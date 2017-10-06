Constellation Brands: Keeping The Tap On

It seems as if Constellation Brands (STZ) is not yet done reaping the benefits of favorable demographics and consumer tastes moving in its favor. The company managed to put up another impressive earnings result yesterday, as it lapped up a lower tax rate on increased shipment volumes of beer to deliver a 40% increase in adjusted earnings per share. A forward earnings multiple of 24.6x isn't exactly cheap. The stock could, though, gain further momentum due to improving margins and cash flows. Therefore, it makes sense to hold on to shares on expectations of above-market returns.

Q2 Review and Commentary

Net sales were up 3% to $2.1 billion. The Canadian wine unit divestiture had a $100 million impact on the top line. In organic terms the company did pretty well with the beer segment (66% of net sales) posting a 13% increase, 11.7% of it coming from higher shipment volumes. Interestingly, Constellation Brands describes beer as its focus segment as it logs ~80% of company operating profits. Therefore, the company might be opening up to divesting away the wine and spirits business in entirety if it finds a willing buyer. I think such a divestiture could unlock significant value for shareholder in the form of expansion in the earnings multiple.

On the margin front figures were quite impressive. Gross margins were up ~350 basis points, a consequence of the company taking control of its supply chain. STZ had acquired equity interest in the beer importing business in 2015. And since marketing dollars were largely focused on the beer segment, SG&A actually declined over last year by 2%.

Based on my projections, STZ's free cash flows are likely to exceed $750 million consistently over the next five years. The company has historically never allocated a large amount of capital to share repurchases. The firm did repurchase shares worth $1.1 billion last year. However, a large portion of that was funded from cash earned on divestitures. In effect, these were not sustainable buybacks. Operating cash flows are guided at $2 billion in current fiscal, shareholders though should expect moderation in repurchases to the extent of excess capital earned in the future.

After deducting between $350 million and $400 million in dividend payments the company is left with over $350 million in excess capital. This amount is unlikely to result in significant reduction in share count, and therefore shareholders should not assume returns from repurchases. Assumptions for the projection include a 4%-6% increase in sales, and reduction in gross and operating expenses resulting in a 300-basis-point improvement in operating margins. Capex was assumed at 12% of sales.

Conclusion

In recent years, the company's return on equity has rocketed because of improving net income margins. While most companies achieve this at the expense of increasing leverage and thereby risk, STZ has made improvements in the right areas. As seen in the table below, financial leverage for STZ increased by just 3% in three years and was not a significant contributor to the increase in return on equity.

Years Net margin % Asset Turnover Financial Leverage Return on Equity 2015 13.92% 0.41 2.62 15.61% 2016 16.11% 0.41 2.59 17.11% 2017 20.94% 0.41 2.70 22.83%

When juxtaposed against its peers, Constellation Brands' results look even more impressive. For instance, in the case of Anheuser-Busch (BUD), the return on equities has dipped despite an increase in leverage and risk. Therefore, excess returns from higher return on equity with minimal increases in risk (leverage), when peers are failing to do that, should support further expansion in STZ's earnings multiple.

Note: Company-related data have been sourced from Morningstar.

If you find the article interesting, kindly follow me to be updated about my latest insights!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.