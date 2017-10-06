YY: Despite Slowing Revenue Growth, Long-Term Thesis Remains Intact

Investment thesis

Since the beginning of the year, shares of Chinese social media platform YY (YY) have experienced massive growth. A closer look at valuation reveals that the company is still considerably undervalued.

Corporate profile

YY is an online social entertainment platform that engages users through audio, video and text in a wide range of online group activities, such as music shows, live video streaming and multi-player gaming. Originally an online games web portal, the company has transformed itself into a multifaceted entertainment platform over the past decade. As stated on the company's website, almost all content on the YY platform is user-generated.

Many people in China still lack access to the internet

From a global perspective, China belongs to one of the most populous countries with still extremely low internet penetration rates. According to a recent study by China internet watch, as of July 2017, there were approximately 750 million internet users in China. This represents an internet penetration rate of 54.3 percent and more than 1 percentage point increase over the 2016 figure. Compared to the United States where almost 90 percent are connected to the internet, this represents a considerable opportunity for all local internet businesses.

Source: Medium.com

Revenue growth has slowed down in recent years

Over the last three years, revenue growth has recorded a CAGR of 65 percent. This rate has however slowed to roughly 40 percent last year and only about 25 percent year-on-year quarterly revenue growth. Even though the decrease in revenue growth might continue, it is likely to stabilize as the business matures.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on Peter Lynch's earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, YY's shares seem to be currently considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 19 percent free cash flow growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $300 USD, which implies almost 27 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

DCF valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, YY's shares are currently trading with roughly 54 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is almost $142.4, assuming 25 percent revenue growth gradually decreasing by 2 percent annually over the next five years, steady annual EBIT margin of 25 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at almost $125.3 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

The bottom line

Although YY's growth has slowed significantly in recent years, the company's shares still seem to trade below their fair value based on at least two popular valuation techniques. Based on Peter Lynch's earnings valuation technique, the company offers exceptional return potential. China and particularly its rural areas present an outstanding opportunity for all local internet players, YY including, and therefore continued growth can be expected.

