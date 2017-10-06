An Introduction To Newell Brands

Newell Brands is a new addition to my portfolio, but I am conflicted whether it should remain as a long-term holding or be content with a positive swing trade.

Newell Brands (NWL) was not on my investment radar until the recent dip in the share price. On September 21st, I converted some funds from Canadian dollars to US dollars with the plan of doing some research and choosing a more growth-oriented option from my long-term watch-list to round out the generally stable DGI choices on the US side of the portfolio which is already filled with names like McDonald’s (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Unilever (UL). The rest of the US holdings are a bit more growth-oriented - Starbucks (SBUX), Costco (COST), Visa (V), and Alphabet (GOOG) - than a typical DGI, but the Canadian side of the portfolio makes up for it with ample high dividend paying utilities, pipelines, and telecoms in the largest holding percentages.

As an investor under the age of 50, still in the acquisition stage, it is well within reasonable portfolio parameters to seek some growth while still paying attention to building the future dividend stream. Top of the watch list was Home Depot (HD) and Facebook (FB), but Newell Brands caught my attention with its sudden drop and selection of every day, well-known brands. On September 26th, with the change in the share price direction, I jumped in.

I had looked into the company, but only in a more cursory manner, without deciding what the end goal of the investment would be. I am still trying to decide whether this will be a short-term news-driven swing trade or a longer-term investment. For now, at least, the share price appears to be heading in my direction, but any of the three choices seem to be heading in the right direction.

Newell Brands may not be a name you know, but their brands certainly are. In April 2016, Newell Rubbermaid joined with the similarly-sized Jarden Corporation, creating an attractive list of well-known brands within one company. With a market capitalization of 21.43B, it is not in the same league as the likes of Procter & Gamble (PG) at $234.73B or Unilever (UL) at $154.57B but overshadows competitors Tupperware (TUP) at $3.12B and Dorell (OTCPK:DIIBF) at $803M.

The combined brand list are names you know. Among the most popular are Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Irwin®, Lenox®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, NUK®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®.

All charts are from their September 7th, presentation at the Barclay's Global Consumer Staples Conference.

As part of the merger, there is substantial restructuring in the process, moving from 32 to 16 divisions, now under the headings of Live, Learn, Work and Play as shown below, plus Process Solutions, Home & Family and Held for Sale.



Newell is a growing company with many positives. The company is taking market shares in several areas and earnings are growing among most of their divisions. In Q2:

Live had $1.3B in Net Sales and +0.2% Core Sales Growth.

Learn had $1.0B Net Sales and +6.6% Core Sales Growth.

Work had $738M Net Sales and +6.3% Core Sales Growth.

Play had $782M Net Sales which was -1.2% Core Sales Growth.

Valuation is the reason I bought NWL. The FAST Graph tells some story.



The share price has dropped down below the fair value of the earnings line, pulling back from the typical lofty valuations found in many consumer product companies.

The P/E of Newell is currently 14.6. The P/E of PG is 23.2. The P/E of UL is 23.1. The P/E of HD is 23.5. The P/E of FB is 33.5. In comparison, at its height, the P/E of NWL was around 20.3.

I think NWL is a great company with fantastic brands that are well-known for their quality products. However, as a shareholder, I need more than just a good company. I want to invest in a company with strong fundamentals and I want to be in a good performing stock too!

Newell’s dividend history is not pristine. The dividend was cut in 2009 and frozen in 2016, likely due to the merger. This does not bode well for shareholders who rely on the dividend but does say that the Board of Directors is willing to put the best interests of the company ahead of themselves and the shareholders. At this stage of portfolio building, I can work with that, but it is noted for the future. This is also a contrast to the long growing dividend stories of PG, JNJ and HD.

The dividend is not particularly substantial either. The current dividend yield is 2.1%, which after the share price drop is still rather small. PG is currently at 2.99% and HD is 2.26%. However, with a payout ratio of about 30%, there is room to grow if they choose. For comparison, PG's payout ratio is 55% and HD's is 45%. I would not expect more than token raises from NWL though, as the restructuring will put available money to (hopefully) good use.

The ROE is only 10%, which compared with PG’s 13% or FB’s 22% and HD’s 165%, is also underwhelming.

After looking at all of these factors and more, I am still pretty conflicted. I certainly do not regret my purchase decision, as it has worked out rather nicely, but is NWL somewhere I would like park cash over the next couple of quarters? Should I take the short-term gains and move them to more a traditional DGI name like PG or HD? Are the issues currently facing the stock with a supply of resin and polypropylene and increasing costs really only temporary and based solely on the hurricane? How temporary are the supply interruptions and how much of the issues are directly related to the hurricane issues and how much can be attributed to management? Will they only last a quarter or two? Do I want to be holding shares over the next reporting period? Has the lowered guidance already baked in all the bad news, or is there more to come? These are some critical questions that I am not really in a position to answer, nor can I simply trust the management of a company I have not previously studied.

The September 7th presentation discussed the disruption the hurricane caused and the management's possible responses. They could have pared back their investment and restructuring plans to make sure the quarterly earnings balanced but instead decided to guide lower and keep the long-term growth profile intact without disruption of the plans any more than is unavoidable due to the supply chain issues.

A news release, this time positive, took place on the day I bought my shares. Newell announced the resumption of their share repurchase program on September 26th. This tells me that they think their own share price is currently fairly attractive. This would impress me more if insiders were also buying.

The Insider Ink report states share purchases in September since the share price drop but those were pretty comparatively small purchases of $2000 and $5000. Meanwhile October 2nd, two directors sold half of their holdings, the largest one around $88 million. This does not make me eager to put my hard earned dollars at risk beyond a swing trade.





Meanwhile, analysts, the ones who should know, seem to like the stock. 4 rate it a hold, 8 rate it a buy and 3 rate it a strong buy. Thomson Reuters gives it a 6 out of 10 in today’s report, basically saying it will perform in line with the market. Risk, Relative Valuation, and Insider Trading (which tells me they are not looking at the same report that I did) are all given a 9 of 10, with Earnings and Price Momentum given a 1 of 10 and Fundamentals a 5. Despite that, the 12-month price target ranges from $45 to $67. That’s a pretty big range with upside from 5-55%. The group of experts are not helping - I could have guessed that!

Value Line is also positive on the stock. It is rated a 3 of 5 for Safety and 2 of 5 (the lower the better) for timeliness with 35-105% upside in earnings over the next 3-5 years with a $60-$90 price target in 3-5 years. That translates to 10-21% annual return. That’s helpful. I am looking for a modest return of 8-10% a year, and this gives me something on the low end in the estimates. I like a little margin and many of my stocks do not have it. Also helpful in the Value Line report is the analyst’s discussion.

Mr. Seidman describes the company as “well positioned for near-term growth” and discussed the earnings growth and that market share improvements should lift the top line. He stated that Newell has achieved “nearly $80 million in savings from the integration and other cost-cutting moves” and he expects earnings to double in 2017. The report is dated September 15th, after the majority of the share price drop and well after the press release by Newell dated September 7th that details the expected revised downward earnings. There is no mention of effects from hurricanes or any sort of update related to that. One would think that if this is material enough for the company to put out a news release it would be material enough to update or include in his report. So my appreciation of his enthusiasm is tempered with not seeing all the facts included in the report. I am rather disappointed.

In the end, I do not have as firm a conclusion as I had hoped. I have read many reports and presentations. If I focus on the products then NWL wins long-term. My Marmot sleeping bag is perfect for my needs, my daughter loves her Marmot jacket, you are sure to have an NWL appliance in your kitchen, and what home, office or school does not use Rubbermaid and Sharpies? If I focus on future earnings NWL wins. There does not seem to be much question about the trajectory of the earnings in the 3-5 year range. But the questions still linger of what the earnings and share price will do in the near term and the actual outcomes of headwinds due to Hurricane Harvey. Owning shares is about being entitled to part of the future earnings of a company, and Newell has growing future earnings. So, I will continue to somewhat cautiously hold onto my shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL, MCD, JNJ, V, COST, GOOG, SBUX, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.