Kellogg's RXBar Deal Is Indirectly Good For GNC

Today we awoke to the news that Kellogg (K) acquired RXBar's maker for $600 million. Per this Chicago Tribune article: Kellogg buys Chicago-based RXBar for $600 million. So Kellogg is paying 6X FY17 sales.

Within that article, the Chicago Tribune cites

The millennial-led Chicago company, which makes “clean-label” protein bars with whole-food ingredients, has taken off quickly through retail and online channels, with projected sales of $100 million this year.

Now on March 22, 2017, at 6:22am, I penned the piece: Kellogg’s Looks Way Overvalued. Incidentally, shares opened for trading that day at $73.61. However, I write today to help readers connect a different set of dots, as this is yet another important signpost that points to just how undervalued shares of GNC Holdings (GNC) really are. However, given the valuation, Kellogg is clearly betting big on future growth, more distribution, and product line expansion.

Given my conviction in GNC’s turnaround, and my strong qualitative approach, that includes many stores visits to local GNC storefronts, in the suburbs of Boston, I have learned about RXBars. Moreover, as we are a GNC household, my wife was the person who brought RXBar to my attention, as she tried other protein bars and likes these the best.

Here is an interesting Crain’s Chicago Business article, from August 31, 2013: Why is everyone selling protein bars? It is a short read and has proved poignant. At that time, circa 2013, per Mintel, sales of health and wellness bars leapt 32% in 2012 to $583 million. RXBAR is mentioned in the piece.

That said, it is a bit elusive to pin down the precise size of the health and wellness protein bar market, and the granular data is super expensive, unless you work for a food products company that needs that real time data to make better business decisions. So working out the precise market share for brands is tough.

On a pro-forma basis, by the end of 2017, GNC's net debt should be close to $1.5 billion (perhaps a little less). At today's price of $8.66 per share x 70 million shares (to account for Martindale's dilution and other executive option grants/ RSU awards), GNC has a current enterprise value of $2.1 billion. GNC's enterprise value to sales ratio is less than 1X FY17 projected sales (it is actually about 0.84X sales).

So if Kellogg is willing to pay $600 million for RXBars (or 6X sales) then how can GNC only be worth $2.1 billion? If, in 2012, the overall size of RXBars' addressable market was $583 million, even if we assume that niche market is growing 20% to 25% from 2013 - 2020, the protein bar market is very fragmented. Perhaps, RXBar has high single digits market share. Maybe they have upwards of 10% marketshare. I guess it depends how you stratify category.

Anyway, recall that GNC is vertically integrated and that nearly 50% of GNC's products are their own label, whereas Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI) is only 23% private label. Moreover, it is well known that GNC private label products are higher margins. As a consumer, I absolutely love GNC's Lean Shake protein shake powders (the peanut butter chocolate is my favorite). I also like GNC's vitapaks and other products, but Lean Shake and Lean Bar are quality products that compete well in the premium segment of the marketplace and are available at more affordable price points.

GNC competes in the health and wellness space. That space is growing. They have excellent private-label "GNC" branded products and there is plenty of room for product innovation. And as regular readers know, there is the upside optionality to China that isn't current in GNC's stock price. As such, I have no idea, whatsoever, why anyone is short GNC under $15, let alone at $8.60.

