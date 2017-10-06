Constellium: Aluminum Rally Gone Too Far?

Aluminum fabricators have had a heck of a run to throughout 2017, and that includes small cap Constellium (CSTM), which is up more than 80% this year. Aluminum makers missed out on the Trump-fueled election rally that shoved most steelmakers to multi-year highs, which I found interesting given the overall macroeconomic challenges facing the industry are similar. Given steel companies have since retreated from that period of irrational exhuberance, are aluminum companies like Constellium not far behind? While fundamentals have certainly improved at the firm, I do think there are signs that the market might have gotten just a touch ahead of itself when it comes to the share price.

Business Overview, Challenges of Low Growth Structure

Constellium is a global aluminum rolling and extrusions firm, operating nearly two dozen production facilities worldwide, as well as research and development centers scattered around the globe. The company buys aluminum, primarily scrap and raw material, and processes that material into value-add materials for the company’s customers, which consist of some of the biggest blue chip globally (Boeing (BA), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), etc.). Constellium is focused on three core markets: packaging (aluminum cans), aerospace (plating and sheets), and automotive (auto body aluminum sheeting, crash management systems). In line somewhat with the three end markets, the company has three operating segments as well, but they are not broken down as cleanly as above: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products (“PARP”), Automotive Structures & Industries (“ASI”), and Aerospace and Transportation (“A&T”).

Investors should be aware that the first two end markets (packaging and aerospace) are no/low growth businesses, and that they currently contribute most of revenue. Packaging in particular is expected to grow at rates less than that of inflation, yet packaging sales constituted 45% of 2016 shipment volume (total for the entire firm was 1,470kt), as well as 45% of revenue, last year. That doesn’t make packaging a bad business; can sheet demand is highly resilient, and even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, volumes remained relatively healthy. Constellium really built out this segment when it acquired Wise Metals in 2015 for $1,400mm (more on this later when we discuss leverage). Wise Metals was a privately-held company in Muscle Schoals, Alabama, and it was the third largest producer of aluminums globally, as well as being one of the larger direct-from-public aluminium can purchasers. Prior to the purchase, Constellium was really known as a European fabricator, and the buy made it an international player, better suited to compete with the likes of Alcoa (AA) or Century Aluminum (CENX).

Aerospace falls in this bucket as well; while plane builds are at all-time highs, overall market demand is light for commercial grade aluminum (slightly less than 200kt annually), and Constellium forecasts the market will only grow 2% over the next five years globally. Given passenger traffic is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, and the current massive order book at global aerospace manufacturers, I believe some investors mistake aerospace as an outlet of growth, but Constellium actually saw mild declines in its Aerospace business in Q2 2017 (most recently reported quarter), with 11% growth in Transportation shipments (also part of the A&T segment) offsetting the losses. Today, more and more planes are shifting to higher shares of composite materials (fiberglass, carbon fiber) over aluminum, which is particularly true within the current plane backlog. While Constellium is optimistic that next-gen aircraft could see a shift back to aluminum (via its Airware aluminum for fuselage and wings), the initial design won’t begin for those aircraft for several years. In the meantime, Constellium will have to deal with a rough aerospace market.

At the end of the day, before touching on potential tailwinds in automotive, Constellium generates roughly 75% of revenue from businesses that will see <3% growth annually. Global aluminum supply remains high, and competition is fierce among global value-add producers like Constellum. Much like the steel market, focus remains on Chinese production, and the industry in the western world continues to decry Chinese policy of subsidising loss-making smelters, along with incentivizing semi-manufactured exports. In the short term, expect continued focus on China, including the playout of Section 232 aluminum trade cases, as well as fallout from the Trump administration’s slapping of China with tariffs on aluminum foil. Given supply trends, and muted overall demand, the likelihood is for continued focus on efficiency and costs. Given the competitive nature globally, I don’t believe investors should expect much change from the company’s historical EBITDA margins in these two businesses, which have been around 6.5%, plus or minus 100bps, for the past six years.

Growth Driver: Automotive Aluminum

The exception to all of this pervasive pessimism is automotive aluminum. Demand in North America is set to more than double to more than 1,000kt annually by 2021, and European demand will almost double as well to 750kt. With continued focus on lowering emissions, lightening vehicle weight by using specialty grades of aluminum has become prevalent; certain vehicles can shed hundreds of pounds by switching to more aluminum in the construction. Likewise, aluminum’s tendency to crumple and bend make it ideal in a safety-conscious world, where the focus is on preventing injury over cost of repair. Total shipment volumes by Constellium don’t tell the story here; while overall volumes are flat over the past five years, the company has transitioned from lower-end products to markets seeing demand, like body structures and crash management systems. Over the past several years, the company has exited some entities, divested others, and turned around weak business lines via capital improvement. Results have been promising: adjusted EBITDA for the segment is up from $46mm in 2012 to $102mm in 2016, and EBITDA/ton to $471/ton from $225/ton.

I share some of management’s enthusiasm, particularly as shipped volumes grow and the company can start to turn out some operating leverage. I do think that recent growth has been disappointing; adjusted EBITDA in the AS&I segment was up just 7/% y/y in Q2 2017, and shipped volumes were up 5%. Given the firm stated automotive shipments were up 18% y/y, the shift of production from industrial products to automotive continues. Importantly, when looking at the company’s EBITDA bridge for the segment; there is no benefit from mix, so the margin profile, at least currently, between old and existing businesses is similar. Given this has been a long-running process, the expectation should be for revenue growth in this segment to begin to take off, particularly over the last year. Contract wins have been healthy (recent nominations of €1,200mm that begin production in the middle of next year), so it should not take long for AS&I results to begin to really show signs of life.

The So-Called Transition Period; Is It Working?

I agree with management that 2016 was an important year for Constellium when it comes to stabilizing the business. Adjusted EBITDA was up 10% to €377mm, but more importantly, several business investments came to a head. Muscle Schoals, picked up in the Wise Metals acquisition, was a 450kt rolling mill focused on can production. Constellium has invested a substantial figure in the property to convert production to automotive body sheet, and given the Alabama location, the facility is a prime spot to supply automakers that continue to move to the Southeastern United States for vehicle production. The region continues to be the most preferred here for foreign investment, given it is predominantly non-union, has low tax rates, and has bottom-of-the-barrel energy costs. If you look at states that have seen the highest influx of automotive relocation here domestically, states like Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Alabama top the list. That strength is unlikely to wane; most of these states are in the running for the panned $1,600mm plant planned by Toyota and Mazda. Muscle Schoals isn’t the only investment; the company continues to work its joint venture with UACJ in Bowling Green, and opened two new auto structures plants in North America. Globablly, the Decin facility was expanded in Europe, and the company opened two new continuous annealling (“CALP”) there as well.

Most concerns lie with the capital structure; Constellium is highly leveraged. The company held $2,658mm in gross debt at the end of Q2, $2,203mm net. Net debt/EBITDA leverage is 5.1x as a result, which is well on the high side for a firm structured like this one. While the company has now pushed out all its maturities to 2021, it has come at a cost in the form of high rates. While Moody’s did upgrade its outlook to stable from negative earlier this year due to the focus on improving the debt structure, the wind-down in capital spending over the next year, and focus by management on getting away from negative free cashflow, the Constellum’s senior unsecured notes are still well into junk bond territory (Caa1). Even if Constellium hits its goal of more than €500mm in EBITDA by 2020 (in advance of its next maturity), it remains to be seen if the company can refinance into better rates. Constellium’s most recent offering in February of this year came at a coupon of 6.625% for eight years; better than the 2016 issuance, but still high. 2021 is a hefty maturity year, with €300mm (4.63% coupon) and $425mm (7.88% coupon); in an ideal world management would like to see interest costs come down, but given trends in interest rates by 2021, it seems unlikely for there to be any real savings.

The company trades in-line with peers like Alcoa, at 7.5x EBITDA. If management can hit its targets, Constellium trades at 6x 2019 adjusted EBITDA. As strong as the assets are, however, its tough to make an investment in the firm. I would need to see viable signs that the company can generate ~$100mm in annual net income, or roughly $270mm in operating cash flow excluding working capital impact, to lure me on the long side, and I don’t think the firm is quite there yet. Q2’s $17mm in net income puts the company on the right path when annualized, but Q2 is seasonally strong – automotive and construction sectors slowdown in Q3/Q4, and the can industry is strongest in Q2. I’ll need to see a couple more quarters of continued progress before I see enough to lure me in on the long side.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.