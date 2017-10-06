Amazon Absolutely Needs Its Own Delivery Service

A home-grown delivery network also opens the door to new business opportunities that had been out of reach.

They're only rumors at this point, but the rumors make a great deal of sense in light of historical actions.

Truth be told, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was already in the parcel delivery business before Thursday's rumors surfaced. It assembled a fleet of 20 delivery jets early last year, and has made no bones about looking into doing more of its own delivery work rather than tapping FedEx (NYSE:FDX) or United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to take care of its shipping needs. Indeed, it's already opened up its "Seller Flex" service in India, where it served as an experiment that would eventually make it to the United States.

Point being, nobody really has the right to be surprised.

Investors do have the right and reason to ask what's ultimately in it for Amazon though, and what might be in jeopardy for UPS or FedEx if Amazon severs its ties with them... even partially.

As it turns out, it would be a decent-sized win for Amazon's bottom line, yet not an earth-shattering blow to the two delivery outfits.

What Kind of Numbers Are We Talking Here?

One overreaching caveat must be made clear first - the notion that Amazon is planning to roll out its own delivery trucks in the United States is only an unconfirmed rumor at this point. Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied it (in true Amazon fashion). Still, it's not a stretch by any means to assume there's some truth to the matter in light of its recent initiatives.

Second, though Amazon used to be a little more forthcoming than it is now about its net spending costs, it's difficult to gauge the net cost of fulfillment to Amazon. Neither FedEx nor UPS helps on this front. Analysts have made fairly educated guesses as to how much business Amazon throws at FedEx and UPS though, and it's not much. UPS does a little better than FedEx does with its relationship with Amazon, likely generating between 5% and 10% of its top line, thanks to the e-commerce player. FedEx's top line is only about 3% Amazon business, according to analysts.

For perspective, that's something on the order of $5 billion worth of United Parcel Service's annual business, and roughly accounts for $2 billion of FedEx's annual business. There's no word on how much Amazon pays the United States Postal Service each year, but the figures above more or less jibe with what little we do know about Amazon's net shipping costs; the company spent roughly $4.6 billion on delivery services in the second quarter. Bear in mind that not all of those costs necessarily went to the big three service providers.

Also bear in mind that much of what Amazon spends on shipping goods is at least partially offset by the Amazon Prime subscription revenue - a service which includes quick free deliveries on most goods. Not all of it though. Last year's Prime revenue of $6.4 billion was still less than the extra $7.1 billion Amazon shelled out in 2016 to cover the $16.2 billion in shipping costs that weren't directly covered by customers.

It's still worth it to Amazon, however, because the cost of shipping those goods may well be - and likely is - more than offset by the profit made on the goods it's delivering.

The overarching question remains, however... will Amazon be significantly better off by doing its own deliveries if that is indeed what's in store? Absolutely.

Crunching the Numbers

Obviously Amazon will incur costs in managing its own delivery fleet if it chooses to go that route. And presumably it wouldn't see a cost structure that was too terribly different than those experienced by the likes of FedEx or UPS. Amazon wouldn't however be paying for FedEx's or United Parcel Service's profit margins; Amazon's self-directed deliveries would be provided at cost... there's the savings.

With that as the backdrop, FedEx boasts an operating profit margin of 8.6%. For every dollar worth of business Amazon gives it, 91.4 cents of it is already spent. Realistically speaking, Amazon's "savings" would be something on the order of 8.6 cents per dollar.

The figure is comparable for UPS. That is to say, for every $1.00 worth of business Amazon gives to United Parcel Service, 91.1 cents of it is already spent to just keeping the operation going. The other 8.9 cents, or 8.9%, is investor profit.

The potential cost savings in this light isn't tremendous. Given the inevitable headaches that will certainly arise in starting such an initiative from scratch, most companies would likely scrap the idea and continue to enrich FedEx and UPS for the solution they bring to the table.

Amazon isn't most companies though. Paper-thin margins are the norm for Amazon. It boasts operating margins of only 2.3% for the past 12 months, and that's roughly the norm.

For Amazon, every penny counts. If it can whittle down its shipping costs by even just the average of 8.7% FedEx and UPS are banking as a profit from Amazon's business, it could add - and this is the point - another $1.0 billion (give or take) to the bottom line that it wouldn't have to pass along to delivery service providers. Even adjusting for unexpected spending headwinds though, if it gave just half of those margins and lowered 2016 shipping costs by only half a billion, that's still significant.

It's not where it is that makes the idea of a home-grown delivery service so compelling though. It's where it's going that makes this initiative something of a must-do for the company.

The short version of a long story: What Amazon is shelling out on spending every year is getting bigger at a much faster pace than what it's collecting from shoppers in the form of shipping charges.

The graphic from Statista tells the tale:

Source: Statista

Same data, but a different look - Amazon's total shipping expenses are growing at a faster pace than revenue is, as this graphic from Bloomberg illustrates:

Source: Bloomberg

Assuming nothing about the trajectory changes, Amazon's shipping scheme will become unaffordable within two years. Blame the success of Amazon Prime for this double-edged reality. It draws a crowd of buyers, but at the same time forces Amazon into spending more and more money fulfilling orders it doesn't really have available to spend.

This really isn't a "would like to do" initiative for Amazon. This is a "must do," and sooner than later... especially if Prime membership continues to grow.

Bottom Line

To be fair, while the discussion above arguably oversimplifies the matter, it at least provides the framework for an intelligent discussion. Though shipping costs are something of a necessary loss in that they may be offset by margins on goods sold by the company that wouldn't otherwise be sold, the more goods the company sells, the faster its net expenses ramp up; scale-ups should normally bring relative expenses down.

There's also the proverbial X-factor in building your own delivery network.

Though only time will tell if Amazon can operate its shipping service more cost effectively than FedEx or UPS can (it probably can, but....) by putting this network of planes and trucks in place, Amazon also exercises tighter control of its delivery process. While FedEx and UPS were willing and able to accommodate Amazon's special needs, such accommodation can only go so far. If Amazon has its own trucks and delivery personnel, all of a sudden things like its nascent furniture seller program make sense. Costs and logistics made UPS and FedEx tough partners to work with for especially bulky items, but a home-grown option makes this idea a more feasible, marketable one that simply wasn't an option before.

Another advantage of its own trucking network is keeping its growing number of brick and mortar stores stocked appropriately and serving as a pickup point for goods purchased online that would otherwise incur a shipping fee if shipped to a buyer's home.

A profit center in and of itself that handles or hire deliveries of parcels not purchased through Amazon? Maybe, though that's not likely to be the goal here. On the other hand, never say never.

The big takeaway? Don't be surprised if the rumors are true, as Amazon needs to do something to abate its burgeoning net shipping expenses. The "everything else" it could do with such a program is compelling too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.