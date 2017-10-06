Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Lower 48 production stalled again this week, but demand took a much bigger hit, resulting in the big injection figure we are expecting.

If EIA does report a storage injection of 93 Bcf, it would be compared to 79 Bcf last year and 87 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported a +42 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf lower than our forecast of +43 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Sept. 29 storage report here.

For the week of Oct. 6, we expect an injection of +93 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Lower 48 production saw another week of decline making it the first time we saw back-to-back production declines since mid-June. Canadian gas net imports moved higher, but total gas supplies decreased w-o-w.

On the demand side, power burn fell off a cliff resulting in the bulk of the storage increases we see this week.

As a result, we expect this week to be considerably looser than last week.

