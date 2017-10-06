The RoCoup: Platform Businesses And The Future Of Entertainment

If the bull thesis is Roku's "platform" business, what would the company be worth if it executes, grows platform revenues and becomes profitable?

So successfully, that the $1 billion IPO doubled to well over $2 billion as it freed to trade.

As a former Wall Street guy, I’d live for moments when the market set itself up to present an almost perfect trade opportunity. Typically, this would happen in the format of a “pairs” trade: you’d see the price of one thing take off, while something very closely related to it – a comparable – would stay stuck, for whatever reason.

Then you’d hit the phones and breathlessly call a customer, and say, “Look, John, I am watching the price of Company A trade through the roof, and Company B is in the same sector and in the same line of business and makes more or less the same money and is, right now, worth half as much.”

If I was lucky, John would either sell me A (and I’d make a commission), or buy some B (and I’d make a commission) or – and this would be ideal – John would simultaneously sell me A and buy some B because regardless of what the “right” price for either company was, since they were so similar, the gap between the two valuations had to close.

So, I would make two commissions, and buy John a fancy dinner.

That said, where am I going with this, and how is it related to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)?

Let me come right out and say it: I spend a lot of time at my day job thinking about the future of entertainment, which represents a problem that very few market participants have yet figured out. And right now, the uncertainties in this market are creating a pretty remarkable pair.

Entertainment is simultaneously fragmenting and expanding across multiple devices (your TV, laptop, tablet, phone, and potentially even your watch) and via multiple channels (linear vs. OTT). As legacy participants compete with emerging platforms for dominance, the only thing we know for sure is that not even insiders know how exactly to play their cards.

For example, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) – which, if you’ll recall, was going to murder linear TV and incumbent cable operators – went ahead and partnered with Comcast to get a spot on its X1 box this summer. This follows Verizon buying both AOL and Yahoo – which maybe makes sense, but only in the context of knowing that companies everywhere are scrambling to figure out how to connect themselves to consumers – and provide them with the content they want, when they want it, how they want it.

Enter Roku, which very smartly sold itself to public investors as a little streaming Switzerland, perched symbiotically as a valued intermediary between consumers and the content they want to stream. In an entertainment world gone mad, after all, who doesn’t like the idea of being the platform that is focused on solving a key delivery and connectivity problem?

Further, despite the fact Roku doesn’t make money (nothing like seeing this line in a prospectus: “We began operations in 2002 and for all of our history we have experienced net losses and negative cash flows from operations") there seems to be another good story here: forget about our hardware business, even though it is our biggest source of revenue, because it is low margin. Rather, the bull thesis is to focus on the “platform” offering – the ad sales and licensing revenue, which has higher margins and can really scale. That “platform” is currently growing for Roku and again, is possible to visualize this kind of platform as a key node in the future of entertainment.

As it happens, I agree with this thinking. My view: a platform focused on the consumer experience – and connecting them to their content, in any and every way they want – will be a central, critical, and valuable part of the fast-evolving entertainment ecosystem.

It also happens you can buy a company that is located precisely in the middle of this ecosystem, that sells hardware directly to consumers that will, agnostically, connect them to their content on any device and across every channel, and sells their operating system to content providers to customize for their own boxes and delivery systems. They also sell data analytics, and have a metadata offering that is critical in indexing content so that it is searchable and shareable.

And, they currently generate more revenue than Roku does, but there’s a key difference: they’re do all this profitably, to the tune of millions of dollars.

What is the name of this mysterious company you have never heard of before?

It’s TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) – or, the company everyone has heard of before, but somehow, nobody is paying attention to right now.

So last week, as I watched Roku break to trade to a market cap well in excess of TiVo’s, I have to say, the first thought that jumped to mind was “pairs trade”.

We have to do a little homework to stack the two companies up, primarily because last year Rovi purchased TiVo, keeping the name, and adding a significant IP business. When the deal closed in September of 2016 TiVo was worth $1.1 billion, and Rovi was worth roughly the same.

TiVo certainly suffers from low visibility – a number of publishing analysts have dropped the name since the Rovi acquisition closed, and the stock has quietly traded sideways over the past year (despite paying a dividend).

But for kicks, let’s take the first half of the year from TiVo, strip out the IP results as best we can (creating a "platform" comp), and stack the numbers up next to Roku.

At the moment, you can buy Roku for just over $2 billion dollars, and here’s what that gets you (again, just using 1H17 numbers):

A low-margin (12% gross margin) hardware business that generated $117 million

A licensing revenue business that generated $27.2 million

Ad revenue of $55.2 million

Factoring out the hardware (remember: hardware isn't part of the thesis here), you get Roku’s “future of entertainment” business – the higher margin OS licensing model, and the ability to monetize consumers by stuffing ads in front of them – ringing in at maybe $83 million (and no profit, but who’s counting).

Or, you can buy all of TiVo for just over $2 billion, and here’s what you’d get (again, first half):

An IP business that actually generated $195 million in highly profitable revenue (77% adjusted EBITDA margins here) but let’s be conservative and say this is worth exactly $0

A platform hardware business (boxes tailored for MSOs) that generated $22 million

Software and services business (data analytics, metadata) that generated $45 million

TiVo Solutions platform revenue (licensing the TiVo OS) that generated $81 million

Other platform solutions revenues (including IPG products) that generated $68 million

If we leave a couple hundred million in IP revenues on the table, along with the $22 million in hardware (again recalling that forgetting about hardware is part of the Roku pitch) you get TiVo’s “future of entertainment” business – the high margin OS licensing model, and the software and analytics critical to driving the consumer digital experience (and content sellers’ understanding of it) – ringing in at $193 million. Oh, and there’s a profit here, with adjusted EBITDA of roughly $27M .

Both companies have roughly equal R&D spend (about 19% of revenue), so there’s no glaring gap there.

Begging the question: if you had these two options before you at roughly the same price and wanted to participate in the future of entertainment, and in particular, locate yourself at the critical junction between consumers and the universe of content and providers trying to get to them, which one would you pick?

Would it sway your opinion if I threw in a few hundred million in IP revenues, and millions of dollars in profits, to sweeten the deal? Candidly, it fascinates me that TiVo has escaped notice and mention while Roku’s story – and stock – soars. TiVo even suffered the indignity of not even being mentioned once as a competitive threat to Roku in their S1, even though the lawyers threw in Google, Apple, Amazon, Comcast, and even DVD’s – DVD’s, for the love of Mercy!

To conclude, look, I’m not a stock guy. I’m not being hyperbolic, and I’m not trying to get anyone to actually put on a trade.

I’m not saying Roku stock is too high in the absolute.

I’m not saying TiVo’s stock is too low in the absolute.

But I am saying that, as I see it, the two occupy roughly the same space, and have a very similar – and interesting – set of options in front of them. My view is simple: if you believe in the Roku investment thesis, then you have to believe in TiVo.

At this point in time, for anyone willing to do a candid assessment of the business lines and numbers involved here, you’ll find an unusual and frankly difficult to explain distance between these two companies from a valuation perspective.

Now, excuse me while I call my old friend John and see if I can get him to put on a pairs trade – the key difference being, if he does it, he’ll have to buy me dinner at the end of the day (after all, I’m retired).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is possible that any company I mention in any of my articles could decide to retain me for my on-point analysis and opinions. That, however, hasn't happened (yet).