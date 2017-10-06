I Would Love To Own Fastenal

Fastenal Company (FAST) boasts eye-catching metrics: a moat-worthy streak of achieving average ROICs in the mid twenties each year for two decades (even in recession ridden 2009 it still posted a strong 15.71% ROIC), a pristine balance sheet (5.5 Current Ratio, ~2.5x current assets to total liabilities, and a 0.22 debt to equity Ratio), consistent growth, and a steadily rising dividend that is currently yielding 2.74% with a highly sustainable 68.1% payout ratio.

While it is certainly a company that I would love to own, its P/E of ~25 and PEG of 1.8 imply that its valuation is a bit rich for value and GARP investors, so I recommend keeping it on your watch list until a 10%-20% pullback makes it more attractive. However, its healthy and sustainable dividend combined with its business and balance sheet strength make it a solid option for Dividend Growth investors looking to add diversity and moat-protected income to their portfolios.

FAST has managed to amass economies of scale and network advantages which have enabled it to overcome heavy competition and customer and supplier bargaining power to sustain its aforementioned high profitability metrics and outperform competitors.

In the second quarter, FAST grew its revenue by 10.57% year-over-year compared to an average competitor growth rate of 4.47% during that same period. Its 2,585 stores in North America offer it economies of scale advantages (purchase globally-sourced products at bulk discounts and distribute them efficiently by diluting fixed costs) while its hundreds of thousands of MRO, construction, and OEM products have enabled it to develop a vast network of suppliers and customers, enabling it to bundle its offerings to tailor them to customer requirements and desires at competitive prices without eating into profits. This is illustrated by the fact that its operating margin (20.04%) is nearly double that of many of its main competitors (e.g. W.W. Grainger at 11.53%).

Another boost to Fastenal is that the vast majority of its business (85%) is commercially based, effectively insulating it from the predatory "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-effect" on individual consumer brick-and-mortar traffic. The company also has leveraged its large store network to combine with its own trucking fleet to ship its own products, providing it with additional cost and flexibility advantages over its competition. FAST's national scale, efficient distribution network, and broad product offerings should continue to bolster growth moving forward as industry trends indicate that large businesses are moving toward establishing national accounts with single suppliers.

While its industry remains highly competitive due to its fragmented nature and the insertion of Amazon, FAST seems poised to continue to thrive. Profit margins will likely face some pressure as consolidation trends lead to more national accounts and pressures mount for greater efficiencies. However, this should actually work to FAST's long-term benefit as it could potentially force smaller, less-efficient firms out of business and allow them to gain market share to offset declining margins.

Analysts also love FAST, labeling it a consensus buy with a price target that implies further upside from its current price. Furthermore, they have upgraded it four times in 2017 alone (Credit Suisse, Longbow Research, Baird, and Raymond James) while boosting the company's growth outlook to a projected 10.33% over the next five years, up nearly 100% from the 5.51% rate achieved over the past five years. The company is counting on its recent expansion into vending and on-site programs to boost its growth rate for the foreseeable future as it works to leverage its breadth and scale of offerings and resources as competitive advantages in gaining market share in its new and existing businesses.

Given its improving growth outlook, its valuation looks fairly attractive relative to its five-year average while its superior historical business performance explains its premium to its industry and the broader market:

FAST Industry Average S&P 500 5-Year Average P/E 25.1 24.7 22.0 29.5 P/B 6.6 4.0 3.1 7.7 P/S 3.2 0.9 2.1 3.9 P/CF 23.8 14.6 13.7 26.8

A DCF valuation also indicates that the company is fairly valued relative to its projected five-year earnings rate

Its 2.74% yield looks pretty attractive on a historic basis, especially given its consistent dividend growth record in recent years and the company's stellar profitability and balance sheet:

Investor Takeaway:

By virtually every metric available, FAST is a great company: it boasts consistently stellar profitability, a pristine balance sheet, strong competitive advantages, good growth prospects, and a shareholder-friendly capital allocation program. Investors focusing on safe income growth and stable business performance will find this company a good buy at present prices. However, for value and GARP investors looking for higher appreciation rates and/or more margin of safety, it would be better to wait for shares to go on sale another 10%-15% before initiating a position.