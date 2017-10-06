Axovant Sciences: What Now For This 'Busted IPO'?

With four Phase 2 trials results expected over the next two quarters for an indication that has no approved treatments, the recent free fall could be a buying opportunity.

Why do they call it Rush Hour when nothing moves? -- Robin Williams

Tuesday I outlined a Buy-Write strategy on Axovant Sciences (AXON) on my personal instablog. I also promised a "deep dive" on the name for those that might want to consider this name for a straight equity purchase after its recent huge decline triggered by failure in a highly anticipated Phase III trial. As promised, here is a deeper investment analysis on this beaten down name. Given this biotech stock now is officially a "Busted IPO," we are posting from the appropriate thread.

Company Overview

Axovant Sciences is a Bermuda based clinical stage biotech concern focused on the treatment of multiple forms of dementia and related neurological disorders. Specifically, the company is developing intepirdine, nelotanserin, RVT-103, and RVT-104 as potential treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia (LBD). The company was founded in October 2014 and went public in June 2015 at $15 per share.

Pipeline

Intepirdine. This compound recently failed a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease - more on that trial forthcoming. Acquired from Glaxo SmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in 2014, is a selective 5-HT 6 receptor antagonist that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study (HEADWAY-DLB) as a 5-HT 2A receptor antagonist for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). DLB is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the aggregation of alpha-synuclein and other proteins (Lewy bodies) in the brain that affects approximately 1.1 million Americans, making it the second-leading form of progressive dementia (Alzheimer's: ~5.5 million). Disease symptoms include fluctuations and deficits in cognition, hallucinations, parkinsonism, and REM behavior disorder (RBD), a condition in which patients physically act out their dreams. It is one of two types of LBD -- the other being Parkinson's disease dementia. Actor/comedian Robin Williams died of suicide attributed to DLB. The HEADWAY-DLB trial began enrolling patients in 1Q16 and completed recruitment in April 2017 with results expected in 4Q17. Intepirdine for the treatment of DLB has received Fast Track designation from the FDA. There are currently no approved treatments specifically for LBD, although off-label cholinesterase inhibitors are the current standard of care.

Intepirdine is also being investigated in a Phase 2 trial for its effects on gait and balance in patients with Alzheimer's, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia. A top-line readout is expected in 4Q17.

Nelotanserin. Acquired from Arena Pharmaceuticals GmbH in May 2015, nelotanserin is a highly selective antagonist of the 5-HT 2A receptor, which is associated with visual hallucinations and behavioral disturbances. Under the agreement, Axovant could be responsible for ~$100 million in milestone payments and 15% of future net sales. Nelotanserin is being appraised in two Phase 2 trials for the treatment of visual hallucinations and RBD in patients with LBD.

In February 2017, Axovant reported results in the first 11 LBD patients to complete the study evaluating nelotanserin in the treatment of visual hallucinations. Measured by the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) Part III (motor function), patients on nelotanserin demonstrated a statistically significant 7.92-point difference from placebo (p-value = 0.005). Based on this result, the company is expanding the study to confirm the treatment benefits observed in the first 11 patients. Results are expected in 4Q17. Currently, dopaminergic agents that increase the risk of neuropsychiatric side-effects are commonly prescribed to reduce the burden of motor symptoms that affect ~80% of LBD patients. Patients so far have not had any adverse neuropsychiatric events with nelotanserin; however elevated liver function test levels have been observed. Axovant is expected to huddle with the FDA with the hope of pursuing a Phase 3 trial for this parkinsonism indication if the results of the expanded study are confirmed. Curiously, the drug did not demonstrate statistically significant differences from placebo for visual hallucinations in the first 11 patients.

Back in March 2016, the company initiated a four-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in ~60 patients with LBD suffering from RBD. Axovant is hoping to build on a study conducted by Arena that demonstrated a significant reduction in the number of sleep arousals (p-value < .0001) in patients afflicted with insomnia. Sleep arousal is a stage of the RBD process. Currently, this indication is commonly treated with off-label benzodiazepines, whose side effects include worsening cognition and risk of falls. RBD afflicts ~60% of LBD patients. Results of this trial are expected in 1Q18.

RVT-103 and RVT-104. Through an agreement with Qaam Pharmaceuticals LLC, Axovant has the rights to develop and commercialize RVT-103 and RVT-104. These compounds are essentially cholinesterase inhibitors with peripherally acting quatemary amine muscarinic receptor antagonists that potentially mitigate the inhibitor's side effects (nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea), allowing for greater dosage. Cholinesterase inhibitors are the current standard of care in both Alzheimer's and DLB. A proof of concept study has been successfully completed for RVT-103 with a pilot study expected to initiate for RVT-104 before the end of the year.

Recent Failure

On Sept. 26, 2017, Axovant announced that 35mg intepirdine did not meet its efficacy endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 study. It demonstrated little improvement in cognition and no improvement in activities of daily living versus placebo. This rather spectacular failure -- like Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY); Merck (NYSE: MRK); and Denmark-based H Lundbeck's during the past 12 months -- further illustrated the elusiveness of an effective Alzheimer's treatment, with only four approved therapeutics and none since 2003.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

As of June 30, 2017, Axovant had ~$298 million in cash. This was due in part to an April 2017 secondary that netted the company ~$135 million and a $55 million loan secured in February 2017. The company burned through ~$50 million in the three months ending June 30, 2017, which extrapolates to an end of 2018 runway.

The announcement of intepirdine's failure resulted in analyst downgrades from Oppenheimer, Piper Jaffray, and Robert Baird. Of the nine prognosticators that have made comments since -- or in one instance, just before -- the Phase 3 failure, two rate the shares a buy; three outperform; three hold; and one sell. Twelve-month price targets range from $3 to $25 with the median analyst price target of $12.

Outlook

Shares of AXON lost ~74% of their value, or ~$1.9 billion the day the failure was announced. Having traded to nearly $28 per share days before the news, the stock closed at $7.53 on Oct. 3, 2017. Where does Axovant go from here? Just because intepirdine failed as a selective 5-HT 6 receptor antagonist at the 35mg dosage, it does not necessarily follow that it will fail -- at double the dosage -- as a 5-HT 2A (or as a 5-HT 6 ) receptor antagonist in the treatment of LBD. Also, statistically significant results have already been demonstrated by nelotanserin for motor deficits in LBD patients, not to mention Arena's study showing a significant reduction in sleep arousals in patients with insomnia. Since there are no approved treatments for LBD, Axovant's candidates are not required to outperform an existing treatment, but rather demonstrate efficacy over a placebo.

With three catalysts in 4Q17 and one in 1Q18 in the form of four Phase 2 trial data readouts (intepirdine for DLB dementia and gait impairment; nelotanserin for visual hallucinations and RBD), this busted IPO is worth a look at these significantly lower levels. I still prefer my Buy-Write strategy here to mitigate risk in this volatile name at the moment, however.

Carpe per diem - seize the check. -- Robin Williams

If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "Follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.