Diving Back In To U.S. Steel

I believe that while the stock market will keep going up for the rest of 2017, the sector leadership will change dramatically. FANG stocks will slow down, or even fall, while buying will rotate over to financials, industrials, and other purely domestic plays.

A recently strengthening U.S. dollar confirms this new trend. When that happens, stocks not affected by shrinking foreign earnings take the lead. There is no doubt that the "Great Rotation" that I have been writing about since July is unfolding.

I am therefore taking on U.S. Steel (X). It is the largest steel producer in the U.S., and the 15th largest in the world. The company produces some 17 million tons a year in the U.S. and 5 million tons a year through its European subsidiaries.

For the last three decades, its big headache has been China, which has rapidly taken over the bulk of the world steel market thanks to a highly aggressive discount pricing strategy (see chart).

Belief that harsh anti-Chinese policies would become the company's savior in the wake of the Trump election win caused the shares to more than double in November. Then, shares gave back all of the gains when it became clear that no Trump economic policies would be implemented in 2017. In the meantime, China voluntarily cut its steel exports to the U.S. by 29% YoY.

The impact on U.S. Steel's earnings has been dramatic. In its most recent reporting quarter, X delivered its first net profit in many years. As any long-time equity investor will tell you, the best stock performance comes not from a company's earnings going from good to better, but from terrible to merely mediocre. U.S. Steel now certainly meets that criteria.

Also making X attractive is the fact that the shares are moving off of very solid long-term support on the charts. So, if we get another stock market correction, the downside risk in shares will be very limited.

I happen to have a connection with U.S. Steel that goes back more than 40 years. Since steel is a globally traded commodity, as are the coal and iron ore used to produce it, I got to know all of the world's major producers well, like Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NSSMY), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Tata, Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and POSCO (NYSE:PKX). That is when X was the 800-pound gorilla in the industry.

Looking at the battered company today, a shell of its former self, is like meeting your high school prom queen or king at the 50-year reunion. The results are not good. Business conditions at X got so bad that its shares were removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in July of 2014 because its market capitalization had shrunk so much. It had been in there since 1901. That was a dark day.

The bottom line to all of this is that this former Dog of the Dow for many years is about to enjoy of a burst of relative prosperity. The shares have their own separate, new tailwinds behind them.

If you don't want to buy U.S. Steel on its own, then take a look at the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), which offers a 0.98% dividend yield. The largest holdings there are Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL), Vale (NYSE:VALE), and Tenaris (NYSE:TS).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.