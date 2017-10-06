Seadrill: What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

Seadrill (SDRL) drillship West Auriga



On September 12, 2017, Seadrill finally filed for bankruptcy protection. For more than a year and a half, the company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.8 billion in liability.

The uncertainty remains high and the ultimate outcome depends upon the approval of the restructuring plan by the unsecured creditors. If the restructuring plan is approved, then shareholders will get 2% and an opportunity to continue to participate in the new Seadrill. On the other hand, if the plan is rejected then we should expect no recovery for shareholders.



$1 billion in new capital will be injected into the company, which will consist of $200 million in equity and $860 million in secured notes.

$5.7 billion of bank debt will be extended by about five years, and there won’t be amortization payments due until 2020. Also, the company has significant covenant relief.

Unsecured bonds worth $2.3 billion will be converted into 15% equity in the newly restructured company.

Existing shareholders won’t be totally wiped out, but will get 2% in the post-restructured company. This move came as a surprise and is one of the main reasons Seadrill’s stock rose despite the company filing for bankruptcy.

The restructuring proposal was supported by 97% of Seadrill’s senior lenders, 40% of its bondholders, and a group of investors led by John Fredrikson.

We can discuss this situation forever of course, and I know many authors on Seeking Alpha and analysts loved this futile exercise. Let’s be honest, focusing on this financial conundrum is not only futile, but distracting and confusing when it comes to trading SDRL. A quick look at what happened the last three months demonstrates easily what I am talking about.



Volatility came in different forms and SDRL experienced some tremendous trading moves the last 30 days and something tells me that it is not ending soon.

First, rumor of acquisition by a Chinese company on September 1, 2017, took many short traders by surprise and the stock jumped from 0.175 to 0.35 in one day.

SDRL closed a few days later below 0.20 but reached over 0.62 quickly after the news about bankruptcy was released.

As I was expecting a few months earlier, the company gave a 2% stake to shareholders and it was seen as generous thus the stock rallied.

SDRL is fluctuating erratically and often against common sense. I expect these types of moves to continue another few months with some exhilarating moments and depressed periods as well.

However, the stock price is stabilizing around 0.35-0.38 as I previously explained in this preceding article in which I said. Please click here.

We have no easy way to logically define what could be the value of SDRL after restructuring, and we are reduced to a simple guessing. I base my thinking empirically on the book value and the potential stake given to the stockholders for their shares in the new company. The book value is used when referring to the total amount of stockholders' equity appearing on a corporation's balance sheet. Again, this book value is not an indication of the market value of the corporation. It simply indicates the amounts appearing on the books for the assets less the amounts appearing for the liabilities. A corporation can be far more valuable than the amount of its book value. To simplify my demonstration I will take the book value indicated by Yahoo, which is $18.98, adjusted by the Brent oil price divided by $50 per barrel. (Anything below $50 is bearish.) Percentage given to stockholders N% PPS equivalent BV x N% Oil price ratio BV x N% x Brent/50 1% 0.19 0.18 2% 0.38 0.37 3% 0.57 0.55 4% 0.76 0.74 5% 0.95 0.92 Based on the table above it seems that a 2% stake is the probable outcome that the street is betting on. This also is what I believe will happen. Thus, I think any deal below 2% will be damaging for the stock and the price per share may eventually sink another 50%.

1 - Acceptance of the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA)



The RSA must be accepted by more than 50% of the company unsecured creditors representing more than 66.6% of the amount of outstanding unsecured claims. However, in theory, the RSA has set a 90-day period - Until December 11 - in which an alternative can be presented. We can assume that this issue will be solved in due time, and the RSA will be accepted as it is.



2 - SDRL NYSE Continued listing:



This is the most important subject that any trader interested in SDRL should evaluate very seriously. Obviously, SDRL shares outstanding will be much higher due to the effect of the RSA and it is unlikely - but not impossible - that SDRL will be able to trade over $1 in this situation (one important NYSE listing requirement).

Thus, SDRL will be likely delisted, in my opinion, and will trade in the OTCPK under the ticker SDRLQ (over-the-counter market) until the company emerges from bankruptcy a few months later. This is exactly what happened to North Atlantic drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ). Of course, in theory, SDRL can trade in the NYSE market until next year, even below $1.



Assuming that SDRL is delisted temporarily, the company stock will be able to get listed again on the NYSE when the new shares outstanding will be known - between nine to 11 months from now - using a reverse split depending on the new shares outstanding that could increase a lot - actual shares outstanding is 498.5 million.

Practically, if you own one SDRL share, you may see your ticker changing from SDRL to SDRLQ and back to SDRL with a lot less shares in your account, if a reverse split is implemented in order to get listed back at the NYSE.

The SDRL intrinsic value is extremely difficult to determine and in general the stock loses quite a bit when it is delisted (often more than 50%). I estimate that SDRLQ will be traded below 0.20, at least for a while (just my opinion here).

Conversely, the stock may get a boost when it will be back at the NYSE. However, if the reverse split is implemented at the same time, the positive effect will be greatly reduced.



Conclusion:

SDRL is extremely difficult to trade and I do not recommend any investing or trading at this present stage, because the risk is too high and the outlook is too blurry to make a valid trading decision. Just keep focused and act swiftly when you feel that the news will alter the normal pattern. Above all, avoid to encumbered your mind with futile conjectures about the financial shape of Seadrill after restructuring.

Again, the best strategy is to wait for a specific news and act swiftly using the trend either on the short side or on the long side. The only long catalyst that could give a positive boost to the stock price now is the price of oil above $60 a barrel which is not likely. One day at the time...

