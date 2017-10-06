Dan's Energy Digest: Big News From Kinder Morgan And Peers

Things have been getting quite interesting these past couple of days among larger energy firms and regarding the industry as a whole. Despite pressure from market participants who still fear the glut, the picture has been improving and some recent announcements by firms operating in this space help to underscore just how attractive things seem to be getting. In what follows, I will dig into some recent developments among some big players in the energy space and give my thoughts on why this is bullish not only for them but for the industry as a whole.

A look at oil

October 5th was a moderately bullish day for oil. During the day, prices closed up at $50.79 per barrel for WTI crude, while Brent closed at $57 per barrel. While it is still too early to know for sure just how this picture is going to end up, markets have gained some optimism with the trip made by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to some news on the topic, Putin suggested that if the glut remains stubbornly high by the time the OPEC and non-OPEC deal to keep production among participating nations lower ends in March of 2018, it’s possible that the deal could be extended through the rest of next year.

King Salman has not made any similar commitment that I could find, but with both nations desiring closer economic ties, agreeing to an extension would be wise. Personally, I still think there’s a reasonable chance that OPEC and some non-OPEC nations will elect to cut their production a bit further in an effort to get the glut shrinking at a quicker pace, but it seems to me as though the market isn’t even fully pricing in a reasonable chance at an extension of the current deal.

Some news regarding pipelines

While there is still uncertainty about the oil markets (though I suspect that this is overblown by quite a bit), there were some interesting developments regarding natural gas. According to a press release issued by Kinder Morgan (KMI), the pipeline operator had reached an agreement with DCP Midstream (DCP) and Targa Resources (TRGP), wherein both will commit to working with Kinder in an effort to build out the proposed Gulf Coast Express Pipeline.

A letter of intent has been signed between these parties, but details are, so far, scarce. What we do know, though, is that the pipeline, if it’s completed, will be capable of sending 1.92 Bcf (billion cubic feet) per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. This includes some gas that will come from the Midland Basin (usually considered a piece of the Permian). We also know that Kinder is looking at an in-service date of the middle or later part of 2019 and that it will own 50% of the venture while the other two aforementioned parties will each own the remaining 25%.

The goal here is to pool resources in order to make this transaction as attractive for all parties as possible and Targa, as well as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have agreed to supply “significant volumes” to the pipeline. This is actually quite significant when you consider that the Permian, if the EIA (Energy Information Administration) is correct, is responsible for producing around 2.63 Bcf per day. What’s more, despite the fact that the energy downturn was so bad, this is actually the highest amount of natural gas ever produced from the Permian and that number is very likely to only increase in the months and years to come. Furthermore, I suspect that the addition of such a high-capacity pipeline will help reduce costs for Pioneer and other providers.

A big bet on LNG

In other news, BP (BP) announced that it is taking delivery of six brand-new LNG tankers that they claim will be around 25% more fuel efficient than the next best thing on the market. Thanks to two different financing partners, which are collectively putting in $1 billion toward the tankers, BP will be able to greatly expand in a market that it has tremendous confidence in. By their estimates, the growth rate for the LNG market should far outpace natural gas, and they believe that it will make up around half of globally traded gas by the year 2035.

As part of its move to capitalize on this trend, the energy company has struck a 20-year liquefaction deal with Freeport LNG that will consist of 230 trillion BTUs of capacity of LNG per year. This should start, according to the company, toward the end of 2018 when Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI), through its joint venture on the project, should finish the first of what should be four trains built over time. In more ways than one, it’s clear that this development is a positive for BP.

Another successful well

Finally, we arrive at Exxon Mobil (XOM). The well-diversified energy behemoth announced that its Turbot-1 well in offshore Guyana landed a sweet spot for oil. In the press release, they stated that they hit a space that is about 75 feet in size and that consists of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone. This builds off of the company’s successful drilling history in the region, with this well joining the ranks of the Liza (which this one’s around 30 miles away from), Payara, Snoek, and Liza Deep, making it the fifth such success. Unfortunately, we do not know how productive this well will be, but the fact that management intends to drill another well in the same area in 2018, following its work at what it calls its “Ranger” prospect, suggests that management is happy with the data thus far.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of energy companies are coming out with exciting developments. As an energy bull (mostly oil), I like to see this kind of thing taking place, but I also believe that the market also will turn bullish if enough of these announcements come about. You see, after bottoming out, companies are finally beginning to step up to the plate and invest more in their ventures. This suggests, to me, that this could be some of the earliest evidence for a resurgence in the energy industry, but it may still take time before the market adjusts accordingly.