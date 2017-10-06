Despite Outperforming Annaly, This 10% Yielding mREIT Is Significantly Cheaper

mREIT stocks have had a dramatic change in fortune in the past few months. After trading at a discount to book value for many years, some stocks in the sector are now trading at generous premiums. This is not a surprise, as a stable interest rate environment has allowed most mREITs to maintain a stable dividend and low book value volatility. However, the hefty premium on some mREITs raises concerns around valuation as the Fed starts to wind down its balance sheet, and the yield curve continues to flatten.

Annaly Capital (NLY), the pioneer of mREITs, and a favorite of many income oriented investors currently trades at a 12% premium to book value. On the other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), a relatively unknown name in the space still trades at a 5% discount to its last reported book value. In this article, I compare the two to see if such a huge difference in valuation is justified.

Business Overview

Annaly and Invesco both invest in mortgage related assets, financed by repurchase agreements (REPOs). agency Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS) formed the majority of both of the companies’ asset portfolio as of June 30, 2017, but Annaly’s allocation to agency RMBS is far greater than that of Invesco; 93% of Annaly’s asset portfolio is agency RMBS as compared to 66% for Invesco. The rest of Invesco’s capital is allocated between Commercial Credit (19% of assets), and Residential Credit (15% of assets). Annaly also invests in residential and commercial-credit based assets, although on a much smaller scale.

In terms of capital allocation, as of the end of Q2 2017, Invesco allocated 41% of its capital to agency RMBS, 33% to commercial credit, and 26% to residential credit, whereas Annaly allocated 84% of its equity to agency RMBS and TBAs, with just 16% allocated to credit-sensitive assets.

The difference in portfolio composition leads to differences in risk allocation for the two companies. Non-agency residential and commercial credit are highly cyclical businesses that tend to do well during periods of stable economic growth, as lower credit risk leads to tighter credit spreads and superior performance. On the other hand, agency RMBS carry virtually no default risk as they are backed by Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs). However, such securities carry prepayment risk, and tend to perform well during a stable interest rate environments but fare poorly during periods of interest rate volatility.

Performance

The performance of an mREIT is usually measured in terms of its total economic return - which is defined as the sum of the change in book value per share during the period and the dividends paid during the period.

The following charts show the cumulative, as well as annualized, quarterly economic returns for both Annaly Capital and Invesco Mortgage Capital since the start of 2013.

Figure 1 Annualized Quarterly Economic Return (Source: Company Filings & Own Calculation)

Figure 2 Cumulative Total Economic Return (Source: Company Filings & Own Calculation)

Note how Invesco has consistently outperformed Annaly on a total economic return basis.

Another key metric for any mREIT is dividend sustainability. If the core earnings per share start to fall behind the quarterly payout, the dividend is in trouble. The following chart shows a history of both companies’ “Core EPS” and quarterly dividend.

Figure 3 Invesco Dividend & Core EPS (Source: Company Filings)

Figure 4 Annaly Dividend & Core EPS (Source: Company Filings)

Annaly has been consistently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share for the past 15 quarters, with core EPS in line with or exceeding the dividend in 11 of those. Invesco has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share for the past 8 quarters, in which its core EPS was lower than the dividend on only 1 occasion.

Invesco recently announced a 1 cent hike in its dividend for the third quarter, taking its quarterly payout to $0.41.

While the future dividend sustainability depends on the macroeconomic environment, I believe that a 1 cent hike implies that Invesco’s dividend should be sustainable for the next few quarters. Similarly, with a benign interest rate environment, Annaly should continue with its $0.30 quarterly payout.

If the yield curve continues to flatten, I believe Annaly would be more susceptible to a dividend cut as compared to Invesco due to a higher proportion of agency holdings.

Why the outperformance?

Invesco’s outperformance over Annaly on a total economic return basis can be largely explained by tracking the portfolio composition of the two companies.

Historically, Invesco has been a "hybrid" mREIT, one that invests in various mortgage-related assets that may or may not be backed by GSEs. Compare this to Annaly, which invested exclusively in agency MBS up until the CreXus acquisition in 2013. Even then, the acquired assets formed a tiny part of Annaly’s asset portfolio, as its capital allocation policy forced the company to invest at least 75% of its assets in “high-quality mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments”, meaning agency RMBS.

The following chart shows Invesco’s equity allocation to agency MBS from 2013.

Figure 5 Invesco's Capital Allocation to Agency RMBS (Source: Company Filings & Own Calculation)

Note that Invesco learned from the "taper tantrum" episode of 2013 to diversify further away from agency RMBS into credit-sensitive assets such as non-agency residential credit (jumbo securitizations, CRTs) and commercial credit (CRE mezzanine) to take advantage of the improving economy. Gains from tightening credit spreads have allowed Invesco to absorb book value losses from widening mortgage spreads, and thus generate better economic returns.

The outperformance of the "hybrid" mREIT model did not go unnoticed with Annaly; in February 2016, the company’s board of directors updated the capital allocation policy to make it more flexible by removing the arbitrary “75% to high quality MBS” restriction, and allowing the management to “allocate investments within its target asset classes as it determines is appropriate from time to time.” Since that time, Annaly has gradually diversified further from agency RMBS, but has continued to allocate around 80% of its equity to agency RMBS. This is because the management believes that the credit spreads have been too tight as compared to mortgage spreads, and credit assets are overvalued relative to agency RMBS.

In fact, these differences in relative valuations lead the management to believe that Annaly faces the largest growth opportunity in its history, something that I have written about earlier.

I believe that the change in capital allocation policy was a little too late for Annaly to take full advantage of the improvement in credit markets. The rally in most credit assets from early 2016 onwards has been remarkable, and whilst Invesco was well positioned to take advantage, Annaly’s slower response meant that it could not gain from the improving macroeconomic environment.

Valuation

Despite the fact that Invesco has outperformed Annaly on a total economic return basis over the past several years, the former still trades at a discount to book value, whereas the latter trades at a significant premium. The chart below shows the two stocks’ price to book ratio relative over the past 5 years.

Figure 6 Source: YCHARTS

Note that in recent months, Annaly’s valuation has risen sharply, diverging from that of Invesco’s despite the fact that the latter has recently raised its dividend and has continued to deliver superior economic returns.

Conclusion: What explains the valuation difference?

Invesco Mortgage Capital has significantly outperformed Annaly capital over the past several years in terms of total economic return, yet trades at a significantly lower valuation. I believe that at least some part of this valuation gap is due Annaly’s management’s significant marketing efforts that have brought the stock into the spotlight. CEO Kevin Keyes has left no stone untouched in marketing Annaly as one of the best yield plays in the market, and his efforts are starting to pay off.

Some of the valuation gap may also be explained by the portfolio composition: Annaly’s highly liquid agency RMBS assets have virtually no credit risk, and are more likely to be accurately valued as compared to Invesco’s relatively illiquid credit assets. Thus in my opinion, Annaly’s book value per share is more trustworthy than Invesco’s.

As credit spreads continue at their tightest levels in decades, I would argue that Invesco’s credit-sensitive portfolio may not be able to continue to widely outperform Annaly’s highly liquid agency RMBS portfolio with Annaly continuing to diversify, and the Fed continuing with its cautious approach towards balance sheet normalization.

Nevertheless, the valuation gap in the two companies is too hard to ignore. Over the past few years, Invesco’s management has made some very smart decisions to protect and increase book value, and has recently increased the quarterly payout as well.

With a history of outperformance, a recent dividend hike, a 10% forward dividend yield, a valuation that is almost 20% cheaper, and the overall US economy showing no signs of turbulence, I believe that Invesco Mortgage will outperform Annaly Capital and other richly valued mREITs in the coming quarters.