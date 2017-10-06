Why There's Salt In Intel's Cup Of Coffee Lake Processors

I rate INTC as a buy. It is still relatively undervalued compared to its sector/industry peers.

Coffee Lake processors will require upgraders to buy a new motherboard. That added cost is not going to inspire many people to upgrade their Kaby Lake rigs.

A rushed CPU design from Intel is not the best answer to AMD Ryzen processors. Intel could be repeating its old mistake of rushing CPUs to ease pressure from AMD.

Today is the first availability of Intel’s 8 th generation Coffee Lake x86 desktop processors. However, Intel’s hurried release of it is likely leading to a global shortage.

Here on Seeking Alpha, I am known as a good propaganda writer for Intel (INTC). However, I occasionally take time to cover probable headwinds that may befall Intel’s latest products. Intel is indeed coming up with the best gaming CPUs but not everything is cozy. Today is the launch date of Intel’s 8th generation Coffee Lake x86 desktop processors and I wish them well.

(SOURCE: INTC)

Yes, Coffee Lake is important because it concerns Intel’s biggest revenue-generating segment, the $7.2 billion/quarter Client Computing Group. Unfortunately, I suspect that Coffee Lake’s initial production was not optimal. The 14nm++ Coffee Lake CPU was a hurried response to the surprise commercial success of Ryzen CPUs from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Coffee Lake was never on the product roadmap of Intel earlier this year.

This is the first drop of salt in Intel’s Coffee Lake Cup. A rushed CPU design can complicate production timetables. Coffee Lake might be a repeat of Intel’s old mistake of hack-rushing the Pentium D just to ease the exerted pressure from AMD's Athlon64 CPUs.

Other people are already summarizing that there will be a global shortage for Coffee Lake processors today. I just checked Amazon’s (AMZN) online marketplace, no 8th Gen Intel processors are available. A prolonged short supply of Coffee Lake CPUs may just inspire customers to just go for Ryzen 7 processors to complement their Radeon Vega GPUs.

Consumer optimization of AMD’s Infinity Fabric interconnect technology will eventually come soon. Gamers and content creators like me know that an Infinity Fabric-optimized Ryzen/Vega GPU PC rig is a good excuse to ignore Intel’s Coffee Lake.

The Other Salt In Intel’s Coffee Lake Cup

Aside from initial production shortages, there’s another salt in Coffee Lake’s cup. Intel’s latest processors will require upgraders to buy a new motherboard. Intel explained that the Z370 chipset-based motherboards to accommodate the more power-hungry hexa-core/quad-core 8th gen processors.

The new motherboard requirement will also allow for better overclocking. Nevertheless, this added cost of a new motherboard is an obvious deterrent that could discourage Kaby Lake-based gamers/content creators from upgrading their current PCs. Intel’s unexpected release of a better version of Kaby Lake may also provoke customer resentment. I would be very unhappy if I spent $2,000 on a Kaby Lake-based video editing PC only to see Intel release Coffee Lake this year.

I am not an IT expert but it’s bad public relations for Intel to release two distinct consumer CPU product inside a 10-month period. The probable scenario I’m seeing now is that Intel-loyalists gamers and content creators may just take a pass at Coffee Lake and just wait for Intel’s 10-nm CannonLake CPUs.

My Takeaway

Coffee Lake processors won’t be a game changer to Intel’s Q4 2017 performance. Yes, production rate will improve and Coffee Lake can slow down AMD’s Ryzen-fueled rising market share in desktop PC processors. However, AMD’s 12-nm Ryzen processors are already coming this February 2018. Any notable gaming advantage that Coffee Lake now might evaporate quickly.

We should also take into account that Coffee Lake PCs can lead to more unsold inventories of Kaby Lake/Skylake-based computers. The 14nm+ 7th Gen Kaby Lake was supposed to be the original equalizer to AMD’s Ryzen. Intel’s obviously produced a lot of Kaby Lake CPUs earlier this year. Intel will have to discount/write-off those 7th Gen CPUs because its focus now is to sell its Coffee Lake processors.

Despite my misgivings about Coffee Lake, I still rate INTC as a buy. This is primarily because Intel is relatively undervalued compared to its business peers. FundamentalSpeculation’s chart below illustrates Intel’s algorithmic-derived fair valuation. This is based on the average valuation ratios of companies with similar business fundamentals.

(Source: FundamentalSpeculation)

FundamentalSpeculation’s AI-powered Relative Valuation Model derives the Fair Value price by first averaging the Cohort Fair Value of companies with similar metric/fundamentals to Intel. The Cohort Fair Value is then incorporated with adjustments based on Intel’s sector/industry peers’ average valuation ratios to get the final fair value price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMZN, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.