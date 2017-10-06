Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund: Repositioned For A Quality Distribution?

This article was originally published in its entirety for Income Idea subscribers a few days ago.

The fund currently yields a 3.86% distribution and is trading at a discount of 11.17% to its Net Asset Value.

Two weeks ago we started discussing emerging markets and EM fixed income in particular, as one of the few remaining areas of opportunity for income. As we discovered, there are a few closed end funds available for getting access to this space but not all of them have a healthy distribution, in fact, far from it.

If we restrict our closed end fund search to emerging markets fixed income funds we have seven established funds: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD), BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD), Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI). In the last few days, Nuveen launched a fixed term CEF, the Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt Fund 2022 Target (JEMB). JEMB, however, is brand new and we have no data on it yet.

In our last article we decided to locate funds that were distributing a "healthy distribution." We define "healthy distribution" as a sustainable distribution which is covered and identified through a positive UNII balance. UNII is defined as Undistributed Net Investment Income.

Out of those funds, there were only three that had a positive UNII. They are the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, the BlackRock Global Income 2022 Fund and the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund. If we take away BGIO because it trades at a premium to NAV, we are left with MSD and TEI.

We looked at MSD in our previous article, "MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF?" Today, let's take a look at the other fund on the list, The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and see how it stacks up.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Franklin Templeton Investments

Managers: Michael Hasenstab (Dec. 30, 2002)

AUM: $627 million common assets & investment exposure

Historical Style: Emerging Markets fixed income

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investment in income producing securities of sovereign or sovereign related entities and private sector companies in emerging markets

Number of Holdings: 112

Current Yield: 3.86% based on market price, Managed Quarterly Distributions

Inception Date: 9/23/1993

Fees: 1.20% Net Expense Ratio

Discount to NAV: 11.17%

Sources: CEF Connect, Franklin Templeton Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Same as with MSD, you are looking for high current income by investing in emerging market fixed income securities.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

As with many closed end funds that have been around for a while and have not raised capital recently, it is fairly tough to find the fund's actual strategy. Besides a blurb on the main website, the only place where we find strategy is in the semi-annual report.

Source: TEI Semi-Annual Report

The big takeaway for me is the ability of the fund to use currency forwards and swaps to both manage risk and create some additional income.

The Portfolio

One of the things that I am glad to see in this fund which should help it remain healthy is that it is unlevered. Unfortunately, Franklin Templeton does not provide a ton of info on the funds beyond the semi annual reports and quarterly fact sheets. Today, the fund has over $624 million in investment exposure and the fund is predominately fully deployed, depending on your definition of "cash equivalents."

Source: TEI Semi-Annual Report

There is about 72% invested in foreign government bonds, 11% in corporate bonds and 16% in cash and cash equivalents. A good amount of those cash equivalents are currency contracts.

The fund does not provide an easy top 10, so we look to YCharts for information from the last semi-annual report.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the top data shows hte largest holdings being those that you would not typically think of first. Sovereign bonds from Kenya, Senegal, Iraq, Zambia, Dominican Republic. Wow. It's not your typical emerging markets fund, and if anything I would consider this a frontier markets fund.

The top 10 holdings and issuers make up more than 36% of the fund. Looking at the country breakdown confirms the above theory.

Source: TEI Semi-Annual Report

Looking at YCharts data we can see that more than 46% of the fund is either Africa or Middle East based.

Source: YCharts

The sponsor does provide a good breakdown of the currency breakdown. Investors would be happy to know that the fund is predominately exposed to USD denominated debt.

Source: TEI Fact Sheet

From the above we can determine that the fund is involved in the carry trade, going short the negative yielding euro and yen and being long the positive high yielders, such as the peso and real. Lastly, the fund is good enough to provide us with some portfolio stats.

Source: TEI Fact Sheet

The fund's average maturity is 5.94 years, which is pretty good. The interesting stat here, however, is the average duration of 1.56 years.

If you are not already familiar with duration, what this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's NAV would decline by 1.56%. This is a very small duration figure implying less volatility.

I suspect this duration figure is largely related to the substantial positions taken by the funds on currencies via swaps.

Leverage

This fund is unlevered. The fund does however enter currency transactions which create liabilities.

Distribution Quality (Income Idea Preview)

The fund currently distributes a $.1119 per share quarterly distribution. The distribution varied during the last year as the fund pays out substantially all of its net investment income. The distribution yield is currently 3.86% as of Oct. 3, 2017.

Source: CEF Connect

The distribution rate fell significantly over the last year, falling nearly in half.

Source: CEF Connect

With a shorter duration the fund is more flexible; however, the downside of that flexibility is far lower income in a declining interest rate environments.

Looking back over the last 10 years, the fund has not paid out return of capital as part of the distribution. However, it has largely depended on capital gains, in particular over the last two years.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we can see the fund has averaged $.0711 in earnings monthly. With a $.1119 distribution, the distribution is covered. For an income fund, this is what I like to see.

I would have to caution, though, that the fund has dropped the distribution quite a bit so we will have to see what happens to the income. Furthermore, the fund was sitting on an UNII balance of $.0217 as of the end of June.

Source: CEF Connect

Trying to find some answers to the changes I could not find anything on the website. I did however find some information in the latest semi-annual report.

Source: TEI Semi-Annual Report

We will have to see going forward how much the distribution will increase. I believe this change in policy is beneficial to maintain a healthy distribution which will not erode the underlying NAV.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield is 3.86% and is trading at a discount of 11.17% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Interestingly, while the market price of the fund was volatile during Q4 2016, the NAV actually held up quite well. I suppose we see that 1.56 year duration in action. Over the last year, both the price per share and NAV increased making investors happy.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount, though with few periods of premiums post-GFC.

Source: CEF Connect

Even though the fund has a lower duration, the fund has traded at either massive discounts, or seemingly near parity. There does not seem like there were too many periods with low to moderate discounts. During the last two recessions, the fund's discount to NAV opened up to more than 20%.

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 8.93%. The price per share increased 5.87% while the NAV increased 7.40%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has opened up about 2%. While the fund has returned positive numbers, it lags behind other funds and in particular our last fund, MSD.

TEI data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund achieved a 10.09% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 5% while the NAV increased 8.46%. Over the last year, the discount to NAV opened up more than 3%.

TEI data by YCharts

So far, not bad, although the fund lags the Morgan Stanley fund we just looked at. To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks.

The fund's most obvious benchmark and the one provided by the fund is the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond index, which can be used accessed in the iShares JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Fund (EMB). In the closed end fund space we can compare TEI to the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund along with the largest EM income CEF, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

To put emerging markets income into perspective, let's also look at the iShares Core Aggregate International Bond ETF (IAGG).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

TEI Total Return Price data by YCharts

While TEI has returned a respectable 9% and outperformed the EM ETF, it has lagged both CEF peers.

Over the course of the year the fund does better, but it still lags MSD. Both TEI and MSD do outperform the largest EM CEF, the Western AM EM Debt Fund.

TEI Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a three-year basis all three closed-end funds do well, outperforming both ETFs. Interestingly, even the unlevered TEI and the lightly levered MSD nearly doubled the returns of the underlying ETF. This is alpha.

TEI Total Return Price data by YCharts

In order to get five-year numbers, we have to remove IAGG.

Looking at the three CEFs and the EM Income ETF we can see that TEI comes up at the bottom of the pack. I am surprised that the unlevered TEI came in at the bottom of the pack.

TEI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking over the last 10 years, we once again see the three closed end funds outperforming the ETF and, once again, MSD has been the top performer. TEI has outperform the largest CEF in the space, albeit by a mere 1.1%.

TEI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The fund is not bad, but nothing special. Past performance is obviously not indicative of future results, but it's good to look at it for signs of how the fund reacted to certain events. In the case of TEI, however, it really might be meaningless as the fund has both changed its distribution policy and investment policy within the last year.

On the pricing side, the fund's current discount of 11% is in line with its average over the last year. In absolute terms, however, it is a very healthy discount.

Source: CEF Connect

While the discount is average compared to the last three years, it is quite a bit better than the five-year average of 7.37%.

Source: CEF Connect

As with the Morgan Stanley fund, TEI has an ongoing share repurchase plan at the discretion of the managers.

Source: TEI Semi Annual Report

Overall, this fund is worth keeping on a watch list. However, there are a number of things to watch for.

First, you have to be OK with the country allocations. As much as some folks may not be OK with having Russia exposure, I am sure just as many if not more would have issues with having Iraq bonds. Second, we have to get a better sense of the stable income on the portfolio, especially since the distributions just went through a massive cut. Last, you have to be OK with the fund going beyond fixed-income investing and going into the carry trade and currency trading.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.

