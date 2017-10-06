A Smart Roll Of The Dice With Las Vegas Sands

Subscribers to "Engineered Income Investing" got an early look at this material. Readers can learn more about this income boosting service from this Seeking Alpha Marketplace link.

Las Vegas Sands Corporation (LVS) offers diversification from the usual dividend growth companies and also offers exposure to China and Singapore. Its current dividend and growth history offer a good opportunity to dividend growth investors.

Is LVS a good investment partner?

While I am living and will likely retire in the US, it can be a good thing to have exposure to other economies. I like the security of having US laws apply to the companies I own, and since I pay my bills in US dollars, I like my companies to pay me in that same currency. Let the companies I own manage the exchange rate risk, they can hire lots of professionals to do that. I currently don’t own any companies that are invested in casinos. One thing I like about casinos is that people will gamble in good times and in bad, even if they will gamble more in good times. So I have been looking around to see if I can find a good dividend paying casino owner. The Sands fits a number of my criteria. Its two biggest markets are Macao (China) and Singapore, and yet it is a US based corporation. And it also has casinos in Las Vegas (as its name implies).

The above YCHart® covers 3 of my 4 key characteristics: growing markets and revenues, growing profits and cash flow, handling debt well, and growing dividends. Over the last 10 years revenues for LVS have grown nicely as has EPS and FCF. Dividends are also up over the period. While EPS doesn’t cover the dividend, FCF per share, in some ways a better measure of cash to pay dividends, more than covers the dividend.

Peak revenues and profits were hit in 2014, as starting in 2015 the Chinese government began a series of measures designed to fight corruption that had the effect of making it harder for gamblers to get cash. The most recent action has been to tighten restrictions on getting cash using UnionPay cards which account for some 70% of the cash spent in Macao casinos. It’s not clear how much of an impact this will have as the new restrictions went into effect only at the end of May.

From its Q2 presentation, the above slide shows the strength of Sands balance sheet. I like that management has about 8 months of cash flow unspent and generated more than $4 billion over the last 12 months. I think the debt ratios are very good, and puts the company in position to invest in new or existing properties.

Looking at how Moody’s rates LVS, I see a somewhat lower credit rating than I would like. Ba1 is one grade below investment grade. While I normally want an investment grade, it appears due to the capital needs and nature of its business that casino operators tend to have lower ratings. Moody’s rating rationale implies that Sands has a fairly high rating for a casino operator. Given that Moody’s upgraded Sands in 2015 when it was under pressure because of reduced funds for gamblers as a result of the crackdown on corruption, I think Sands demonstrates that it is managing debt well.

As a dividend growth investor, I want a company that not only pays a dividend that it can support, but grows that dividend in a supportable way. From the early YChart® I can see that FCF has been more than the dividend, and from the slide above I can see that Sands has grown the dividend quite aggressively since it started paying in 2013. Since analysts expect earnings growth to be fairly modest over the next 5 years, which will play a role in what price I calculate is a good value. If Sands is able to growth the dividend faster than my estimate, that will be an even better value.

A couple of recent news items also point to good news for LVS. First, total gaming revenue for September in Macau was up 18% on a year over year basis. Second, LVS is looking to invest $10 billion into gaming in Japan. And third, gaming revenue for August in Las Vegas was very good.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that LVS has grown the dividend each year for 6 years. While it has grown the dividend by double digit rates, with only 2.6% EPS growth expected a year over the next 5, I will use that as my dividend growth rate. I will use 2% as my terminal dividend growth rate because of the current yield and a dividend payment of $2.92. Given the cyclical nature of price action in the stock, I want to be very conservative in my estimates.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV for the predicted dividend stream is $70.17. Given the nature of the business and the recent struggles with revenue, I want an additional 10% discount to the NPV to give me an additional margin of safety. That makes my buy price anything under $64. With the current market price just over $65, it might be prudent to wait for a dip. I would have thought that news of the tragic mass shooting would have caused the price to drop, but so far that hasn’t happened.

Looking at this page, I see that the 4 year average yield is 4.13%, which is below the current yield. Dividing the current dividend by the average yield implies a price of just short of $71. With LVS trading about a $1 above my buy price and the average yield indicating a price of $71, I think it could be worth a roll of the dice to pick up a small position of LVS.

Do these shorts make me look fat?

Since I found the plots above I like to check and see if the short interest has anything interesting to say. From what I can see, especially given the recent rise in share price, the number of shares short is not signaling anything other than a minor expectation that the share price will trend upwards.

I had been planning to make examining the short interest in a stock a regular feature in my articles. However, it seems that YChart® has dropped these data sources. So unless I find another source, this will be the last article where I look at this data.

Conclusion

Proper diversification requires picking companies that are very different from each other. I think Sands fits that bill both with its dependence on casinos and the large share of revenue and profits that come from China and Singapore. Cash flow seems to more than support the dividend and with a new casino in Macao I think the dividend will grow modestly over the next few years. The current market price represents a good value for dividend growth investors looking to get something a little different.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Business relationship disclosure: The SA Marketplace service Engineered Income Investing pays me to write new articles on stocks I find selling at a good value. This article was originally written for the EII service under that agreement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.