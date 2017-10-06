I'm 'All In' On The Stars Group

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) as an investment option. To do so, I will review TSG's recent performance, trends in their industry, and the market outlook going forward in an attempt to determine how the stock will perform heading in to the new year and beyond.

First, a little about TSG. TSG is the owner of multiple gaming brands including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, Full Tilt, Megastack, among others, and has licenses or applicable approvals to operate in 17 jurisdictions, including in Europe (in EU and non-EU countries), North America and elsewhere. Formerly known as Amaya Gaming, the company purchased the popular brands PokerStars and Full Tilt a few years ago. After a rebranding, TSG now controls some of the biggest brands in online gaming, which continue to be well known in America despite the bans around internet poker playing. Many US players still utilize the sites to play for fun with "play money" and for real money in the states where online poker is currently legal in the U.S. - Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey. At time of writing, TSG is trading at $20.30/share, which is 43% higher than where it stood at the start of 2017. However, for the reasons I will outline below, I still believe TSG is an attractively valued stock despite its impressive year-to-date run.

One, TSG is seeing increased revenues and net earnings year over year, a clear indication the business is growing the right way. While the company cannot access most of the U.S. market, clearly TSG's poker and casino offerings are appealing to its customer base in Europe, Canada, and elsewhere. Furthermore, the company recently raised its full-year guidance. TSG now expects revenues between $1,285 and $1,315 million (compared to the prior range of $1,200 and $1,260 million) and adjusted net earnings of between $445 and $469 million (compared to the prior range of $413 and $437 million). Furthermore, TSG announced it will prepay a $75 million loan using cash, saving the firm $9.5 million in annual interest expense. All of these signs point to a growing, more profitable company, which are the kinds of firms most investors want to be a part of. While all this is great news, what's even better is the firm's valuation. While I mentioned the stock has had a tremendous run in 2017, it still trades at a reasonable price. Currently, outside analysts predict EPS for the year at $2.24, giving the stock a PE ratio around 9 based on estimated earnings. This means investors have not yet missed the boat on this opportunity, the stock still trades at a reasonable level, especially for a company experiencing growth.

Two, local and state governments, and even Native American tribes continue to push for legalized online poker. As cities and states grapple with budget shortfalls, taxing internet poker continues to be discussed as a way to fill coffers. The reason is clear, taxing internet operator profits (and player winnings) is a no-brainer way to increase revenue. Take New Jersey as a case in point. Atlantic City's casinos, which had seen a fundamental decline in gambling activity, posted their first revenue increase in a decade in 2016, largely due to money won from gamblers online. Legislators in Pennsylvania, having taken notice, are currently in budget talks this week and are working on passing a bill that would include the opening of “mini-casinos” in rural areas, legalization of online poker and interactive slot games, and the permitting of video gaming terminals at truck stops. While this is by no means a sure thing, the fact online poker is being evaluated and is in the discussion is a positive sign. If the deal goes through, TSG will be a primary beneficiary as it will have access to a new market in the country's sixth most populous state. Furthermore, the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma just secured a gaming license from the Isle of Man, which will allow the tribe to offer real money poker to foreign players from inside the U.S. While TSG will not benefit from this action, and the move itself already has prompted legal actions against the tribe, I view it as an overall positive for the industry as a whole, as it marks another push toward legalized online poker in the U.S.

Three, in addition to jurisdictions in the U.S., other nations are moving in the right direction with respect to online poker. Over the past year jurisdictions in India began issuing online poker licenses. The fate of online poker in the country is still unclear, but a looming court case could decide the matter once and for all. Next month, the Gujarat High Court in India will decide if poker should be regarded as a skill game. If it is considered gambling, that will have negative implications for online poker there. However, if it is determined to be a game of "skill," poker, online and otherwise, will lose some of its negative stigma in the country and have more room to flourish. Again, this is beneficial for TSG long term if it can forge its way in to the country, and the more actions that move us in that direction, the better.

Four, even if you consider the outlook for US online poker to be negative, the future for TSG is still bright. This is because online poker is becoming a smaller slice of TSG's profits, as the company has added casino and sportsbook gambling. These are more lucrative areas for casinos, online casinos included, as the player is now competing directly against the house rather than other players. Additionally, this further allows TSG to compete directly with traditional brick and mortar casinos, as it offers gamblers another avenue to play popular casino games or place wages on sports, all from the comfort of their computer or smartphone. To illustrate, look to TSG's most recent quarterly earnings results. Real-money online poker revenues for the quarter were $202.9 million, a decrease of approximately 6% year-over-year. Real-money online casino and sportsbook revenues for the quarter were $89.6 million, an increase of approximately 50% year-over-year. While the poker decline is concerning, it points to a broader picture that other sources of revenue are gaining in importance for TSG. Therefore, I have hope that TSG will continue to increase its profitability going forward, even if a large U.S. poker market never materializes.

Of course, investing in TSG is not without risk. The primary risk is regulation, especially in the U.S., but also across Europe and Asia. A major upside to TSG is getting online poker legal in the U.S. nationwide, and that might never happen. Currently, only three states offer it, and while Pennsylvania is a possibility, no other states seem likely to adopt any time in the short term. California, which had the AB.1677 bill to legalize and regulate online poker in California introduced in February this year, will not be legalizing online poker, marking another unsuccessful effort in that state. If governments continue to be divided over the issue, the likely result is that the status quo will prevail, which means "no" to expanding online poker in the U.S. Aside from not seeing added jurisdictions, there always is the risk that we could go backwards, and see the federal government crack down on the few states offering online poker. While I do not see this as likely, it would be a huge hit to the TSG, not just in terms of lost revenue immediately, but the a big catalyst for the stock - legalized poker in the U.S - would disappear. If we move in this direction, my long-term view of the stock becomes much less optimistic.

Bottom-line: 2017 has been a great year for TSG, and I expect 2018 to be more of the same. Despite declining poker revenues, TSG continues to improve on total revenue and earnings, given gamblers' increasing appetite for online casino and sportsbook betting. As more gamblers turn to the interactive, online gaming experience, TSG, which is a leader in this space, will continue to benefit. Coupled with the fact that online poker is inching its way back to legalization in the U.S., the market opportunities for TSG are numerous. With a such a positive outlook and strong market performance, it is surprising to me that TSG still trades at such an attractive valuation, and I would recommend investors take a serious look at this stock at this time.