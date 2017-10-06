September Employment Update: Despite Hurricane-Related Noise, Growth Outlook On Track

The change in nonfarm payroll widely missed consensus on disruptions related to two major hurricanes. I think the weakness is temporary noise in the data.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' employment report on October 6. The report showed a decline in nonfarm employment of 33,000 in September. Forecasters were looking for a gain of 100,000 as reported by Bloomberg.

BLS attributed the weak performance to the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. The historical data suggests this interpretation is reasonable. For example, in 2005, Hurricane Katrina also had a dampening effect on the employment numbers. In July of that year, nonfarm payroll was up 369,000. Katrina’s effects were felt in late August and early September, and, as a result, the gains were a more modest 195,000 and 63,000. But by November, the monthly gain was over 300,000 again.

Temp employment in September increased 6,000 (+0.2%) from the previous month and climbed 3.8% year over year. The preliminary figures for July and August were adjusted upward slightly.

Since the start of the year, the monthly gain in temp employment has averaged a solid 4%. It's an encouraging sign that employers, in the aggregate, are seeing enough strength in their business to bring on temps at this rate.

The September change in temps was in line with my estimate, so I’m maintaining my current outlook. I continue to forecast modest monthly sequential increases in the BLS temps data series, equating to low single-digit annual growth rates. As a result, the composite continues to signal economic growth for the next 12 to 18 months. The composite is on track to range from 2.0 to 3.0 through June 2018, well into positive territory. I do not expect the economy to tip into recession.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 3. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through nearly the end of 2019. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P at the intraday trade of 2,546 (Friday, October 6) at 19.5.

I consider this fair value. The S&P has climbed nearly 4% since I made the change from “high end of fair value” to “fairly valued” on August 31, in my article on the second-quarter staffing data from the American Staffing Association. While the overall P/E seems elevated, I think companies are on track to post better earnings and thus grow into the P/Es.

Still, I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps around 17.0, which would equal roughly 2,200 on the S&P. For now, I would still continue to make regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(K) plan.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The valuation composite took a clear trend down in the month of August. A good part of that downward trend has reversed with September’s market climb.

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 11% annually.

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April employment update, under the heading “Methodology.”

