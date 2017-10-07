Retirement Strategy: How About A Real Contrarian Addition To TARP II?

OK, I am expecting lots of razzing for this suggestion, and no, I have not been asleep for the last four years. Just hear me out:

A contrarian is someone who does the exact opposite of most folks. When it comes to picking stocks, that means selecting one that virtually everyone hates and might even have a lousy fundamental profile.

That being said, I am expressing my bullish opinion on a brand name company with a really sad history over the last 10 years or so. Now, truth be told, I actually wrote positively about General Electric (GE) several years ago when I believed that Jeff Immelt had begun to make the right moves with his spin-off of the "devilish" financial business known as Synchrony Financial (SYF). After all, wasn't it the banks and lending institutions that caused "ALL" financial meltdowns since the beginning of time? I think I remember making a few bucks on that back then (2015), but soon learned that GE was not being managed well enough from my perspective, so I dumped it from all of my portfolios. Even the "great" ones make mistakes, right?

Well, now that the leader of that management team has taken a hike, a bit early, and GE is getting rid of its non-core businesses while adding much-needed money to its coffers and focusing on its core businesses, I believe that GE just might be a decent "risk" addition to TARP II.

Keep in mind that the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio II is geared towards investors with time horizons of 20+ years, which is plenty of time to get rid of a clunker anyway. Actually, I am thinking that GE just might be a pretty decent risk addition to an investor with LESS than 20 years to go before retirement. Why? Well, everyone hates the company and it really needs to reinvent itself. To me, that is a perfect contrarian play, and not for the faint of heart.

So How Bad Is GE Anyway

If I focus on the fundamentals, the total picture just is not pretty. Every major metric is in the danger zone. Take a peek at this:

Let's see, it cannot get much less of a valuation, the quality of the company is lower than dirt, and the financial health seems to be on life support! PERFECT!! If you're going to be a contrarian, you might as well go all out!

Let's take this a bit further:

EPS down almost 60%! CAPEX down by 11%! Free cash flow down over the last five years! Of course, I also noted just a couple of hints as to my "Frankenstein-ish" thinking - but more of that a bit later.

How about profitability?

No need to circle anything because compared to other companies in GE's sector, ALL the profit metrics are lower! It doesn't get much "better" than this, contrarians!

OK, so this article has been tongue in cheek thus far, and I will tell you why I am leaning towards adding it to my own personal portfolio as well as TARP II.

The dividend yield is nearly 4% at the moment.

at the moment. The company has actually increased its dividend in the past year.

The company has actually beaten the last two consecutive earnings estimates (I am thinking it won't happen for a third straight quarter, which is GOOD for a contrarian play!).

the last two consecutive earnings estimates (I am thinking it won't happen for a third straight quarter, which is GOOD for a contrarian play!). Immelt is out early, long live John Flannery, unless he messes up!

Even Jim Cramer thinks the share price is too low to sell!

November 13th, 2017, is a date to circle because Flannery should lay out his plans to return GE to "invest-ability". I will probably buy GE before this date, by the way.

A few (very few) analysts have actually been positive recently, and this announcement of support almost blew me away:

GE Gets Bullish Call From Former Barclays Analyst - Market Talk BY Dow Jones & Company, Inc. - 10:37 AM ET 10/05/2017 10:37 ET - Former Barclays industrial analyst Scott Davis has started his own firm, Melius Research, and launched coverage today on the sector with General Electric as centerpiece. He hammers former CEO Jeff Immelt, noting that "the company has been disgraced" and his retirement came 10 years too late. He also highlights the GE board as "incapable of governance" and in need of change. Overall, he is bullish on new CEO John Flannery with a 2-year price target of $35 and expects big benefits if he delivers on cost cuts. He said the stock just needs to get through the expected Nov 13 resetting of earnings projections. Davis concedes he has been wrong on GE before and pledged a $5,000 donation to long- term bear JPMorgan analyst Steve Tusa's favorite charity if his bullish call is wrong. (Author emphasis)

I am not going to make any donations if my play is wrong, but you have to admit that this makes things sort of interesting!

The Bottom Line

Please do not do what I may be doing without researching GE on your own. Also, your tolerance for risk needs to be a bit stronger than you might think! That being said, I cannot think of a more contrarian stock pick than GE, plus I will get paid a dividend to wait, unless it cuts or stops it, at which point I will dump it faster than my garbage pail!

So what do YOU think?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.