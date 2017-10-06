Want Income And Growth? Buy Ford

Sometimes good opportunities are simply staring you in the face. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is just such an opportunity. This legend of American manufacturing is something your are probably reminded of each and every day, as you commute to and from work, or while taking the kids to soccer or swim. You may even drive one of their vehicles. However, many of you likely take them for granted, as we usually discount what we see every day, and you have not really considered what they have to offer. Well, it's time to take a second look.

Dividends

Ford is well positioned to be a good investment in many aspects. First and foremost, at a current price of $12.25, they are comfortably in the mid-range of their 12 month trading range ($10.47-$13.27). Ford has moved all throughout this range frequently throughout the year. At the current price, the the dividend of $.60 per share (TTM) equals a dividend yield of 4.88%. Now, $.60 per share may not seem like a lot of money, but considering the low purchase price of the stock, it is a substantial yield. Ford's current yield of 4.88% is actually considerably higher than many utility stocks, (companies that are often owned specifically for income). For example American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) both yield in the 3% range. Purchasing shares of Ford in this range guarantees a healthy dividend moving forward, and thus a nice source of income, and offers a very likely chance of share price appreciation.

Option Premiums

Because the stock has stayed pretty firmly within a slim trading range, options can also be used to increase income or to improve buying entry points/cost basis. An easy way to add to a position, while lowering cost basis is through the use of selling naked puts. As an example, one could sell a Nov 2017 contract of naked puts on Ford, at a $12 strike price for $.28 per share (or $28 per contract at the time of this writing). If the stock dropped below $12, the stock would be put to you, and you would purchase 100 shares at $12 (instead of the current price of $12.25). However, your cost basis would be $11.72 (not counting commissions) as you would subtract the premium received for the put sale from the price you paid. This would allow you to purchase 100 shares of a company you already like, at $50 less than if your were to buy today. If the stock is not put to you, you keep the commission and repeat.

A drop in the stock, below $12 per share in this example, would result in the stock being "put" to you. This means that you would have to purchase 100 shares (per contract) of Ford at $12 per share. So, this strategy requires two things. First I recommend only doing this on stocks that you like, and would like to own in the long term. Second, you must have the capital available to cover this purchase if the shares are put to you. However, this can be a nice strategy to increase cashflow on investments you want to build, and to lower cost basis on positions over time. If the stock is put to you, and it falls, you have the same downside risk as you would if you had purchased the stock, only at a lower cost basis.

Hybrid

A hybrid would be to do both. I do not currently own Ford. However, if I were looking to open a position, I would probably start by buying 200 shares to lock in a position, and be a participant in the gains that I believe are likely ahead (due to managements new strategic plan). Then if the stock went up, and broke out of the range, I would be in for the move. After establishing a position, I would look to sell contracts (let's say 2) at the $12 strike price. This would give me an immediate premium of $56 (not counting commissions). That premium is mine to keep. If the stock drops below $12, then I get the stock of a company I already like put to me, at much less than I would have paid for it, if I had purchased another 200 shares right now. And the best part is this can be repeated over and over again. This can add a considerable amount to the income one generates from a stock. With this hybrid approach, I would receive the dividend income on my original 200 shares, and I could make as much as $56 per month more while waiting for a good opportunity to build my position.

Strategic Plan Looks Good

On top of the possibility for nice and regular income through this company, I believe that the new CEO, Jim Hackett, has outlined an effective strategic plan for the company. And this plan should lead to increasing profits that will drive the company higher. Now is a very good time to get in on the new direction of this iconic brand.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett and his leadership team are steering the automaker to drive greater profits on its most valuable products, trucks and SUVs, while turning away from less valuable areas like cars. At the same time, Ford plans to aggressively cut costs while investing more resources on electric and autonomous-drive vehicles.

- Phil LeBeau, CNBC

With this move, Ford is putting their focus on today's profit center, and looking to the future as well. Trucks and SUV's have been the major profit makers for Ford for ages (In truth, they are across the industry). The F150 has been the best selling truck in America for 40 straight years, and the best selling vehicle of any kind (in America) for 35. Trucks and SUV's are far more profitable than the less popular car products.

Ford's CEO also detailed a plan to aggressively build out their electric car offerings in the coming years. In response to a trend that is picking up speed, they will move aggressively look to add to their electric offerings.

Over the next five years, it will redeploy money into its program for developing and building electric vehicles while cutting capital expenditures for internal combustion engines by one-third.

- CNBC

In a move to finally follow a trend that was reignited by the success and excitement surrounding Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) achievements with their early offerings, Ford is now turning to more strongly embrace the move toward hybrid-electric and fully electric cars, that has been more rapidly adopted by other manufactures. For example the new Chevy Bolt is said to have a range that will rival the Tesla Model S and Model 3. Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) has recently announced a plan to entirely eliminate the combustion engine, and Nissan Motors has had great success with their Leaf.

Ford sees the writing on the wall, especially in many foreign markets where governments are de-emphasizing or moving to ban gasoline-powered vehicles. This move is critical since Ford has lagged competitors when it comes to developing EVs.

- CNBC

Finally, Ford is looking to streamline their manufacturing. Hackett, announced plans to cut $10 billion off of materials costs in the next 5 years, as well as to cut engineering costs by an additional $4 billion, while shortening the time it takes to develop a new vehicle by 20%.

The Wrap Up

Ford's new strategic plan focusses on their long-time profit centers today, while also looking toward customer demands (worldwide) in the near future. By focusing on their most profitable areas immediately while shrinking the roll of the less profitable models, they should give a boost to the bottom line in the coming quarters and ensuing years. Their plan for the future will allow this newly slimmed down Ford to be relevant and profitable in the future as well.

As such, Ford seems like a worthwhile investment on two fronts. In light of the new plan, longer-term stock price appreciation seems very likely. In addition, the high dividend pays an investor to own the stock while they ride that profit potential. Finally, for those wishing to add more income to their investments, the strategic and intelligent use of naked put selling, will allow for better entries and increased cashflow.

In this case, it truly does pay to buy American.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.