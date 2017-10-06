What My Foreclosure Experience Taught Me About Margin Restrictions: A Case Study (Part I Of III)

Three-part series links to the true and unfortunate story of a "broker" who issued me a pretty stiff margin call and ultimately foreclosed on me.

We argue that IBKR is taking prudent action that will enhance the long-term best interests of many of its clients, as well as its shareholders.

Interactive Brokers is raising margin requirements on volatility products, to very high and arguably unreasonable levels that at best border on paternalism.

Note To Reader: this piece uses a true personal narrative and background to thread key themes together for the here and now. This piece is not about me; instead it serves as a reminder that “margin”, either in the literal or the more figurative sense that relates to leverage in general, can create some pretty intense consequences.

If you are an investor rather than a trader, there are still some interesting ideas about risk to ponder here. You may find the piece fruitful, as traders tend to have a more targeted notion of how to gauge their risks than do investors due to the nature of their business.

In that light the piece can still be quite instructive, even if you don’t trade margin at all. I will include “the investor version” in terms of actionables once we reach the conclusion.

Thesis: Raising margin requirements on volatility-related products is very good policy on the part of Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and other brokers (Part I); IB must address very real challenges in deciding on policies that preserve its interests and protect some (but not all) of its clients (Part II); thus far IB’s implementation has created unnecessary disruption to traders across the entire spectrum of trader-sophistication levels (Part III). Both the well-intentioned shifts to policy and the botched execution thereof necessitates decisions on behalf of clients.

I’m not much of a crier. Sure I get sad, angry or frustrated just like anybody else. This past year I have sincerely grieved the losses of both my mom’s parents, who were married 65 years and were very dear to me; I’ve had nights where it was tough to sleep while thinking about them, just no actual tears. I frequently wish I did cry more, even could cry more. Probably it would be healthy. History is littered with accounts of mighty men and women openly weeping.

Like anybody, I have encountered a lot of trials in my life. Some were of my own making, some were just happenstance (consider that statement carefully for yourself as you read this three-part article: it’s perhaps the main actionable takeaway for both traders and investors). I do get choked up sometimes in church or at a touching moment in a movie, that kind of thing.

Here’s my point: I am not by any means immune to the full spectrum of human emotion, but I just don’t have much of a full-blown cry impulse.

I did cry in September 2015 when BMO Harris bank foreclosed on a piece of raw land in Scottsdale, AZ that I had owned and faithfully paid on for nine years. Prior to that escalation, I had a near-perfect FICO score (I want to say 818 or so). I had never once missed a payment of any form on any obligation.

Ten years earlier, in the heat of the real estate boom, I bought an acre on the outskirts of Scottsdale. At the time, 20% of the Phoenix economy was tied to real estate. Out of undergrad for just a couple years and living in Scottsdale, I entered the real estate market, both as a home owner and also as a mortgage broker (side note: no, I did very little in the way of ‘Subprime’. I mostly worked in ‘Alt-A’, and actually wrote a small book to help borrowers understand the kinds of decisions they were undertaking).

Everyone – and it certainly still seems to this day that ‘everyone’ is the appropriate word – was obsessed with real estate at that time.

I’ll share an anecdote because I think it motivates the discussion we’re about to undertake. At my grandfather’s eightieth birthday party back in 2005, the only topic on the lips of the guests was the strength of the Phoenix real estate market. The attendees included both young and old, the rich and the not-so-wealthy, market sophisticates and neophytes.

Drifting from table to table and hobnobbing, I noticed that every conversation focused on the real estate market. I mean that without exaggeration. That should have been my “shoe-shine boy” warning; it was not. Just four months later I bought my acre, a beautiful piece of land with a view out onto Four Peaks and the Superstition Mountains. I went under contract in August 2005, the veritable peak of the boom.

Photography by David Dill (see ‘Four Peaks’ link above). Not much different from the view from my former acre or our current home.

As this mini-series unfolds, I’ll share more details on how the loan and the foreclosure went down. The short version: it was painful, but there was a surprising twist at the end.

Enough about me; let’s turn this conversation over to you.

Interactive Brokers Imposes Stringent Limitations On Volatility Products Held in Margin Accounts

If you follow our regular Market Volatility Bulletin missives (and you should!), you are likely aware that Interactive Brokers has been making it more and more difficult for traders and investors to trade volatility products (VXX, XIV, TVIX, UVXY, SVXY, VXZ, ZIV) in their accounts due to steep increases in margin requirements. In their own words:

There have been several horror stories related to how IB has informed (or not) clients as to the timing and magnitude of changes to margin requirements on these vol-related products.

Furthermore, some of the anecdotes we have received in the comment thread as well as via private messages are nothing short of baffling. In some ways it reminds me of my dealings with BMO Harris in the lead-up to the foreclosure.

I will analyze IB’s recent actions, drawing comparisons between today and events of the recent past.

Our Market Volatility Bulletins have yielded so much excellent reader commentary on this topic. Unfortunately, I cannot fully quote each reader’s point of view. Once the full series is out I will post an instablog referencing some of the statements that have most influenced our writing in this piece, as a bibliography of sorts.

Part I: Client Care?

As a reminder, I am going to cover where we believe IB has failed its clients in Part III of this article. If you’re mad at IB right now, there’s a good chance you should be.

But first I want to discuss the fact that having high margin requirements on these products may very well be doing their clients (and of course themselves) a favor. Regardless of how you’ve been impacted by these margin shifts, please read the rest of this segment with an open mind. Let’s get started.

True story: in the Phoenix real estate market back in 2006-2008, transaction volume collapsed before prices:

That meant that many in the industry felt the squeeze on their incomes before the general public did, as there were simply a lot fewer people interested in getting deals done and therefore lower commissions earned. Many in the industry were asset rich, but increasingly income poor.

So what’s a good Realtor™ to do (there were over 40,000 in Phoenix in 2007)? I kid you not: a good few got into trading the red-hot oil futures market! Some played through pure futures, while others traded the relatively new exchange traded fund “USO”.

“You’ve gotta be joking!” Nope.

Stories abounded back then about “peak oil”; in May 2008 Congress called the CEOs of major oil companies to testify about why oil prices were so high and why oil profits were so giant. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the first public US company ever to record a quarterly profit of $10B.

Reasons for oil’s ascent were varied and often well asserted. Whether it was hurricanes like the devastating Katrina, or peak oil, or sophisticated meddling in the futures market to manipulate prices higher, China and the emerging nations finally coming online or the inevitable demise of the Dollar as the world’s reserve currency: there were no shortage of reasons to get rich going long the black gold!

Spot WTI hit a peak of $147.26 on July 11 2008. Ten years earlier in June 1998 it had briefly traded around $9 a barrel. For years the black gold could not go down for any length of time.

…Nine months later crude was down near $40/barrel. The plunge was every bit as forceful as the incessant run-up.

First Takeaways

I suspect that many of the “Scottsdale Realtor™ Association of Crude Oil Traders” had a rough go of things in the third and fourth quarters of 2008. What went up came down in a fit of rage and panic: that went for both crude and real estate.

Perhaps more importantly, most of the justifications for high oil prices remained mostly in place. Please take that point away from reading this piece, especially if you are an investor rather than a trader: the “logic” for high oil prices hadn’t moved all that quickly, at least not over such a short time span. True we had the financial panic, but does that really erase the “peak oil” story or the ascent of the global emerging economy overnight?

This is one area where investors are behind traders: investors care more about fundamentals and themes than they do about the actual activity in the market itself. Markets work according to their own calculus, and embrace new narratives often on short notice.

We posit that investors as a class sport more of a stoic attitude about these moves, while traders are laser focused on the underlying market action, caring little about which particular narrative dominates at any point in time. That does not mean that investors should become traders, but it may be worthwhile to appreciate an alternative approach.

How About Today?

Turning to the present, below is a display of the popular exchange-traded product known as XIV. The graph below covers inception to Sept15 of this year; over the past two weeks since we posted this chart the shares are up about another 10%. Unstoppable: since its inception XIV is now up quintuple the already sizeable gains of the S&P 500.

Author of “Is Short Vol a Crowded Trade?”, Bill Valentine CFA shared this with us in our recent Q&A session:

The advent of the vol ETP has made trading vol pedestrian, and that's frightening. Unless you really understand derivatives, your biggest risk is you don't know what you're doing, and the surprises can be painful. And it's not just retail investors. I'm shocked at the number of "professionals" that write about vol, or trade it, but don't understand it-they're the most at risk-ignorant but full of hubris and money.

How Should IB Respond?

Our claim: IB heavily increasing vol-related margin requirements really does take the best interests of many of its clients at heart, or at a bare minimum client protections do meaningfully weigh on their policies.

Current AUM for XIV stands at $1.084B as of October 2.

Note that while VXX AUM rises and falls, XIV has a gradual uptrend to it. No, this is not a chart that shows a “sheep led to the slaughter”. But XIV (and SVXY) are gathering assets, and those assets collect in various brokerage houses.

We can break this pool of funds into at least four distinct classes:

Those who truly understand the dynamics and the risks. That is not at all to say they can’t experience harm or get out over their skis, but at least they have a strong understanding of the risks that are embedded in the products they trade Those who trade or invest in small size relative to their account balance. Such a group is likely not impacted much by the new requirements, as they may have a great deal of excess liquidity Those who “Know that they don’t know”. They are well aware of their lack of understanding of the product; they are “retail”, but they’re making efforts to educate themselves as to how volatility – and its related stable of products – works. Think of this group as the “smart dumb money” – the money that acknowledges their limitations but doesn’t give up. They can trade too big or get burned, just like the pros, but they are on an engaging quest for knowledge and really work to scale the risks Those who “Don’t know that they don’t know”. These are the proverbial “Scottsdale Realtor™ Association of Crude Oil Traders” that we discussed above. Not only is this group not prepared for a dislocation; they’re likely not prepared for even a fairly typical (like once or twice a year) move in these markets. We are not talking about “unknown unknowns” when we refer to this group; we are instead referring to “should have known that you didn’t know”: there’s a big difference.

Inevitably IB and other brokers will receive a mix of all four of these classes. The last class is quite germane to our discussion, so we will henceforth refer to them as “Dumb Money”.

Best Response When A Wave Builds Is to Protect Dumb Money:

IB does appear to be prioritizing efforts to make its standard margin requirements easier to understand. Their website does a good job walking the curious through the ins and outs of how margins works for both securities and commodities.

More generally, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) website discusses changes to margin requirements here (brief but informative). What FINRA has to say about trading on margin and the potential for brokers to lift requirements when volatility increases is particularly worth considering.

IB is within its rights as a broker to tailor and/or alter margin requirements. That is not controversial. I argue is that vol-related products attract attention from Dumb Money, and for a variety of reasons are prime candidates for such specialized rules. We discuss why in Part II of this piece, and I hope you will consider the considerable evidence in support of that argument.

The reality is that these products have potential for major dislocation, and that Dumb Money may well comprise a significant proportion of the group that trades this.

“We Wish Like Hell We Had Never Bought”

That was the title of an interesting piece done by the Atlantic on the Housing Crisis back in 2012. It prompts the last phase of this segment’s discussion.

Frequent Market Volatility Bulletin reader Atom & Humber shared this insight:

Not everyone is aware that when you trade on a margin account you can actually lose more than is in the account & end up owing the broker a check (this is relevant for individual investors who do not have their accounts set up in LLC or LLP).

… The process is pretty painful for both sides in that IB would take you to arbitration (which is a process that is inherently skewed in the broker's favor) and they would try to get losses plus legal bills back. So by jacking up margins on these vol products, IB is both "protecting the client" and their own interests.

Let’s return to Phoenix circa 2008. Mortgage servicers had procedures ready to foreclose on the properties of borrowers who had stopped paying. But consider the major issues facing these servicing companies and ask yourself whether IB should be nervous about similar circumstances:

Scale: there was no way that the loan servicing facilities had the loss mitigation teams in place to effectively handle the glut of defaults that hit the market. The more foreclosures happened, the more the underlying property values fell, which triggered still more foreclosures. Class-action lawsuits and legal hurdles began to creep up, and prospects for recovery became both more expensive and elusive. The industry was regulated more heavily on account of not having looked out for the “little guy” – perhaps overregulated as politics, protectionism and revenge took to the fore. The reputational damage to individual servicers, wholesalers, and the industry was enormous. As discussed in Part I, few in the news considered the accountability of the borrower, preferring the more titillating story of the greedy lender that should have looked out for clients ex-ante but were driven instead by profit-lust. We certainly agree that industry should have played a more conservative role, but what sells and circulates is the more scandalous version of the tale with a clear villain and victim. Should a mass vol event blow out a huge number of trader accounts, don't look for the media to offer a balanced account.

Wouldn’t a class action suit or at the very least a litigation nightmare subject to shifting judicial interpretation be almost a given?

I ask you reader: if you were IB, and you had all four classes of clients, including Dumb Money clients that you could not easily identify, trading in highly volatile asset classes, how would you respond?

This movie just got done playing. It appears IB took note.

Conclusion

I’ll close the segment with a statement we’ve shared before from regular reader Alan248. Alan’s solid summary speaks regarding a broker’s duty to protect (within reason).

Brokers need to protect their firms from loss so they have to monitor risky accounts and/or risky positions.

Brokers also need to protect their clients from themselves. If an account "blows up" IB may incur no loss themselves. But IB could still be held responsible in arbitration for allowing the client to harm themselves.

It goes back to fiduciary duty. Even with internet accounts that are self-directed, there is a burden of care that is shouldered by the brokerage firm.

So this isn't entirely self-serving. But it does reflect risk to the firm in two different ways (direct and indirect).

Secondly, it drives home how risky these products themselves can be.

Thirdly, IB may be concerned that there could be a growing number of clients shorting volatility - in an aggressive manner - who may be unaware of the full risks or not adept in managing them.

The three points are all different aspects of the same thing (risk) but they represent different aspects and degrees.

Amen, Alan.

In the next part of this piece, we’ll address the thorny issues necessarily involved with IB raising requirements. In Part III we’ll discuss IB’s less-than-perfect implementation of these increases.

Actionable Takeaway for Investors: IB is a broker, not a trader. In this sense they act more in the capacity of an investor. In fact, as a publicly traded firm, they are looking out for their investors.

They do not take the market as static. When they see risks they don't like, they respond. Doing so does not make them a chicken little. Too often investors are chided for deciding not to ride a market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) that they simply do not like. Reducing, eliminating, or in more unique cases even shorting exposures that you cannot justify maintaining is smart business, not paranoia.

Expect derision and self doubt, and don't overdo it, but in the end you are answerable only to yourself and your loved ones. You're going to be wrong a lot: at least be you while you're wrong, not who some slick financial theory tells you to be.

