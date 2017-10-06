Join The Fat Pitch Expedition For Market-Beating Returns

It's like having an experienced analyst working for you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

High-upside opportunities can come from special companies, special situations, and special management teams -- sometimes working in concert. This is what we seek on the Fat Pitch Expedition.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for the Fat Pitch Expedition, a new Marketplace service by Billy Duberstein).

I am launching the Fat Pitch Expedition on Seeking Alpha, where I aim to provide institutional-quality analysis on a regular basis for both fund managers (for a fraction of the cost of a salaried analyst) and retail investors alike.

I am focused solely on finding ideas with large upside potential, what Warren Buffett calls "Fat Pitches," then size positions according to risk. In addition to my portfolio ideas, I’ll also provide readers with pieces on watchlist companies (“the bench players”), as well as industry analyses and general thought pieces on investing.

What kinds of investments can lead to big returns? Usually they come from a combination of these attributes:

Competitively advantaged companies (compounders) Undervalued companies based on current metrics (value) Innovative companies and CEOs (growth/disruption) Companies going through a special situation (transformative merger/ spinoff/ management change/ recapitalization, etc).

Usually a big upside investment has a combination of two of these attributes working in concert -- very rarely, a company may have three or even four, which can give way to what Charlie Munger calls the "Lollapalooza effect."

My background

A bit about me: I was a Music/English major at the University of Virginia that loved the liberal arts, then later got my MBA at NYU Stern, where I studied under valuation professor Aswath Damodaran (who reposts his blog on Seeking Alpha) as well as Brand Marketing professor under Scott Galloway (who also reposts his blogs on Seeking Alpha). I also studied special situations under Gary Claar, a founding member of JANA Partners, and James Rosenwald of Dalton Investments for global value investing. My biggest investing influences are Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett, Bill Miller, and Phil Fisher, as these investors really do, in my mind, take a liberal arts approach to investing.

I’ve also worked in both sell-side equity research and on the buy-side at several small hedge funds, and have come in to contact with a variety of investors. This varied exposure, I think, has given me a broad perspective, as you might find in my research here on Seeking Alpha, where I’ve posted articles on a variety of profitable situations, from high-quality growth companies such as Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA), to beaten-down deep value names such as Terraform Global (NASDAQ:GLBL).

For Ulta Salon, I analyzed the company's competitively advantaged business model (the most important part), long runway for growth, recent insider buys, and valued the company in a detailed dscounted cash flow model. That pick exceeded even my bullish expectations, rising 100% in 3 years (though 175% at its peak).

In contrast, I analyzed Terraform Global in the Spring of 2016, which was a distressed yieldco associated with Sunedison's bankruptcy. On this pick, I analyzed the true asset value behind Terraform's reported assets on its balance sheet, as well as the complicated legal agreements it had with both customers and its parent company. This much more complicated situation also yielded big returns, with the company being bought out by Brookfield Asset Management for $5.10, or a 118% gain from the date of my initial publication.

My published ideas have returned 50% cumulatively on average since I began posting in late 2014, with 71.4% of my picks yielding positive returns.

Who’s this for?

Anyone interested in find special opportunities that can beat the broader market. Great ideas can come from any sector, though I have a particular focus on technology, media, and telecom, consumer goods, financials, and downstream/midstream energy.

What awaits me?

See a few of my favorite current ideas right now, along with my commentary on my controversial largest holding!

For readers who sign up for a yearly subscription before October 31, I’ll grant a 20% discount ($399) off the yearly rate ($499). All subscribers get a 2-week free trial to try us out!

Write me

I also plan on engaging readers via chat or messaging and putting our heads together to hash out ideas that neither you nor I could come up with alone.

Thank you

Thank you for reading my pitch and I hope you will try out the service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

