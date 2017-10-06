The Doldrum In Platinum - Part II

About 18% of total South African platinum production is currently produced at a loss and a little over 13% of total production is produced at break-even levels.

This is the second article in a three-part series. Our focus in this article will be on the state of South Africa and its currency.

Introduction

This article is the second one in a three-part series on Platinum (PPLT). Our objective in this series will be to construct a hypothesis on the outlook for platinum prices using three pillars:

Supply-Demand trends State of South Africa and its currency Future of combustion engines

As a recap, in our first leg of this series, we wrote:

The total supply of platinum, on a year over year basis, has declined by 2% but the total demand for platinum has declined by 6%. What is more concerning is that the demand has declined in all but two categories: medical (+2%) & other (+1%), which together only account for about 7% of total platinum demand. In every other category platinum demand has declined: automotive, which represents over 40% of total demand (-2%), jewellery, which represents about 33% of total demand (-1%), industrial, which represents about 20% of total demand (-9%), investment, which accounted for a little over 6% last year (-50%).

South Africa - on the verge of being a failed state

As a primer, we encourage you to read the following two articles to truly appreciate the current state of affairs in South Africa:

A fascinating piece written by Mr. Michael Fridjhon, titled: South Africa: The Rambo Nation. Given the rate at which things are falling apart, it’s evident we are running out of time. Forget about downgrades, #GuptaLeaks and elective conferences. If we don’t address what is happening, it’s only a matter of time before the kind of widespread looting which follows a natural disaster will become a norm. If the law cannot hold, lawlessness followed by martial law (replete with its own abuses) is what awaits us – and it’s just around the corner. A brilliant piece in today's Financial Times, written by David Pilling, titled: How corruption became ‘state capture’ in South Africa. The National Prosecution Authority, headed by Shaun Abrahams, a Zuma appointee, has denied suggestions that it prosecutes selectively. Mr. Zuma, for one, has been a beneficiary of the office’s busy workload. So far, he has avoided prosecution on no fewer than 783 pending charges of fraud and graft.

It is not only Greece with sky-high unemployment rates, South Africa's Unemployment rate stands at 27.7%.

South Africa's economy in real terms is barely growing:

Mining Lobby - at odds with the mining ministry

As if falling platinum prices alone weren't making matters complicated enough for the fledgling mining industry, the mining ministry is adding some complications of its own, to the mix. The mining lobby group and the ministry are at logger heads over recently proposed overhauls aimed at increasing black ownership and participation in the mining industry.

The ministry is of the view that not only does black ownership and participation need to increase but efforts must be made by the industry to maintain said high levels of ownership in the event that some black shareholders sell their stakes. As unreasonable as this may seem, it must be viewed in the context of South Africa's turbulent racial history.

Both parties are hoping to resolve these matters, through the judiciary system, in the months to come.

The Rand - tying back our argument to the currency

In one of our previous articles, we had alluded to the impact of a weakening currency on platinum production and written:

When a country is the dominant producer of a commodity, its currency plays a major role in governing the supply-demand fundamentals of said commodity. For example: if the South African rand depreciates 10% year-over-year against the US dollar, and platinum prices in US dollar terms are also down 10% over the same period, then platinum producers in South Africa can continue to produce the exact same amount of platinum as they produced a year earlier and still not feel the pinch of falling platinum prices; whatever they lose in terms of platinum's price depreciation they gain in rand's currency depreciation.

One of our astute readers, El Guero, rightly pointed out that this was oversimplifying things way too much. The reader's point was:

Other than labour cost, important expenses for production materials such as fuel will not go down when the Rand goes down. Besides, if the Rand goes down finally the salaries will have to go up.

So, while acknowledging that a weakening currency only partially offsets declining commodity prices for a producer, we dug deeper to find out the state of mining in South Africa.

According to Mr. Ryk de Klerk (a reputable voice), about 18% of total South African platinum production is currently produced at a loss and about a little over 13% of total production is produced at break-even levels. Furthermore, these loss-bearing and break-even producers employ a total of 80,000 permanent workers, which represents 47% of total employment in the South African PGM (platinum group metals, which include: platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, ruthenium and iridium) industry.

In conclusion, Mr. Klerk points out:

Nearly 50% of South Africa’s PGM production is now marginal, meaning that adverse price movements or cost pressures could result in a major impact on the lives of mines and employment. Employment cost in the PGM industry accounted for approximately 47% of the industry’s revenue in 2016. The estimated employment and production curves against the operating costs indicate that there is little leeway for excessive wage increases. The layoffs and the devastating financial effects on communities are likely to create havoc as civil unrest will be of the order of the day. Yes, the rand will fall out of bed and boost the rand prices of gold and platinum but it will be too late to save the industries, though. The sociopolitical chaos is unthinkable.

Our takeaway from all of this is that while macro-economically speaking, it is true that a depreciating currency cushions commodity producers and eliminates any major impact on profitability (e.g.: Russian Ruble's 50% drop against the US dollar to counter the 50% drop in crude oil prices back in 2014-15), the situation on the ground in South Africa is far worse and stands in the way of such macro-economic thinking.

While the first leg of our argument led to a straightforward conclusion that a shrinking supply deficit should lead to a repeat of what happened to platinum prices in 2015 and 2016, viz. a drop of 30%; the second leg of our argument makes us cautious on such lofty downward expectations. Given what we know today about the situation in South Africa, we think it is unlikely that the socioeconomic fabric is strong enough to allow for this macro-economic adjustment to play out. We retain our bearish bias given the supply-demand fundamentals but having assessed the fragility of the South African state, we are cautiously bearish.

We look forward to building the third pillar of our argument and to your comments. Stay tuned.

