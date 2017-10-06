Enphase New CEO Does Not Materially Change Near Term Prospects

Management changes at Enphase are a positive but do not change the company prospects materially

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced a new CEO last week. As expected Badri Kothandaraman, brought in by investor TJ Rodgers possibly as a condition of investment, moved up from the COO slot to the CEO slot. This is a positive for Enphase in many ways. Enphase has been bleeding cash profusely and, at its current dire stage, sorely needs operational focus. Badri has past operational track record at Cypress under TJ Rodgers and has already made several positive moves at Enphase to reduce the cash burn. Also, by promoting an internal candidate, instead of hiring an outsider, the Company likely accelerated its recovery and saved significant costs both in terms of recruitment and equity dilution.

However, the Company’s challenge remain. As can be seen below from the balance sheet from Q2 earnings report, the Company’s financial situation remains distressed.

Shareholder equity is negative, and as can be seen from the P&L below, the Company has bled over $10M even in the most recent quarter. Even assuming strong execution by the Company during Q3, we expect that the Company will likely lose more than $10M in the quarter.

As we discussed in the Enphase’s Q2 earnings note, the Company has been able to maintain a respectable cash position by reducing inventory during Q2. However, the inventory reduction is played out and the Company cannot go to that well again for cash generation.

AC Modules Will Increase Working Capital Needs And Reduce Gross Margin Opportunity

While IQ6 product line is expected to increase margins, the story is not as sanguine as it appears on the surface.

Firstly, while IQ6 ramping fully by the end of Q3 is a positive, Enphase has under delivered on margins. This is because the competition is not idle and has continued with ASP reductions even as Enphase reduced its costs.

Secondly, while IQ6 shipped to distributors can push up gross margins, any IQ6 shipped to AC modules will reduce gross margins (more on this in the below). It is difficult to tell how this dynamic will play out without having a good understanding of AC Module ramp – Enphase has not disclosed much on this front.

Thirdly, the Company will also see reduced margins from AC module sales as the Company has to account for module maker’s value add. Although the reduced gross margin may be offset somewhat by lower opex of serving fewer higher volume customers, the profitability, at least initially, is likely to be worse instead of being better.

SolarEdge Is About To Become More Competitive At Lower System Sizes

SolarEdge (SEDG) is a tough competitor and has been steadily improving its product performance.

Architecturally speaking, Enphase microinverter solution is superior for small 1 to 10 panel systems. On the other hand, SolarEdge optimizer solution is superior for systems larger than 10 panels (The 10 panel cutoff is not exact and can vary by a few panels depending on parts and installation costs. But, the number is representative and is one of the reasons why SolarEdge has been winning against Enphase in typical residential installs).

This competitive dynamic may change somewhat in the near future. SolarEdge made an announcement in Q2 that it will be bringing to market several new commercial and residential products. Tucked away in the PR was an ultra-brief comment about a compact inverter solution for 4 to 8 panel applications.

While we have not seen any specs of this solution or the pricing, we believe this is intended to take even more market share away from Enphase.

Cash Burn Story Continues

In terms of cash burn, there are several items that will burn more cash in Q3 than Q2:

The Company must increase Capex. The key unknown here is how much cash the Company needs. We suspect that Company, after being strapped for cash for several quarters in a row is investment starved, and needs several million dollars of capex. We believe that capex would be one of the critical items necessitating a capital raise.

If the Company is planning to increase revenue in Q4, then it must increase working capital to support the growth. We expect a low to mid single digit million inventory increase in Q4 likely.

The Company had a CEO transition and has likely completed much of the remaining reorganization work. The Company has already guided for an increase in restructuring expense to $4.3M and we expect that the Company will stay within guidance.

We would be surprised in the AC battery business survives the ongoing reorganization. As such, without cutting that business loose, or dramatically reducing the cash burn on the battery front, we are skeptical Enphase can survive. If this business is de-emphasized, there will likely be corresponding associated cash burn and asset impairments. This could be several millions of dollars.

In the near term, Enphase may be able to generate some cash out of its balance sheet by bleeding down the accounts receivables and increasing accounts payables. However, the balance sheet would continue to deteriorate further as the negative equity increases.

Catch 22

The Company’s key challenge going ahead, in addition to the hopelessly bad AC Battery business, is the AC Module business. This business is somewhat of Catch-22 situation for the Company. The Company must ramp AC module business to stay competitive. But, doing so would increase working capital needs and reduce margins.

The way out of this Catch-22 situation is cash infusion – something that the Company desperately needs. While it may seem that $30M in cash is adequate for three more quarters, that is not the case. Existing loan covenants, and Q3 cash burn, are likely to reduce the amount of unrestricted cash to less than $10M by the end of Q3.

Can the Company delay the Capital raise some more? Yes, by continuing to not spend on Capex and delaying AC Module ramp. But, doing so would likely materially harm the Company as its competitive position will deteriorate. Consequently, we believe, the Company would be forced to raise cash in the near term to remain.

Note that the Company has increased the share count by 46 million shares to 84 million during the last one year. All the money raised through the capital raises have been burnt during this time with very little to show for it. Investors from the previous raises are not likely to be interested without sweetening of the terms. Any capital raise at the current levels will attract onerous terms and very significant dilution.

US Residential Story Is Not Helpful To Enphase Growth Prospects

Weak US residential market has been one of the factors that has inhibited Enphase recovery in 2017. The current expectations are that this weakness will continue. It will be very difficult for Enphase to grow its share in a stagnant market – especially when competitors like SolarEdge and SMA Solar (OTC:SMTGY) continue to be aggressive in their own efforts to gain or maintain share. A flattening market and strong competition makes growing share or expanding margins difficult.

Wrap up

Competitively, Enphase is headed for increasingly challenging times. SolarEdge, in specific, is looking to reduce Enphase TAM.

Note that the Company now sports a market cap of over $120M. With no profitability in sight, significant ongoing bankruptcy risk, and with dilution ahead, we are hard pressed to see how this valuation can be sustained.

We see nothing but ongoing capital raises and dilution with this stock.

Our View of ENPH: Sell Short

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.