 May Be A Mess, But Don't Short Tesla Yet

The Niedermeyer Blockbuster

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) rollout of the Model 3 appears to be in trouble. The latest evidence comes in a blockbuster article published yesterday by Edward Niedermeyer at the Daily Kanban.

According to Niedermeyer’s story, Tesla’s Model 3 body line is still not complete and, indeed, is not even at its Fremont, California, factory. Rather, a Michigan-based supplier called Thai Summit America is developing a pilot body panel line for Tesla which, if all goes well, will be shipped to Fremont at some point in 2018 or early 2019.

Niedermeyer notes his story is consistent with a September 19, 2017, news report in a Thai language newspaper, to which he links and from which he quotes.

Before publishing his story, Niedermeyer invited Tesla to comment on it and gave them 24 hours to do so. Tesla declined to do so and, as of the time I am submitting this article for publication (Friday morning), still has not done so.

Niedermeyer believes that, for now, Tesla is most likely hand building Model 3 cars using prototype tooling. According to an auto analyst whom Niedermeyer consulted, the typical rate of production for hand-built vehicles is about 5-8 per day, or between 150 and 250 units per month. A number, obviously, that's consistent with Tesla’s Q3 deliveries.

I have not independently attempted to verify the matters reported by Niedermeyer. I will be interested to learn whether Tesla responds either to the Niedermeyer article or to any other reporters who may inquire about it.

However, for the record, I regard the work done by Niedermeyer, most recently and over the past several years, as superb. It is true investigative journalism of the type very seldom seen any longer. Niedermeyer’s reporting is fact-dense, and when writing about Tesla, he always invites, welcomes, and publishes Tesla comment.

A Second Article: The Sales Tax Exemption Representation

In another article published two days before the blockbuster, Niedermeyer described how Tesla’s application for a California sales tax exemption, made last January, included Tesla’s representation that it would have the “capacity” to produce 226,563 Model 3 units over a five-year period.

That number, of course, is far lower than the number Tesla has furnished to the investing public.

Let’s recall that during the Q2 2017 conference call, Musk said Tesla was on course to produce 5,000 Model 3 cars by the end of this year (which works out to 250,000 Model 3 cars per year, allowing for two weeks of down time). And, he said this:

But what people should absolutely have zero concern about is that Tesla will achieve a 10,000 unit production week by the end of next year.

Also, the most recent Annual Report stated:

We plan to build 500,000 vehicles in 2018.

How is one to reconcile, on the one hand, Tesla’s SEC filings and Musk’s claim to the analysts and investors with, on the other hand, Tesla’s representation to the California taxing authorities?

Once again, Niedermeyer invited Tesla to comment on the story and, once again, Tesla declined.

Anyone wishing to criticize Niedermeyer, his articles, or the Daily Kanban in the comments section here is welcome to. However, the commenter might also explain why Tesla is being so tight-lipped about this matter when it could easily announce that the story is false.

The Equinox Example

What’s increasingly obvious is that “production” of the Model 3 did not truly begin in July of 2017, when Tesla celebrated the commencement of production with a highly publicized celebration at which it handed over the first 30 Model 3 cars.

At least not in the way “production” is typically understood in the auto industry, which is volume production from a complete and fully-tested production line.

Once again, CoverDrive, commenting on a highly amusing blog post from Illuminati Investments (you can read it here), nails it:

Good stuff, Illuminati. This S-shaped exponential ramp-up is beyond ludicrous. Consider how everyone else launches a new product. The Chevy Equinox is a good example. Like the Model 3, the Equinox line is designed to build about 5,000 per wk. Like the Model 3, the Equinox is vital to the business of the company. Both are new from the ground up, with new chassis and new powertrains. Here's what the Equinox monthly sales looks like this year:

Jan 17,574

Feb 22,464

Mar 22,671

Apr 20,655

May 20,908

Jun 29,172

Jul 23,524

Aug 28,245

Sep 27,512 Can you pick out where the line was shut down for two weeks, new tooling installed, robots reprogrammed, and workers retrained? Can you pick out where the "S-shaped exponential ramp-up" occurs? It happened in May. So where is the six months of manufacturing hell? Apparently, GM decided to omit that step. It seems more prudent than omitting Beta testing. (from Chevrolet.com) And finally, can you pick out who in this story is the Novice and who is the Master? Disruptive, indeed!

Why It Matters

The slow rollout of the Model 3 matters in several important ways.

Every quarter of delay means Tesla will be digging the hole deeper with hundreds of millions of dollars in operating losses (as a reminder, CoverDrive’s estimate for Q3 is a GAAP loss of $498 million).

News of further delays imperils Tesla Model 3 refundable deposits. The deposits are important to Tesla not merely as interest-free loans, but as part of the narrative about the 450,000-plus people line up, ready to put down cold hard cash on a Model 3.

If the Niedermeyer story about the Michigan body panel line is accurate, it would mean that Tesla has been withholding material information from investors, and could undermine investor trust in the firm.

Further delays also mean the EV competition has a chance to pull closer. Indeed, Seeking Alpha commenter Simon Mac, who lives in the United Kingdom, drives a Tesla Model S, and plans to buy a Jaguar I-Pace as his next EV, suspects the development and testing of the I-Pace is further along than that of the Model 3, even though the I-Pace won’t be released for sale until next spring:

I suspect in terms of proper, full production line product the Jag may even be ahead of the Model 3 globally, let alone the RHD markets. Checking government records, the first road-going I-Paces, in "validation testing" stage, were on the road back in February here in the UK. Rumors abound they have built a few hundred of them for durability testing. My honest opinion is Tesla is only now just reaching where JLR were 8 months ago in terms of traditional vehicle development stages. (Just Tesla are using employees for validation testing). The clock really is ticking for Tesla if they want to get any production units sold before Q2 2018 if that Kanban article is even half accurate.

(Simon Mac photo)

As Simon Mac would no doubt readily agree, the I-Pace is competition for the Model S and Model X rather than the Model 3. However, many automakers also are developing EVs which will compete at the Model 3 price points.

Rocket Man

Last week came the news that Elon Musk believes it will soon be feasible to transport human passengers via intercontinental ballistic rockets, shortening the time for travel from on point on Earth to 30 minutes or less.

Does that make sense? No, it does not, for at least a dozen excellent reasons that any real scientist could quickly identify. Here is an article explaining how absurd the idea is.

And here, a hugely entertaining YouTube video prepared by thunderf00t, whose channel is devoted to “seeing through delusion.”

Thunderf00t’s takedown is wickedly funny, in the way that watching someone puncture the pompous pretensions of a preening prima donna is funny.

(Digital simulation, from the youtube video: "Look, the whole thing is comical from the start.")

We’re Living in a Simulation

You know what else was true Musk nonsense? His claim that we’re almost surely all characters inhabiting a computer simulation, with only “a billion to one chance we're living in base reality."

Just in case it’s been weighing on your mind, you can relax now. A team of theoretical physicists from Oxford University in the UK has shown that life and reality cannot be merely simulations generated by a massive extraterrestrial computer.

The finding – an unexpectedly definite one – arose from the discovery of a novel link between gravitational anomalies and computational complexity.

Is it finally safe for shorts?

The Model 3 would appear to be in trouble, perhaps big trouble. And Elon Musk has most certainly “jumped the shark” with his rockets-to-Shanghai routine (and with his we-live-in-computer-simulations routine). So why does the title of this article warn against shorting Tesla?

Because it’s still very risky. Ironically, delays with the Model 3 simply keep the story alive that much longer.

The narrative is very powerful. Even though it’s clear that the ASP of the Model 3 will likely be $45K or so, much of the media still speaks of a “mass market” car costing $35K.

Then, too, one continually reads about the nearly 500,000 reservations. (And, I use the number “500,000” and the word “reservations” in a decidedly qualified manner.)

Many analysts and television talking heads and TED talkers and Silicon Valley barons have their reputations staked on Tesla and its CEO. Ask yourself this: Has Bloomberg or CNBC or any other major news outlet picked up the Niedermeyer story or questioned Tesla about it? Do you expect that to happen?

It may well be that Tesla’s share price remains levitated until the Model 3 is actually produced in great volume. Only then will it be apparent that the car is, for Tesla, a breakeven affair at best.

To adapt the old joke, there are only two people who know what Tesla’s share price will do. And, unfortunately, they disagree with one another.

I certainly do not know, and have never pretended to know. I simply know this: Tesla’s share price continues to be well above $300, and impossible to justify using any traditional financial valuation method, and continues to be impervious to bad news.

Shorting this stock is only for those who hedge their bets and whose lifestyle and happiness would be utterly unaffected by losing their stake.