Reckitt Benckiser: Cheap Consumer Goods Company

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) (OTCPK:RBGPF) is trading cheaply at the minute, no matter which market you look at, the shares fell at least 15% from their 52-week highs. Both of the unlisted U.S. tickers indicate this: the RBGLY shares (which are sponsored) are currently trading at $18.32, lower than its high of $21.55; while the RBGPF shares (which are unsponsored) are currently trading at $89.70, below the $105.39 high. The primary shares on the London Stock Exchange, traded under the ticker RB, are currently trading for £68.20 ($90.50), less than its high of £81.10 ($107.62). In any case, the P/E ratio for Reckitt Benckiser is currently 22.79, lower than the Household Products industry average of 24.62 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.03.

Why are the shares trading somewhat cheaply at this time? Partly, legal fears concerning a controversy in South Korea where at least ninety-two people died (maybe more than 100) from fatal lung injuries related to the use of a dehumidifier product marketed by Reckitt Benckiser, which also reportedly let a further 530 people injured. The dehumidifier incident, which has caused such ill-will in South Korea that Ata Safdar, the head of Reckitt Benckiser Korea and Japan, was physically slapped at a news conference where he was apologizing for the firm's role in the dehumidifier incident.

The other part of the share price fall is connected to the $17.9 billion acquisition of formula milk specialist Mead Johnson (MJN), which had been on the ropes for quite a while - enabling Reckitt Benckiser to acquire it on the cheap. Now, however, the firm faces the unenviable task of turning around its fortunes in a market sector where it possesses little expertise.

However, these gloomy forecasts overlook the facts: though the dehumidifier incident was indeed tragic and a black eye for Reckitt Benckiser, it was a one-time event which was confined to one country, and so should not adversely impact the firm long-term. Furthermore, one thing that Reckitt Benckiser excels at is brand building: its brand portfolio of health, hygiene and home products contains well-known names such as Air Wick, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Harpic, Lysol, Nurofen, Strepsils and Vanish. Turning its brand building expertise to Enfamil, Lactum and Sustagen will be difficult, but not impossible given the track record here.

Also overlooked are the revenue and net income figures for Reckitt Benckiser over the past five years, showing that the company's portfolio of well-established brands remains very profitable:

Year Revenue (£) Net Income (£) 2012 9.57 billion 1.82 billion 2013 9.27 billion 1.74 billion 2014 8.84 billion 3.22 billion 2015 8.87 billion 1.74 billion 2016 9.89 billion 1.83 billion

Reckitt Benckiser has seen debt shoot up over the past year - its debt to total capital ratio is 67.57%, higher than the previous year's 10.41%. It has £2.39 billion ($3.17 billion) in debt against £18.02 billion ($23.91 billion) in assets. However, it also holds £765 million ($1.015 billion) in cash, and recently sold its food business to McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC) for $4.2 billion, which ensures that its debt issues are not a huge concern going forward. In any case, they are well-positioned to at least service their interest payments.

The food business sale shows that Reckitt Benckiser is concentrating on its core health and hygiene products (which now constitute 83% of its portfolio) and capitalizing on growing populations outside the U.S. that will demand such products in their own homes. China is of particular importance in this regard and was the primary motive behind the Mead Johnson acquisition, as Mead Johnson are already well-established there. To quote CEO Rakesh Kapoor:

Mead Johnson’s geographic footprint significantly strengthens our position in developing markets, which account for approximately 40% of the combined group’s sales, with China becoming our second largest ‘Powermarket.'

In summary, the Korean dehumidifier incident and Mead Johnson acquisition are short-term events that have pushed Reckitt Benckiser's share price down, overlooking the fact that this is still a financially healthy company with a profitable portfolio of well-established brands, as can be gleaned from the revenue and net income figures over the past five years. Investors are able to lock in a 2.37% dividend yield if they elect to start a position here, which is stable given Reckitt Benckiser's long-term prospects, the stability of the dividend over the past decade, and the 53% payout ratio which ensures that the dividend will be well-funded for the foreseeable future. And given that the stock is trading at a 15% discount to its 52-week high, and at a discount to both the Household Products industry and the S&P 500, now is as good a time as any to start a position here.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.