E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #17-5: Headed For A Big Fall

"Sire, it's the villagers. They're coming this way, and they have torches and pitchforks!" [picture from Young Frankenstein, 1974]

Those readers who came looking for a fight about the direction of oil and natural gas prices or stock predictions may be disappointed as you read through this article, but remember as you do that "Big" = "Important" and "Fall" = a season that comes at this time every year.

Stock Performance

Finally, a month with positive stock performance in 2018 for the BOTB Club! In my last article, I said to watch for price and volume cues for any sign of a bounce, and they arrived almost simultaneously with September 1, as the chart for the SPDR Oil and Gas E&P ETF (XOP) below shows. Individual stock charts would show roughly the same pattern and results for September.

Traders who use technical patterns should have been all over this movement, and from what I gather from comments on SA and elsewhere, they were. A recent bottom and/or test with a breakout above both trend lines and significant moving averages was a strong entry signal, with a move over the 50-day moving average bringing the 100 and 200-day moving averages into play as possible upside targets.

XOP and many of the individual stocks are now resting just short of the 200-day, which is often a point where short-term traders begin to take profits to avoid a potential rollover… which would seem like ‘just the 19th (nervous) breakdown’ for these stocks going back to 2014.

I have updated the stock market performance table to include results through September below. In addition to September alone, I include results from August 31, from December 31, 2016 (YTD), from December 1, 2015 (ITD or Inception to Date) and from June 30, 2014 (the last cycle peak).

This group of companies was never intended as a portfolio, as I pointed out in one of my early BOTB Club articles. Rather, it was intended as a watchlist of companies who had been most punished by the market during the period from the cycle peak until the inception date.

The idea was that individual companies might be identified from within the group that had been “unfairly” grouped with other companies with poorer prospects… a “baby in the bathwater” or a “pony in the manure pile” approach, if you will. As it has turned out, only Resolute Energy (REN) fits the latter description from the inception date, although there has been one other period when many of these companies performed well, as discussed below.

I have noted in recent articles that the charts of BOTB performance had a “survivorship bias” in that I excluded companies which were originally members, but have gone bankrupt in the interim. I realized how significant this has been in reviewing recent results, so I have added those companies back in to show the overall results since inception, both with and without the bankrupt companies (or X-11 Club members). Obviously, when 40% of your original members disappear that is significant, and I hope that these articles were able to help readers avoid those situations going back to 2015.

For this version of the chart, I also have included data on prices for oil (both WTI and Brent) and natural gas for each date for which stock prices are included, and I have also included the XOP ETF for those who wish to compare how an unmanaged investment would have performed during these periods.

I have highlighted the top 5 performers during each period in green and the bottom 5 in red, primarily to show whether outperformance in one period translates into outperformance in several periods. I excluded the companies that went bankrupt from highlighting.

Jones Energy (+94%), W&T Offshore (+60%) and Gastar, EV Energy and Barrett (all > +40%) were the leaders for September, while Exco (-25%) and Approach, Comstock, Mid-Con and Resolute (all negative or essentially unchanged) were the laggards. The XOP ETF was +20%, right in line with the overall performance of the BOTB Club members (+21%) and slightly ahead of the Sweet Crude Club (+15%).

I included the 2-month period from August 31 to see how companies fared over that stretch, since August was a particularly poor month for BOTB stocks. Despite the sharp runup in September, only 9 of the 22 stocks in the BOTB Club recovered their August selloff, much less anything prior to that. To be considered to be in an uptrend other than merely in the short term, those prior price levels will have to be taken out by companies going forward. Overall, the BOTB Club, XOP and the Sweet Crude Club members were virtually unchanged during that 2-month stretch.

We finally have 1 company, WTI, that turned positive for the year with its sharp rise in September. When the “top” performers are down in the range of (-25%) or so that is particularly telling. Overall, the BOTB Club was (-43%) vs. (-41%) for XOP and (-20%) for the Sweet Crude Club.

Three companies, Abraxas, Approach and Resolute, are positive on an ITD basis. Overall, the number of bankruptcies (16 so far) drove ITD returns to (-47%) compared to (-2%) for the Sweet Crude members, an enormous and significant variance. The XOP ETF, meanwhile was down (-16%). One particularly interesting comparative comparison is to oil and natural gas prices, which were up during that time frame by +25-35%

The data back to June 30, 2014 is included primarily for reference purposes at this point. BOTB Club overall performance of (-92%) vs. the Sweet Crude Club’s (-42%) is confirmation that the market continued to punish BOTB Club members more so on a percentage basis than its healthier counterparts.

For those readers who may want to recall which companies did well during the last major price spike+ (roughly March 1 to May 31, 2016), I am also including a chart from an earlier article (#17-1: Land of Confusion) that shows stock price performance then. Of course, prior performance is not necessarily an indicator of future returns. The huge price spikes shown were subsequently reversed, as the table above shows.

I am also including charts similar to the initial chart above for the BOTB Club for both the Sweet Crude Club and for the X-11 Club (those companies which are again trading publicly after a stop in bankruptcy). The data is pretty clear, and I won’t comment any further at this point since the BOTB Club is the primary source for this update. The charts are merely a point of reference and interest for anyone curious.

September Activity

I thought about just putting “none,” because that is how the month felt from a news standpoint. Companies spent much of the month attending their last institutional investor conferences, but updated presentations did not show many differences from those prepared with second quarter results. Early November will start the next reporting season, and I will be interested to see if companies begin to show improving results given guidance that assumes very healthy IRRs and production increases.

Of course, many companies decided to pull back somewhat after 2Q results were out, which made a lot of sense to me given the poor stock market at the time; no sense “wasting” any good news in a market environment where news is only “bad” or “worse.” They will likely be coming out swinging in 2018 with new CAPEX budgets if prices cooperate.

Chesapeake - Chesapeake raised another $850 million in senior notes due ’25-’27, thus extending their runway further and potentially providing financing for the net FCF they project for ’17 and possibly ’18. A tender for existing notes is ongoing.

Exco - Speaking of alternatives, XCO hired both investment bankers and legal counsel to advise it on its options. Two members of its board who are affiliated with its creditor group recently resigned to avoid conflicts, which usually indicates that a bankruptcy filing is forthcoming. It will likely be in breach of credit covenants in 3Q, with a distinct possibility that its auditors will issue a qualified opinion, triggering default provisions

Jones - Jones was beset by two activist investors strongly suggesting a restructure and/or merger. Such overtures have become more commonplace in E&P given the long slump, and certainly JONE investors have suffered greatly. They join companies such as Northern, Ultra, Amplify (Memorial Production Partners) and others who have either hired or been asked to hire investment bankers to “evaluate alternatives.”

Legacy - Legacy didn't announce anything in September, but I include it here because its commitment from GSO to provide another $75 million in funding expires Oct. 25. I would expect some sort of announcement by then to show if or how it plans to draw on those funds.

Mid-Con - MCEP put up for sale certain waterflood properties in Southern Oklahoma. An article describing the sale efforts was recently published by Elephant Analytics and can be found [here].

Resolute - Resolute agreed to sell its legacy field, Aneth, for up to $195 million, with proceeds ultimately being dedicated to its shift to a Permian-focused company. Rather than go into more detail here, you might want to read articles by Elephant Analytics [here] and/or Laurentian Research [here] for color.

Outlook for 4Q

This is where the “fall” comes in. Beginning relatively soon, the activities of companies shift from a 2017 emphasis to a 2018 emphasis. Drilling plans for ’17 are on auto-pilot at this point, and plans for ’18 are likely already in place. In addition, there are many activities that, sequentially, must be done to complete ’17 and communicate plans for ’18. One of my earlier articles on SA, E&P Clans' Year-End Rituals [here] describes what companies will likely be focused on for the remainder of this year and into early 2018.

First up are announcements regarding borrowing bases. I do not expect much movement from banks this fall, even though strip prices are currently 5-10% lower than they were for their spring reviews. The issue for banks becomes much less about current availability and much more concern about refinancing of debt that comes due within their 2-year maturity window. Banks have to provide room in case companies are not expected to be able to refinance their unsecured debt at maturity, and 2019-20 are big debt walls to navigate; that is why you see companies refinance if they can at least 2 years ahead of actual maturity.

For those that like “quick and dirty” metrics, companies should be able to pay back debt within 4-5 years from cash flow from PDP reserves only, and “healthy” debt ratios are 30-40% vs. the 60%+ that is a maximum (i.e. default level) level in credit documents. Three to four years into a down price cycle is no longer a temporary decline, and banks cannot extend credit to subpar clients much longer without tripping their own regulatory triggers and balance sheet impacts.

Obviously, prices for oil and natural gas are key to much of what companies will propose. OPEC will be meeting in late November again to see if they can cobble together a real plan this time to reduce the global inventory overhang that has remained persistently high, and recent informal pronouncements have suggested that a continuation of current policies may continue until the end of 2018.

What that will mean for oil prices is still uncertain, because monitoring and compliance of previous cuts have been weak, prices remain locked in a $45-55 range for now and even OPEC’s own figures show that the overhang has and will remain relatively constant through 2018 without further action (i.e. deeper cuts) on their part.

What we do know is that whenever prices begin to weaken, OPEC trots out one of its members to assure the world that it is in control, a process known as "jawboning." In the meantime, WTI prices are virtually unchanged from when OPEC met last year.

Natural gas prices, likewise, are relatively weak for this time of year, with builds in storage continuing for another 6-8 weeks. End of period storage is projected to be at or near normal levels, which means that winter weather will largely determine the direction of prices. This is true of most years, except that reports of IPs in several areas show potentially significant volumes available once an appropriate price point is reached. Price spikes are not out of the question, but longer term prospects are muted by the enormous reserves that could come into play ... yes, even with LNG exports, Mexican exports and fuel-switching.

The chart below, from Timera Energy, shows LNG projects that are scheduled to come online by 2020, which, if accurate, will prolong the worldwide glut of LNG until sometime in the 2022-2025 timeframe, according to analysts there.

LNG prices, which in 2014 were in the mid-teens, have crashed due to the expansions shown above, with recent prices of landed LNG to various destinations hovering around $5/mmbtu, enough for Cheniere Energy to make money but not enough to help prices at liquifaction and export terminals for producers. The EIA's most recent report shows current prices.

A tough business, not dependent on the U.S. to supply needed production when other countries are closer and have natural gas reserves of their own they are more than willing to supply. Many companies will likely not be around to witness improved natural gas prices to any measurable extent, in my opinion, certainly not in the BOTB Club group. I expect the group to be cut in half from the current 22, at least, over the next couple of years at prices even above the current strip, with the most likely candidates to fail set out in earlier articles.

In the meantime, companies have another year under their belts in terms of modifying their drilling and completion practices, seeking to find the optimum balance of cost vs. reserve additions. While it is difficult to know for sure until more results come in for 3Q and beyond, I believe that most companies believe that their economics have improved, not because of continued cost reductions but by better short-term production returns, which obviously require close monitoring.

While many comments about reserve shortfalls have appeared on SA and elsewhere, the data presented by companies continue to point to upward reserve values despite some increased cost pressures. As they say in monitoring government treaties and the like... trust but verify (for those who can trust at all). Companies cannot hide shortfalls in their projections very long at all.

Conclusion

Every year, every month has been trying for the industry since 2014. While 2018 could very well mark a turning point for prices, companies must be able to survive at current prices to justify any investment at all. With a mounting wall of debt approaching in 2019, the clock is definitely ticking even though most investors would have to strain hard to hear it. More details about debt and suggestions for things to look for in upcoming earnings reports will be provided in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, for those long, yay September! And hopefully, it won’t be just an “Abby Normal” month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.