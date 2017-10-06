Biogen: Problems In Strategy Make It An 'Avoid'

by S. Mitra, MBA (ISB), with inputs from Dr Udaya Maiya, MD.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has almost 90% focus on autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. However, it is also slowly trying to develop medicines in the neuro frontier. It has a partnership with Ionis (IONS) for Spinraza, a drug that is used to treat a neuromuscular condition. This condition, spinal muscular atrophy, being an autoimmune myopathy of neurones, could be considered, in lay terms, as a middle ground between autoimmune diseases and pure CNS diseases. Then we have the pure CNS disease drug candidates, like the phase 3 drug aducanumab, which is targeting Alzheimer’s disease via the amyloid plaque pathway, and E2609, which is also targeting amyloid plaque formation by inhibiting a protein called BACE1. Biogen looks like a strong believer in the amyloid plaque hypothesis for Alzheimer’s Disease, and has one more asset in phase 2, an antibody that is also targeting amyloid plaque. However, its two other AD assets, both in phase 1, have diversified from just targeting amyloid plaque to targeting tau tangles as well; which is another hypothesized cause of AD.

I am not quite happy with Biogen’s change of focus from autoimmune diseases to CNS, especially the particular pathway they are taking. They seem to have put most of their eggs in one basket - removal of beta amyloid plaque as the treatment of choice for Alzheimer’s. However, the problem is that quite a few drug candidates targeting this have failed. Some of them involve the biggest names in pharma. Solanezumab from Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer's (PFE) bapineuzumab and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) gantenerumab, GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) GSK933776 have all targeted the same beta-amyloid therapeutics pathway, and all have failed in varying degrees. Their problem is not that they failed to do what they were supposed to do. In its 2012 trial, bapineuzumab was able to clear abeta plaque to a considerable degree; so did Solanezumab in its 2016 trial. However, that did not significantly ease the symptoms of the disease, thereby showing that clearing amyloid plaque - by whichever pathway - may not amount to a therapy for AD. Under such a scenario, one cannot but assign a very low value to Biogen’s amyloid focused late stage pipeline.

Consider again that Biogen keeps divesting assets (Bioverativ) to focus on what it considers core expertise, but then it purchases assets that I would not consider related to anything in its core - the CIRARA purchase, for example, which targets ischemia. There’s a lot that is confusing here.

Despite all that confuses me about Biogen, including its management, the company shows good potential for growth in autoimmune diseases, its core expertise area, and its stock grew nearly 10 percent this year so far and is currently trading near the top. A dip in the stock price may provide a good opportunity for medium to long term investors to initiate a position as long as BIIB keeps on track.

Biogen is also nowadays focusing on another new angle in big pharma medicine. This is where one big pharma produces a generic of a drug owned by another big pharma. This second pharma then goes around and produces a generic of a drug owned by the first big pharma... and so it goes. Biogen today has 3 such biosimilars. The company stock received a good push from the recent approval of its Humira biosimilar in the European Union. Biogendeveloped the drug in collaboration with Samsung Biologics and it will be marketed under the trade name of Imraldi. The drug has widespread use for various indications ranging from plaque psoriasis to ulcerative colitis. Imraldi belongs to the company’s Anti-TNF biosimilar portfolio and is now the third candidate to receive an approval in EU. Biogen already has its Benepali and Flixabi drugs approved in the region. The company is now in position to use its existing infrastructure for promoting the drug in the market. However, it is also worth noting that there are a number of Humira biosimilars hitting the market, which are expected to provide stiff competition to Biogen’s Imraldi. The most notable being Sandoz’s biosimilar, which is currently under consideration for approval in the EU, and Amgen’s Amgevita, which is already FDA approved.

Tecfidera is another issue; this huge blockbuster has a long shelf life ahead, US patent is expiring in 2028, but its major competitor Gilenya is going generic by 2019. Gilenya closely rivals Tecfidera and made around $3bn last year. Last year, Novartis (NVS) lost a patent battle for Gilenya to a bevy of generic firms including Torrent Pharma from our India, and that slashed its effective shelf life from 2026 down to 2019. As many others now speculate, this is a blow to the entire MS industry; by 2020 at the latest, the market will have an MS drug much cheaper than the around $55k that Tecfidera costs per patient per year.

Biogen is in a bit of regulatory quandary as well. Currently, several MS drug manufacturers are under the scrutiny of regulators for unprecedented increase in their price tags. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has sent letters to seven drugmakers seeking information in this regard. These drugmakers are Bayer AG, Biogen Inc, Merck KGaA’s EMD Serono unit, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the average annual cost of MS therapy rose to $78,000 in 2016 from $16,000 in 2004. While several companies have responded to this communiqué, Biogenyet has to make its position clear. The issue is highly important for the company as it derives a major chunk of its revenue from MS drugs. Almost 88% of its Q2 product sales came from MS, or $2.366bn out of $2.64bn.

Despite this concern, fundamentally, the company is moving in the right direction as shown by its second quarter results. Biogen reported 6 percent increase in its quarterly revenue to $3.1 billion while its non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS stood at $1.1 billion and $5.04, respectively. The company had $5.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2017, showing a comfortable liquidity position - although this is considerably less than some of its peers. The company is also expected to show renewed growth potential in the coming quarters as Biogen focuses on its core products.

The company recently divested its hemophilia business into a separate entity to unlock the full potential of its portfolio. The positive impact of the hive off is evident from the fact that in the second quarter, the revenue growth rate stood at 15 percent, excluding hemophilia revenue. It is expected that the company’s new strategy will reap good results in the coming quarters.

As a part of its strategy, the company is not only diversifying from non-core assets but is also pursuing growth through asset purchase and acquisitions. Earlier this year, the company bought the CIRARA assets from Remedy Pharmaceuticals. The drug candidate is set to enter Phase 3 trials for treating large hemispheric infarction, a severe form of ischemic stroke where brain swelling (cerebral edema) often leads to a disproportionately large share of stroke-related morbidity and mortality. The revived and focused portfolio is expected to lead to efficiency and better returns in the future. The company management also underlined its conviction with strong guidance. The annual revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.5 billion to $11.8 billion, primarily on the back of Spinraza showing strong adoption rate in the US. Biogen fortified its non-GAAP diluted EPS estimates from $20.45 to $21.25 range to $20.80 and $21.40.

The company shows good potential for growth ahead and its stock is expected to mimic its performance in the market. However, there are certain reservations as well. To sum up, growing competition, both branded and generic, is one of the bigger concerns and it may have significant impact on the performance of its current and upcoming products. Additionally, the stock is currently tradingclose to its 52 weeks high of $330, which makes it more advisable to wait for some meaningful pullback before initiating a position in the stock. This position is also backed by the technical analysis of the stock, which has showed highly choppy movements in the past.

