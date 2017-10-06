Updates On The PCSK9 Inhibitor Legal And Pipeline Scene

The Q2 sales data for the drugs in question, Repatha and Praluent, showed hopeful signs; perhaps the case will become commercially important.

The article provides my thoughts on what the Court of Appeals, or CoA, found.

The controversy stemmed from Amgen's jury trial victory in an infringement action against the other companies.

Introduction

There has been some news involving the newest entrants in cholesterol-lowering drugs, the PCSK9 inhibitors, or PCSK9is. The market leader, Repatha from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), generated $83 MM in revenue in Q2, up sharply yoy from $27 MM. Of the $83 MM, $60 MM came from the US and $23 from the rest of the world, largely the EU. The other PCSK9i, Praluent, was developed by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). REGN's partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) books the revenues; the parties share losses (right now) and profits, if any, on terms in which SNY is the somewhat more dominant party financially. Revenues from Praluent were $46 MM in Q2 2017, up nicely yoy from $24 MM.

Even though Repatha and Praluent are very similar, the former is growing much faster. I believe this is likely from AMGN's legal success in the patent arena against SNY/REGN, and discuss this next.

Then I provide recent news on a Phase 3-ready potential competitor to the PCSK9is, inclisiran from The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), an Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) invention.

The lawsuit

Three years ago, AMGN sued SNY/REGN in the US, with EU suits by AMGN following; the latter are not discussed herein.

AMGN claimed infringement of various patents. Eventually, AMGN's US suits were consolidated into one action. In a jury trial, AMGN prevailed, and the judge imposed an injunction against further Praluent marketing. This injunction was stayed by a different court, and yesterday, news broke from SNY/REGN:

"That the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ordered a new trial and vacated the permanent injunction."

AMGN shares sold off a couple of percent on this news, and REGN shares rose a few percent.

What follows is my take as an investor on this situation. This is a "best efforts" set of comments on my part as an investor and does not constitute either legal or investment advice. I am not a lawyer and have not consulted an expert, so what follows could well be faulty, incomplete, misguided, etc. in more than one way. As pharma/biotech investors, we all have to deal with these sorts of things, and it's in that spirit that the bulk of this article is researched and written.

Findings of the Court of Appeals

The above-linked SNY/REGN joint press release contains a link to the PDF of the ruling from the CoA. I have read it and will refer to it by PDF page number.

SNY/REGN admitted infringement at the onset of the trial. They asserted that either the patents were invalid and/or that their drug, Praluent (alirocumab), was not covered by the patents due to such matters as insufficient specificity by AMGN in describing the invention.

The CoA summarized its actions on p. 3:

Because we conclude that the district court (i) erred by excluding Appellants’ evidence regarding written description and enablement, and (ii) improperly instructed the jury on written description, we reverse-in-part and remand for a new trial on written description and enablement. We also conclude that Appellants are not entitled to JMOL [judgment as a matter of low] of no written description and no enablement. We affirm the district court’s grant of Appellees’ JMOL of non-obviousness. Finally, we vacate the district court’s permanent injunction.

So, a new and more limited trial is ordered. The CoA has determined that AMGN's patents are not obvious. But that does not mean that SNY/REGN have infringed a valid patent from a legal standpoint.

Do SNY/REGN infringe a valid patent that actually covers alirocumab?

SNY/REGN assert that even though they infringe two valid patents, 8,829,165 and 8,859,741, neither patent has described alirocumab nor contained enough specificity to teach one skilled in the art of discovering antibodies to come across alirocumab other than with undue effort, and therefore the AMGN patents do not enable one skilled in the art to find alirocumab. Thus they have developed Praluent at great expense and believe they are non-infringers.

The CoA found that at trial, the defendants were improperly denied their chance to prove this and related defenses fully, and also that an error in jury instruction from the judge improperly guided the jury in a way that favored AMGN.

A patent is defined primarily by its claims. The claims of, say, the '165 patent begin with a description of binding sites on the PCSK9 protein, and claim an antibody that binds to a variety of amino acids that comprise that protein. The CoA cites precedent that it is most important to describe what an invention is, not just what it does. In this case, what these patents mostly describe in the claims are the binding sites on the PCSK9 molecule, an unpatentable natural part of our bodies.

This fine point looks like the main basis of SNY/REGN's hopes to win a retrial. Are the AMGN patents, which are defined by their claims which cover where antibodies bind, clear and specific enough in their written description to block Praluent from the market either completely or to require paying royalties to AMGN?

In remanding for retrial, the CoA points, inter alia, to a decision in a 2014 CoA decision patent case between AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and JNJ's Centocor biotech division. As the CoA says (p. 9):

There, Centocor, the accused infringer of AbbVie’s functional claim to a genus of antibodies, stipulated to infringement and challenged validity based on [insufficient] written description.

In this terminology, the antibodies are the species, and the claims describe the broader category of genus. AMGN has patented a genus. In the ABBV-JNJ case, JNJ won. As the CoA continues:

Centocor argued that the antibodies disclosed in AbbVie’s patents were “not representative of the entire genus," ... and it relied heavily on its own accused antibody to support the unrepresentativeness argument, introducing evidence that its antibody “differ[ed] considerably from the ... antibodies described in [the asserted] patents." The jury found that the patents lacked adequate written description, and both the district court and this court relied heavily on that evidence in upholding the invalidity verdict.

It appears that this sort of argument is where SNY/REGN need to prevail to win this case.

One passage from the CoA's ruling may provide a hint that AMGN's victory may have been almost meaningless as a guide to the retrial (pp. 15-16):

The essential problem with the jury instruction given in this case is that it effectively permitted the jury to dispense with the required finding of a “written description of the invention.”

I see that as a major problem in thinking of each party's chances in a new trial.

A further possible hint (p. 17) came with the CoA noting:

Appellants’ expert Dr. Eck testifying that knowing “that an antibody binds to a particular amino acid on PCSK9 . . . does not tell you anything at all about the structure of the antibody...”

The CoA then quotes from an AMGN expert witness, Dr. Petsko, who agreed with Dr. Eck after being read the above quote.

Nonetheless, I have no prediction on how the case will go, and furthermore, what matters from a stock market standpoint is how the oddsmakers on the Street peg it.

Can Praluent still be excluded from the market if AMGN wins the retrial?

The CoA criticized the lower court, and addressed this beginning on p. 21. On p. 22, it quotes from the Supreme Court that:

[A] plaintiff seeking a permanent injunction must satisfy a four-factor test before a court may grant such relief. A plaintiff must demonstrate: ... (4) that the public interest would not be disserved by a permanent injunction.

The CoA goes on to make further points, including the point that merely limiting competition amongst drugs is insufficient to say that:

A reduction in choice of drugs cannot be the sole reason for a district court to deny an injunction.

That said, I believe that in the specific case of Praluent, the public interest would be poorly served by removing it from the market. I think that the Supreme Court's test #4 favors keeping Praluent on the market even if SNY/REGN lose on retrial. My point of view would be yet stronger if Praluent's ODYSSEY Outcomes CV outcomes trial (CVOT), due to be completed soon, is positive. Then, removing a proven life-saver that addressed a somewhat different population than AMGN did in its CVOT for Repatha would seem more difficult to justify given the medical importance of treating CV disease.

What will happen? Will the parties settle?

I do not have an opinion on how the retrial will come out. In the body of the patents, AMGN describes its research, which was extensive. Was that research sufficient and described sufficiently to show that AMGN deserves to block alirocumab, a molecule it did not discover or describe, from competing with its invention, evolucumab? This will be interesting.

I doubt that AMGN will settle readily. It appears that AMGN has benefited commercially from this lawsuit. The more that doctors fear that Repatha may be withdrawn from the market, the tougher it is for them to prescribe it if they have the choice of prescribing Repatha. Plus, there's the ethical question. As of today, the last verdict is that Praluent is a patent infringer. With that perception, why not reward the presumed true innovator, Repatha, if the two drugs are medically equal? Finally, it takes time for the FDA to adjust a product's label. Repatha's P.I. still says that "The effect of REPATHA on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined." That may change soon in view of the positive CVOT that AMGN reported this past winter.

Even if Praluent has a successful CVOT with ODYSSEY Outcomes, it will take time for its label to catch up with any change in that of Repatha that reflects AMGN's view of its CVOT.

Thus, right now, I think that Repatha has the wind at its back, and that unless SNY/REGN make an outstanding settlement offer, AMGN will choose to fight again in court, even though it may lose the retrial. Delay and uncertainty would appear to me to favor AMGN.

Again, please note the above represents my interpretations, selective quotes from the decision, and other guesses, and is intended to start a thought process amongst interested readers.

As far as where sales of these drugs will go assuming the FDA signs on to them having CV benefits, only time will tell.

Moving forward, there could be a major potential commercial threat to PCSK9is coming in a few years.

An RNA-active PCSK9i drug had positive Phase 2 results

The ORION-1 trial of inclisiran showed that this drug, developed by Alnylam and licensed to The Medicines Company, was safe and effective in one-year tests, as announced in August. Shorter durations of treatment had been encouraging earlier in the year.

In the latest clinical data presented at a medical meeting, 300 mg of the drug given every six months after one loading dose led to sustained 51% LDL cholesterol reductions, with a high degree of safety and little variability between patients. Phase 3 preparations are well advanced.

If this drug is safe and effective in Phase 3, could a six-month dosing schedule blow the antibodies, Repatha and Praluent, out of the water commercially?

There has been steady success in clinical trials as statins got more effective, and then the positive trials with Repatha. If Praluent were also successful in its CVOT, then it may be reasonable to assume that the same would be true for inclisiran. Its mechanism is somewhat different from that of the antibodies; it inhibits synthesis of the PSCK9 protein. Therefore ALNY calls it a PCSK9si, with the "s" standing for synthesis.

The net effect on the body would seem to me to be similar to that of the antibodies that bind the protein, the PSCK9is discussed above. But I have to let the experts weigh in at the proper time and will not opine further at this time.

Overall, I think that inclisiran could be a major threat to the incumbent PCSK9is given its convenient dosing, which could be done at a doctor's visit twice a year.

MDCO and not ALNY will get the lion's share of revenues if the drug is successful. MDCO is losing money; I offer no comment on it as a potential stock investment. I have traded it successfully previously and may do so again. I do not know how long inclisiran's patent protection would run if it is approved for marketing. I believe that it would just get a standard five-year exclusivity term from the FDA as a small molecule, not a biologic, so the patent situation will be key.

Concluding comments

In their patent-protected day in the sun, the statins provided one mega-blockbuster after another, most famously Lipitor, for a few years, the best-selling drug globally. Both Repatha and Praluent, introduced in 2015, may have patent protection until at least 2029 and they or inclisiran or some other competitor might also grow to have very large sales. Unfortunately, as I predicted as soon as their prices were announced, the PCSK9is were not priced to value when introduced, but they are unique, lower LDL cholesterol effectively, and are generally safe. So, a lot is uncertain with these drugs and potential competitors. Furthermore, AMGN is a very large company, and SNY is larger. REGN is smaller but has the minority share of Praluent's profits or losses. How each stock is affected by each drug requires different analysis for each company.

The patent fight initiated by AMGN has very likely helped Repatha. Whether it will have been worth all the effort if AMGN loses at retrial and on any appeals of the retrial may well depend on how durable its ongoing market share gains prove to be. I'm long none of the names discussed herein. While I had one losing residual position in REGN, overall both AMGN and REGN have treated me very well since buying them in 2014 and thereafter. I look forward to clearer buy theses for each name than I perceive right now based on valuation.

I hope this article has been relevant and accurate on the legal issues and on all other matters. Please do your own research if interested.

Thanks for reading and sharing any knowledge you have on these and related matters, or for any other comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.