The Crude Oil Correction Could Spell Trouble For XOP

Crude Oil Correction

The value of crude oil, here represented by the United States Oil Fund (USO), has had a nice rally since late June. After reaching new highs (after posting higher lows), crude oil remains in an uptrend. If crude oil continues to break lower, we can expect support at the uptrend line, Fibonnacci retracement levels and also the most recent low near 9.34 in USO.

While being a late comer to the rally that began in June, the SPDR Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) has had a nice run since late August, rising as much as 20% in less than two months. Nevertheless, there appear to be warning signs on the horizon for XOP.

XOP Technical Analysis

The two-hour chart below shows the value of XOP together with the value of the United States Oil Fund (USO). Since late August, both have rallied together, although over the last several days, USO has led to the downside.

On the daily chart, we can see that XOP was recently highly overbought on RSI, and is nearing a bearish MACD cross. XOP failed to overtake its 200-day moving average in its recent rally (red line).

On a four-hour chart, we can see that XOP rose since late August in an upward channel and that a linear regression shows an extremely high P-value of over 96%. XOP breached this upward channel today. In addition, XOP has tended to trade along with different exponential moving averages, which also were breached today.

In addition to the above technical analysis, it is interesting to note that XOP has a total short interest of over 100%, which implies to me that large money traders have found an arbitrage potential between XOP and its constituent stocks. Moreover, XOP has a very active and liquid options market with an important monthly expiration approaching on October 20th, 2017.

As a result of the above, I decided to initiate a short position in XOP by selling October 20th calls at the $35 strike and buying October 20th puts at the $33 strike.

Options Strategy and Approach

Since the all-important 200-day moving average is right near $35 per share, that's considered to be an important area of resistance that would be difficult to overcome. I sold 10 calls at the $35 strike for a net amount of $0.26 per share or $260.

I purchased puts at the $33 strike, which is currently near the rising 20-day moving average. These 10 puts cost a net $0.31 per share, or $310. As a result, my initial out-of-pocket investment was $50 (albeit with short risk on 1,000 shares). I preferred to short with options in this case because I saw $35 as important resistance and I also wanted to limit my exposure while gaining potential downside.

If XOP rises to $36 and I keep the options until expiration, then I would lose $1,000. If XOP falls to $32 and I keep the options until expiration, then I would gain $1,000. If XOP remains between $33 and $35 and I keep the options until expiration, then I lose my initial $50.

I created an interactive spreadsheet that readers can access if they would like to run sensitivities on this trade. If you click this link you should have access to the spreadsheet.

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.