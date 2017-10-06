MannKind Is In A Race It Can't Win

MannKind’s (MNKD) Afrezza insulin product was given final FDA approval on June 30, 2014. On Saturday, September 30, 2017, the product has been approved for three years and three months. As of this latter date, the drug will have been available for patient prescribing for 138 weeks, or 2.65 years. With the product now into its third official launch, with four distinct periods of 26 weeks, we can clearly see the product has received little attention from the medical professionals. There has been even less attention by those who have gotten a prescription, where 60% of them are turning around and opting for not getting their prescription refilled. (More about the dropouts later)

I subscribe to Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and I just finished reading their latest edition (9-25-17). They had an article entitled (in the print edition) "What a $25,000 Medical Test Can’t Tell You," subtitled "Craig Venter’s diagnostic startup is impressing investors but not doctors." This article dealt with the latest creation from Mr. Venter, who I personally consider one of the greatest biotech entrepreneurs in modern times. Many might remember, he gained his status for being at the forefront of sequencing the human genome. With his latest startup, Human Longevity, Inc., for $25,000 he will sequence your genome, plus perform other medical tests, and supposedly, with the results be able to tell you what “serious disease” you will develop in the future. In the realm of the biotechnology community and even from former employees working on creating this latest endeavor, there is growing skepticism that Human Longevity, Inc. will ever become profitable due to a host of reasons. The article concluded with a statement that I find true, and maybe especially when being applied to Afrezza. The article ended with the following statement from a scientist who had participated in a study evaluating what Mr. Venter’s is trying to do with his concerted marketing effort. But before I share the quote, it should be noted Venter has now cut the original price from the original $25,000 test, down to $7,500 and another version down to $4,900 ($2,500 if you sign up by September 30, 2017).

The ending quote in the article:

There’s a difference between marketing and the truth.

With this article, my plan is applying this axiom, where I will use public information and data provided by MannKind in supporting my supposition there is merit in the issue of marketing being easily differentiated from the truth.

More Red-Light Warnings Than One Can See in the Red-Light District in Hamburg:

There are many who would like to interpret the recent label change as being the solution for MannKind’s woes. However, I submit the following data showing clear and easily interpreted results will not mitigate the flaws found in the claim that MannKind’s executives are making about the merits of the label change. Novo’s Fiasp product has the adjective fast acting and MannKind has rapid acting on their label. But what are the efficacy points on the respective labels where we can compare efficacy of Fiasp vs. Afrezza? What is more important to a diabetic? Having a product that works fast, but doesn’t lower their HbA1cs, or a product that has efficacy in lowering their HbA1c level and achieves this benefit within the same time frame?

Surely one remembers the famous Aesop fable about a race between the Tortoise and the Hare. There should be no question whether a hare should be able to beat any tortoise in a race. But then we all know the winner of this famous Aesop fable.

The Dismal Refill Saga Being Experienced with Afrezza Users:

MannKind’s CEO, stated at the September 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw Conference:

And we get a lot of questions on refills. But I think you can see the correlation from NRxs is the refill is much tighter here. When you look over here, you had a lot of NRxs, there’s not as many refills following up. And so, as you can see here, our NRxs to refill ratio is a little bit tighter than it was previously.

The irony being, the MannKind CEO is making a truthful statement. NRxs and Refills are much tighter. I give the CEO credit for a truthful statement. But as for the other side of the equation, I find it truly amazing he is using this declaration as a marketing tool where he is spinning it as good news. The reality being this is the classic reason why Afrezza is doomed for failure.

The following charts reflects the expected refills that would normally be associated with a drug that is a critical need’s drug being dosed daily. With daily use, and being dosed multiple times daily, this requires constantly refilling the prescription by the patient. The chart data reflects the drug being prescribed for the maximum time — a 90-day supply. I have used a 13-week cycle (91 days) and since the initial weekly data began on January 30, 2015, I have labeled the respective periods, Cycle 1, Cycle 2, etc. Please note Cycle 8, doesn’t include the most recent six weeks as they would fall within the next cycle—9.

Not let me repeat the CEO’s truth statement:

The refill is much tighter here.

The reality being these numbers should be separated with expansion, instead of tightening. The refill requirement is a rolling number where each cycle must constantly be based on cumulative refills from the previous cycles. Therefore, the chart reflects the respective and cumulative numbers that should be reflecting an expanding difference between NRxs and Refills:

The first chart shows the weekly NRxs and Refills for the launch done by Sanofi and the two under MannKind’s leadership. The next chart reflects the weekly results accomplished with no sales force marketing Afrezza.

Sanofi NRx Refill MNKD NRx Refill MNKD NRx Refill 1/30/2015 1/1/2017 7/1/2016 1 14 0 107 131 84 132 2 56 0 106 102 99 136 3 107 0 111 113 115 171 4 113 0 146 121 116 152 5 150 4 120 149 117 159 6 171 7 102 134 135 120 7 155 11 109 138 124 129 8 223 25 105 120 119 146 9 178 22 104 135 146 131 10 177 49 125 123 116 147 11 173 53 124 134 156 140 12 210 47 133 123 125 122 13 226 52 134 154 146 145 14 224 70 123 118 152 153 15 232 64 142 139 128 142 16 277 95 117 118 115 123 17 264 58 155 130 127 130 18 240 89 141 142 130 161 19 311 111 164 162 146 136 20 316 118 149 150 147 147 21 330 93 133 136 95 128 22 386 130 121 146 111 169 23 329 136 145 157 128 157 24 364 111 226 159 120 157 25 339 148 199 135 130 141 26 319 166 169 160 119 175 27 329 154 138 164 28 315 139 159 161 29 273 184 204 186 30 338 191 210 166 31 302 209 189 164 32 353 232 197 173 33 311 166 189 192 34 386 186 229 158 35 394 192 234 147 36 368 198 178 150 37 361 204 244 184 38 352 210 245 172 39 421 206 40 363 220 41 335 225 42 362 241 43 340 241 44 210 183 45 278 256 46 227 232 47 233 240 48 174 211 49 216 300 13125 6479 5926 5446 3246 3749

No Sales Force Results:

Afrezza NRx Refills 1/1/2016 1 199 239 2 160 236 3 209 228 4 210 194 5 159 211 6 174 212 7 174 206 8 143 216 9 153 203 10 149 221 11 140 239 12 127 209 13 134 178 14 132 200 15 125 230 16 130 161 17 118 188 18 123 192 19 125 203 20 91 184 21 112 186 22 107 177 23 106 186 24 93 164 25 88 162 26 107 154 3588 5179

Afrezza Refill Data Based on 13 Week Cycles For Refills: NRxs Refills Cycle 1 1,953 0 Cycle 2 3,931 1,953 Cycle 3 4,503 1,953 3,931 Cycle 4 3,006 1,953 3,931 4,503 Cycle 5 1,695 1,953 3,931 4,503 3,006 Cycle 6 1,581 1,953 3,931 4,503 3,006 1,695 Cycle 7 1,701 1,953 3,931 4,503 3,006 1,695 1,581 Cycle 8 1,920 1,953 3,931 4,503 3,006 1,695 1,581 1,701 20,290 13,671 23,586 18,012 12,024 6,780 3,162 1,701 Total NRx 20,290 Total RF 78,936 Expected TRXs 99,226 Actual TRXs 46,843 % Achieved 47.20%

The above data reflects 20,290 NRxs obtained in the stated 8 cycles (based on IMS Data). The respective refill cycles should therefore secure 78,936 total refills. When you take the firm NRx data (20,290) and add the normal and expected refills based on the NRxs, MannKind should have booked 99,226 prescriptions being filled. However, when you check the cumulative IMS data, MannKind has a total of 46,843 prescriptions being filled. This simply confirms MannKind has secured only 47.2% of what would be the normal total prescriptions being filled. This really indicates the shortfall of 52.8% is the lack of refills. Remember, MannKind spent nearly $3 billion in compiling data showing nearly 30% of the clinical trial patients; those receiving free medical care, stipends, and no cost Afrezza, opted out from continuing their use of Afrezza. Now patients have none of these no cost features. Now they have actual out-of-pocket expenses the dropout rate has jumped to more than 60%. Isn’t it ironic? A MannKind executive uses a truthful statement in supporting his personally developed marketing plan, only to confirm what I’ve been saying for years about the lack of refills?

Please note I’ve been very generous in the above chart, where I point out that MannKind is currently experiencing a 47% shortfall in what would be normal prescriptions. Should one breakout the NRxs from this total and merely factor in the shortage in Refills, you would find they are short by 66%. There was a confirmed 30% dropout in clinical trials and now in the real world they are running a 66% drop out rate.

A new rule suggestion for MannKind executives! Tightening between NRxs and Refills — not a good topic for your marketing comments. Expanding rate between your NRxs and Refills — your only hope, as time and money are running out.

Three Official Launches for Afrezza and Four Unique Periods of 26 Weeks (Six Months) Comparison:

Sanofi NRx Refills 1/30/2015 26 Weeks 5,884 1,659 Combined Total 7,543 No S. F. NRx Refills 1/1/2016 3,588 5,179 26 Weeks Combined Total 8,767 MannKind NRx Refills 7/1/2016 26 Weeks 3,246 3,749 Combined Total 6,995 MannKind NRx Refills 1/1/2017 26 Weeks 3,510 3,529 Combined Total 7,039

The 1/30/15 start date is the initial launch under the leadership of Sanofi’s marketing plan. From a ground zero basis with no prior exposure to the medical community, Sanofi secured 5,884 NRxs in the first six months of promoting Afrezza in the market place. With no Refills achieved until the sixth week of marketing, Sanofi was still able to achieve 1,659 refills in this six months of effort. This initial six-month time frame Sanofi garnered 7,543 prescriptions.

The next period is the 1/1/2016 onset of six months where there was no marketing plan in place and no sales representatives calling on the prescribing physicians. Therefore, with the foundation work done by Sanofi, we see the NRxs expand by 3,588 and the Refills increase by 5,179. Therefore, this six-month timeframe in the history of Afrezza in the marketplace, 8,767 total prescriptions were filled for patients.

The third period (7/1/16) in my charts reflects the start of MannKind’s self-developed marketing plan and sales force calling on doctors. Let me remind my readers about the number of times MannKind’s executives have emphasized Afrezza as being sensitive to active marketing efforts taking place. Let me also interject it was prior to this period MannKind brought in a new CMO, with his avowed promise his marketing plan would outperform Sanofi, and do it with fewer sales team members than Sanofi. Plus, they could do it with less money.

Look at the results now. With a built-in list of prescribing physicians (reported to be about 2,000) and a built-in base of users, MannKind achieved 3,246 NRxs and 3,749 Refills. This made a combined total of 6,995 prescriptions. MannKind insisted it was a fact that Afrezza was sensitive to active marketing for the product. This declaration might be a little suspect, when you consider there was no marketing effort for the prior six months, before MannKind implemented their new guaranteed sales effort and sale force. Now we have the No Sales Team vs. MannKind’s Sales Team. The No Sales Team (based on the contention that Sanofi sandbagged their efforts) was able in the same time frame, beat the MannKInd team by a total of 1,772 prescriptions—a whopping 25% drubbing!

This takes us to the fourth period, starting on January 1 st, 2017. By now Afrezza had been in the market place for nearly two years. MannKind had opted for firing the external sales team, and brought a new and doubled sized sales force to implement the new marketing plan. What was once 2,000 medical doctors having experience prescribing Afrezza, plus a 15,407-refill foundation, what did this new expanded effort accomplish in the first six months of 2017? The doubled sales force and the massive increase in marketing cost, we see the 70-person sales team brought in 3,510 NRxs. A mere 264 more than the previous much smaller team, or simply 3.7 per sales team. Not much for being paid for six months.

So much for the excuses about Sanofi sandbagging and Afrezza being sensitive to MannKind’s much needed marketing plan! A sales force with no person serving in such a position for the first six months of 2016, when compared to not one, but two separate sales forces, mustered by MannKind, the non-existing sale force beat both efforts conducted by MannKind.

The Amazing Contention MannKind Saw a 60% Increase in Sequential Quarterly Gross Revenues for the 1 st Q, 2017 to the 2 nd Q, 2017:

In recent presentations MannKind’s executives have gone to great lengths touting the 60% increase in sequential quarterly gross revenues in the first two quarters of 2017. However, when we look at this claim in full context, we see a classic example of my earlier axiom— There’s a difference between marketing and the truth.

The following chart gives some context and truth about the “marketing” aspect for this one-sided comment about a 60% increase in gross revenues.

MannKind 1st Q 2ndQ $ % 2017 2017 Increase Increase Gross Revenue $1.642M $2.625M $983,000 60% COG $2.54M $5.086M $2.538M 91.60% Selling Expense $7.738M $11.646M $3.908M 150%

MannKind’s super-size sales force increased gross revenues by $983,000 in the 2ndQ. When allocated to each sales person, this tells us each representative added $14,000.00 to the effort. Based on the $11,646,000 selling expenses for the 2ndQ, the full $2.625 million in gross revenues, the cost for each sales representative selling $14,000 in increased revenue, the expense allocation would be $166,371 per representative. When you have a marketing plan where you spend 4.4 times what you achieve in gross revenues, how long can a company sustain such a horrible business model?

Once again: There’s a difference between marketing and the truth.

Why is MannKind Having Such a Difficult Time Marketing Afrezza?

Blaming Sanofi for results from nearly two years ago, at some point the famous story of the boy who cried wolf might become applicable to this blame excuse. The current lack of revenue is strictly in the hands of MannKind’s marketing efforts. But what are the underlying issues causing this lack of support from the medical professionals and their patients?

We constantly hear the unsupported claim about Afrezza being the most effective insulin product on the market. If not this claim, we hear it’s the fastest acting insulin available for diabetics to use. The list goes on and on, with no admittance that Afrezza has any issues—only MannKInd needs more time to education the medical professionals. The fault is simply Sanofi, the FDA, uninformed short sellers in the market and everyone else, other than MannKind stockholders. Afrezza is simply perfect!

Please allow me to delve into this being perfect claim about Afrezza.

This is what the late Al Mann stated in a published interview when posed specific questions:

Q: Are you worried that doctors will resist this new-fangled therapy, like they did with Exubera?

Al Mann: We actually did a survey of hundreds of endos and primary care physicians. Twenty-five percent said they would definitely recommend it for their patients. Still, I ran into a doctor at a conference who thought it was nonsense to administer insulin with no complex meal titration. I tried to explain the science on which it was based. We’ll have to give the doctors enough data so they understand and get comfortable with it. We believe Afrezza’s going to change diabetes therapy, but it’s going to take a little education to do it.

Q: Won’t it be difficult to teach patients how to use?

Al Mann: Not at all. We have an instructional DVD and a test device that people can use it in a few minutes right in the doctor’s office. There’s no big risk of hypoglycemia, so it’s not so worrisome that people make mistakes.

Considering these blasé statements made by Mr. Mann occurred on November 9, 2009, jump ahead by what will soon be 8 years. What are the excuses being offered to justify the limited prescribing by physicians and acceptance by their patients?

Now MannKind’s excuse is 90% of the people have never heard of Afrezza. Nine years ago, 25% of the doctors surveyed would “definitely” prescribe Afrezza for their patients. Amazingly, the bifurcation of the reality of a near eight-year old assure, the expenditure of nearly $3Billion dollars in clinical trials and the 25% who would definitely prescribe Afrezza. Now having seen three separate and distinct sales teams—in 2.65 years of searching for this 25% group of doctors, the effort has been futile. Could it be they have found these doctors and they have no interest in Afrezza? Eight years ago, Al Mann stated:

We have to give the doctors enough data so they can understand and get comfortable with it.

Now the CEO of MannKind in his most recent public comments states he has had such data for years and he is now giving it out to doctors in one- on- one presentations. Why? Why would Al Mann state data should be disseminated to physicians and now only select data is being shared by the CEO whose marketing plan is floundering? This is the epitome of spinning a blame story, when the Father of Afrezza stated unequivocally there was no issue when it comes to teaching patients how to use Afrezza. His words: "Not at all!"

Now read the public statements over the last few years and note the number of times MannKind has changed the sizes of the Afrezza individual dosing cartridges. As of the last CC, MannKind executives discuss the issues related to titrating the dosage. After knowing about this issue for at least eight years, they continue to ignore the issue that is causing the problem. Go back to my last article where I outline the core issue. An issue that is the inherit problem the Technosphere system brings to the fore front, and can’t be solved. The Technosphere system is the problem! Note the details I share about the simple fact when you dose Afrezza 69% of the dosage is wasted and never delivered to the lungs. (Section 12.3-Pharmacokinetics-Carrier Particle Part) The issue is simple to understand. Each time one doses Afrezza, the amount of the dosing delivered to the lungs varies widely, generating an average dose wasted being 69%. The fact is, you have the potential of every dosing regimen having a different result with the amount of Afrezza delivered to the patient’s lungs.

Eight years ago, Al Mann was telling the medical professionals it was nonsense for them being concerned about dosing Afrezza, as no complex meal titration was needed. Inhalation drugs are offered by most major drug companies and none of them have ever used the Technosphere system. All of them have passed on the Technosphere system and all have opted for delivering their inhaled medication in a liquid/mist form. Technosphere is a dry powder system! After spending $3 billion in clinical trials they clearly tell you on average 69% of each Afrezza dose is wasted insulin. Furthermore, in the same interview I cite, Al Mann admitted a patient had to dose with 3 times the insulin found in injectable doses.

This is the most dangerous statement I’ve ever heard from a MannKind executive. Mr. Mann stated:

There’s no big risk of hypoglycemia, so it’s not so worrisome that people might make mistakes.

This was a maniacal statement claiming there was no big risks of hypoglycemia and patients shouldn’t worry about mistakes. Forget about the potential of patients making mistakes, MannKind openly admits their Technosphere system makes a mistake on nearly every dose administered to a patent using MANNKIND’s product. The FDA deemed it necessary for MannKind to warn patients:

... the most common adverse reactions associated with Afrezza are hypoglycemia, cough, and throat pain or irritation.

Where does MannKind think the FDA got the idea for this adverse warning label specifying hypoglycemia? $3 billion in clinical trials conducted by MannKind, and now for at least eight years they have known the issues and haven’t resolved them — because the issue is the Technosphere delivery system no other drug company will touch.

FDA Adverse Events Reports System (FAERS)

If one wants to truly understand the adverse events associated with patients using Afrezza, the clinical data MannKind collected is clear when it comes to outlining these events. However, the FDA has recently implemented their FAERS program where patients can research the adverse events associated with a specific drug. The following chart outlines the top six issues Afrezza patients and their doctors have reported to the FDA. In full candor, the cumulative total of 364 reported events seems to be small, however, one must consider how few have used Afrezza. When the dropout rate for getting refills is more than 60%, one can note the #1 adverse event reported to the FDA is related to the patient seeing their blood glucose levels increase after dosing Afrezza. This is truly a shocking revelation about the efficacy associated with Afrezza. I have listed the percentage of the blood glucose increasing cases, however, if one would like to see the entire file on Afrezza this is a direct link to the page.

FDA Adverse Events Reports System (FAERS) Blood Glucose Increased (107/364 Cases) 29.30% Cough Throat Irritation Blood Glucose Decreased Dyspnea Hypoglycemia

The following charts compare the respective label insert data shown for Afrezza and Fiasp. If facing an inordinate number of Afrezza patients experiencing their blood glucose levels increasing after using the product, it gets worse when it comes to the lack of achieving HbA1c levels below 7% in patients using Afrezza. Now when we compare drug insert labels showing Afrezza users experience face a 59% greater chance for severe hypoglycemic events, this just confirms years of data revealing Afrezza doesn’t shown efficacy when compared to other forms of insulin. What is the relevance of discussing whether a drug insert label uses rapid or fast in describing the onset of their drug. Wouldn’t it be logical a user should be concerned with how well the drug helps him/her achieve HbA1c levels below 7%?

Fiasp Label Insert Table 8-Type 2:

FIASP+ Basal+ Basal+ Metformin Metformin Number 116 120 HbA1c Baseline 7.9 7.9 Adjusted change from baseline -1.16 -0.22 Treatment 0.94 Differential % Patients Achieving HbA1c 60.30% 18.30%

Afrezza Label Insert (Table 5 Page 19 of 32):

Efficacy Parameter Afrezza + Oral Anti- Placebo+ Diabetic Anti+ Agents Diabetic+ N-177) (N-176) HbA1c% BaseLine 8.25 8.27 Change From BaseLine 0.82 0.42 Differ. From Placebo -0.4 % of Patients Achieving HbA1c <7% 32.20% 15.30%

Afrezza Drug Insert Label (Table 3-Page 10 of 22):

Fiasp Drug Insert Label Type 2—Table 3:

Afrezza Severe Hypoglycemic Events 5.10% Non-Severe Hypoglycemic Events: 67% Fiasp Type 2 Fiasp Severe Hypoglycemic Events: 3.20%

Conclusions:

The latest rallying point is MannKind has received FDA approval for updating their drug insert label relating to the on-set of activity for Afrezza. The original label stated that Afrezza was a rapid acting insulin. The new label allows them to only state that Afrezza is a rapid acting insulin. So what adjective is more important—rapid or fast acting?

Let’s set up a scenario where a medical doctor invites a MannKInd sales presentative and a Novo Nordisk sales representative to present their respective product.

The doctor asks for FDA validate data related to the efficacy of their product.

The Novo Nordisk representative can state 60.30 % of Type 2 patients using Fiasp in normal dosing protocols will see HbA1c below-7%.

The MannKind representative can show the doctor a drug insert label stating that Afrezza lowers HbA1c levels below 7% for only 32.20% of their patients.

The doctor ask about severe hypoglycemic events and the Novo Nordisk representative can show a drug insert label stating that 3.2% of Fiasp Type 2 patients will experience such events.

The MannKind representative can show a drug insert label indicating that Afrezza users are subject for experiencing severe hypoglycemic events at a rate of 59% higher than a Fiasp users.

The doctor doesn’t have to ask the Novo Nordisk representative how to train the patients, since they have been using the Novo Flex-Touch system for years.

Now just ponder how the MannKind representative tackles this issue, considering after spending $3 billion dollars developing Afrezza, they still haven’t figured out how to train doctors or patients for how the drug is titrated. MannKind constantly complains they need more time for educating the medical doctors.

The next question would deal with cost of the respective products.

The Novo representative can state Fiasp will cost the same as their current bestselling insulin product— Novolog. At current adoption levels Novo probably sells daily more insulin than Afrezza has been sold in nearly three years on the market.

The MannKind representative is facing the fact Afrezza is probably the most expensive insulin product on the market and management is currently admitting patients are being required to use get more and more cartridges in their attempt to get their blood glucose levels under control when using Afrezza. As Al Mann pointed out, patients using Afrezza will need three times the insulin sourced in other drug company products.

The doctor then states the growing trend in diabetic care is for his patients being equipped with a constant dosing insulin pump and asks how the respective drugs could be used in such a system.

The Novo representative can state this is one of the nice benefits for Fiasp because the drug can be used in such insulin pumps.

This is when the MannKind reverts to the fact Afrezza is an inhaled dry powder form of insulin that doesn’t work in a pump system.

The CEO of MannKind always opens his public comments bringing up the issue the number of diabetics who aren’t achieving HbA1c. Not such a smart marketing point when he can’t provide validated and FDA approved data showing Afrezza is a product for showing better efficacy when compared to other insulin products.

It has always been my position where my desire and hope is Afrezza will remain available for those patients needing options in addressing their medical needs. The point of my articles is simply an effort to point out the validated history and all the scientific evidence generated by MannKind and other entities showing Afrezza is a niche product with limited potential for wide acceptance by the medical doctors and their patients. One can’t ignore the fact when more than 60% the users of Afrezza opt not to refill their prescription.

Why would there be those thinking a new FDA label allowing the same rapid terminology will mitigate and remedy the flaw in the product and delivery system?

MannKind’s stock is currently a market makers dream stock when you consider the volume over recent days. Has anyone considered this is a market manipulation effort for getting the stock price up for the coming secondary offering? If one ignores this possibility they better consider the fact all the data I’ve shared only confirms the short sellers will merely enrich their short positions with new shares at this current elevated entry point for them. The most recent heavy volume has been excellent for those fortunate buying at the historic low levels. My comments are based on the long-term outlook for MannKind creating enough profits to sustain the corporation. This latest movement in the stock has in my opinion created a market cap of $500 million, simply a pot of money for those who agree with my opinion. I believe the tortoise is going to win the race.

Good luck with your future investment decisions. I always welcome those who wish to challenge my opinion. I only request you rebut with validated and scientifically generated data.

