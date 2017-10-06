J.C. Penney - Has It Bottomed Yet?

Source: jcpenny.com

Investment Thesis

J.C. Penney (JCP) stock has been trading steadily downwards, more than 60% this year. Even though the company hasn't generated a profit in the last five years, its losses have been decreasing, and a turnaround may still be possible.

Financials and Growth

The company has been struggling to generate profit. Even though we don't see an increase in revenue growth, the company has been generating over $12 billion in revenue per year. Wall Street expects the company to generate slightly over $12 billion in revenue for fiscal 2017, as per Estimize. Cash is the problem, because JCP's cash position is somewhat weak; it had about $300 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the most recent quarter. JCP's free cash flow also wasn't impressive (negative free cash flow), which meant that it wouldn't have enough cash to pay down debt or make dividend payments -- JCP has not been paying dividends since 2012.

Source: CSI Market

Still, JCP has been very aggressive in its promotional activities and website advertising efforts. More promotional activities can sustain the company's revenue growth, yet also restrict it from improving its operating margin, which has been in single digits for several recent quarters. But JCP has been closing underperforming stores so as to focus on its greatest revenue potential operations.

On March 17, 2017, the company finalized its plans to close 138 stores. Once the closures are complete, the company's cash flow should improve and help it pay down debt. Based on JCP's 2017 guidance, it expects to have free cash flow of $300-$400 million, and to post $0.40-$0.65 of adjusted earnings per share, which would be an impressive achievement.

In the last few days, even though short volume has dropped significantly, it now accounts for 40%, suggesting that the stock might recover. Institutional investors own a significant amount of the company's common shares (74%), and sentiment is very positive.

Source: Shortvolume.com

Conclusion

The stock is trading for less than its book value of $3.73. The company's promotional activities should help it to sustain its revenue growth. It is too early to jump to conclusions without giving more time for a turnaround. The company's revenue has been acceptable. JCP has had cash issues, but once it completes the planned closures, it will improve its free cash flow. And it has shifted its focus towards what offers the higher revenue potential. To conclude, the stock seems to have bottomed for now.

