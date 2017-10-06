European Central Bank To Extend Quantitative Easing? What Will This Do To Other Nations?

The ECB is suggesting that it reduce the size of its monthly bond purchases, but extend the buying period through the end of 2018, not the middle of next year.

European banks have a bad loan problem and the ECB has postponed dealing with it, but is now facing the consequences of not dealing with it in a timely manner.

European Central Bank is facing problems of its own doing, not unlike the European Union itself, but in dealing with these problems now the impact could be greater on others.

Here it is, there is substantial talk that the European Central Bank will extend its program of monthly purchases of securities of quantitative easing.

Claire Jones writes in the Financial Times, “The European Central Bank has started to drop hints that it could remain active in the region’s bond markets for longer than many expect, with some policy-makers signaling a wish to keep the bank’s quantitative easing program in operation for most of 2018.”

The mantra of this plan is “lower-for-longer.” That is, the ECB apparently would like to see lower interest rates for a longer period of time in order to meet policy needs.

The ECB’s refinancing rates currently is zero and its deposit rate is minus 0.4 percent.

The minutes of the September meeting of the ECB indicate the wish “to keep monetary conditions across the 19-member area loose and cement the region’s economic recovery.”

The economies of all member nations are growing and unemployment has dropped considerably, although in some nations the unemployment rate is still quite high and can only be attacked structural reforms within each country’s economy.

The ECB has been acquiring €40 billion worth of bonds every month and had planned to continue this on until the middle of 2018.

The new plan -- the “lower” -- is to reduce the pace of acquisitions and keep the purchases going throughout the full year of 2018 -- the “longer." The hope here is to sustain low interest rates and also sustain the economic recovery that is now under way within the member community.

The idea here is “to push back market expectations of the first ECB rate rise to 2019.”

It seems that there is an underlying rationale for the ECB extending its program of quantitative easing.

The underlying rationale seems to be connected with the amount of bad loans that are on the books of eurozone banks.

It is reported in the Financial Times that “At the end of the first quarter, non-performing loans totaled some €865 billion, or 6 percent of all lending. But, six countries still have double-digit NPL ratios. In Italy, despite recent progress, the volume of bad debt is still close to 20 percent of economic output.”

The editorial writers add: “This is not a problem that can be allowed to fester.”

However, it has been allowed to fester and now the eurozone finds itself with a real bad loan problem. Like many other issues hanging around in the European Union, dealing with the bad loan problem has just been subject to “kicking the can down the road.”

Now, the problem is severe enough that policy-makers are concerned that reducing the bond purchases and beginning to oversee increases in interest rates will exacerbate the bad loan problem and cause severe problems.

The regulators have already begun to work with European commercial banks in order to get the problem behind them. However, this is causing disruptions, especially for Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s oldest bank, who has made a major effort to get its balance sheet back in order. By the way, Monte dei Paschi is Italy’s third largest bank.

The concern over the tightening of standards against bad loans is raising a political reaction as Mario Renzi, former Prime Minister argues that the “ECB risks more crisis with change to bad loan rules.”

Europe must get its bad loans problem under control. It is hard to see how the ECB can change its policy stance, stopping bond purchases and starting to raise interest rates with the banks in the condition they now are in.

This is the problem with kicking the can down the road. The problems do not go away.

All during the past eight years, the Federal Reserve Bank in the United States dealt with the bad loan problems at American banks. The Fed made clear that it was always operating to err on the side of monetary ease during the period of economic recovery from the Great Recession and always was cognizant to maintain this ease so that the regulators could work out the bad loan problems at American commercial banks.

As a consequence, there was not a banking catastrophe, hundreds of weak, smaller banks merged with healthier banks, and the bad loan situation was worked out.

European leaders did not move on the bad loan problem as early as the Fed and others did in the United States and are now facing the issue. One should note that the banking system in Europe is different from in the United States in that it has far fewer banks that does the American banking system and the vast majority of the banks leaving the industry were on the small side. Europe still has large banks with difficult bad loan problems.

It should be mentioned that the “lower-for-longer” program will also impact central bank monetary policies. Economists were praising the fact that all major economies in the world were not experiencing positive growth and in many of the countries the growth rates were coming on much stronger.

This gave the picture of world policy-makers moving together. With all economies growing, short-term interest rates could rise together and the situation would cease to be, one central bank being out of sync with other central banks.

Now the Federal Reserve, and others, continues to face the situation that what it does interest rate wise will have out of sync impacts on foreign exchange rates and, consequently, on other financial markets. The Fed is still on the path to bring about another increase in its policy rate this December and, it has signaled, it will raise this rate three more times in 2018.

This means that the Fed’s policy rate may be around 2.00 percent while the policy rates of the ECB continue to be where they are until early 2019. What will this do to exchange rates?

The ECB and the European Union has got to get its act in order. If these organizations cannot act politically and resolve their problems…if they keep on kicking the can down the road…they are going to run into more and more of these situations. This is not good for either the Europeans…or for the rest of the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.